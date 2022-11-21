Read full article on original website
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football linebacker Jack Campbell remains focused ahead of final game at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell might play his last game at Kinnick Stadium on Friday. The senior from Cedar Falls does have a year of eligibility left to burn. But many pundits have projected Campbell to be a second, third, or fourth-round NFL Draft pick. Campbell has not explicitly said he’ll...
Radio Iowa
Dozens of sheep, goats, pigs being rescued from southeast Iowa property
Dozens of farm animals are being rescued from a property in southeast Iowa. “It’s an evolving situation quite frankly at this point,” said Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin. Three dozen adult pigs were brought to Colvin’s facility in central Iowa last night. Rescue teams are...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
Iowa Basketball Player Complains About the Crowd At Carver
When a college athlete complains about something, it can often fall on deaf ears. I mean, these are men and women who are paid to go to school and play a game. Most of us wouldn't consider our daily job to be as entertaining as playing basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Senior Connor McCaffery took to social media last night and had a few things to say about the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
KCRG.com
Rolling into the future, McGrath Auto is looking to hire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - McGrath Auto is a locally-owned and family run business that’s four generations strong. Their key is treating employees like family. “Our big thing is honestly our core values and that fits. So, do the right thing, be humbly confident, pursue growth relentlessly and have fun. If you are a character fit, we would love to train you and teach you to do the job,” said Jaymie McGrath, Organizational Development Director, McGrath Auto.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet beats Iowa's Tony Cassioppi in NWCA All-Star Classic
In the NWCA All-Star Classic, Penn State’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet took home a victory over Iowa’s No. 4 Tony Cassioppi in a heavyweight showdown. This was the fourth matchup between between the two grapplers, with Cassioppi holding a 3-0 record entering the competition. The bout saw a...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
kciiradio.com
Interim Ambulance Director Resigns
The Ambulance Department has become a focus for Washington County officials over the last several weeks and that continued with a resignation Thursday. KCII News spoke with members of the Washington County Auditor’s Office and Board of Supervisors, to confirm that Interim Ambulance Director Pat Curl resigned his position through a letter submitted November 17th, effective immediately. Those officials were not able to discuss any of the specifics outlined in the letter regarding Curl’s decision to leave the department, and Curl did not respond to KCII’s attempts to contact him, asking him to elaborate.
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
KCCI.com
More than 100 farm animals found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — More than 100 farm animals were found dead on a property in Washington County in southeast Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary said they also found starving sheep, goats, and pigs on the property. They are currently accepting donations to care for the animals.
kciiradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Gets Scruffy for Good Cause
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll likely notice the men in uniform at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have any combination of five-o’clock shadows, mustaches, goatees and beards. The Office is celebrating their 10th year of the No-Shave November fundraiser. In the last nine years of the program, they have raised more than $27,000 for local charities. This year, Sheriff’s Office staff are donating funds to Hawkeye Cans for Cancer, a non-profit organization designed to help local cancer patients and families with expenses during treatment, not covered by insurance. Those expenses can include parking, gas and meals traveling to and from the hospital. This week, Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider spoke with KCII news about the program and how it works. “There some commitment and some buy-in. They have to raise at least $100. Each person is responsible for keeping track of their own donations, and they come in by cash or check. Then at the end it’s all tallied up and turned into the organization. Some of them give the older guys a hard time about how much gray hair they have in theirs. Some guys get a little bit of grief for their lack of facial hair. I’m probably a member of that category. You won’t see me growing facial hair in November but I still do support the program.”
cbs2iowa.com
Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
kciiradio.com
Ottumwa Man Faces Washington County Felony Charges
A southeast Iowa faces multiple felony charges for an incident in Washington County earlier this month. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for 39-year-old Jason Robert Potts of Ottumwa. On November 8th, Potts was involved in an incident just before 4p.m. In which a caller alerted the Washington County Communications Center that they had tires stolen from a vehicle and located them on a vehicle that Potts was operating. When the caller confronted him, Potts fled and a dispute occurred in Keokuk County east of Richland at the intersection of Highways 1 and 78. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene of the dispute, and the Jefferson County Officers took Potts into custody.
Sioux City Journal
Speeders on new I-74 bridge could get busted from above
In coming weeks and months, state police intend to crack down on excessive speed on the new Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline. Illinois State Police this year asked the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation to place aerial speed-enforcement markings on the surface of the Illinois-bound span, said George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager.
littlevillagemag.com
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
KCJJ
UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident
AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KCJJ
Lesson not learned: For second month in a row, North Liberty man arrested on felony meth charges after driving on barred license
Driving with meth in the car is risky, but the risk is even greater when you’re driving on a barred license. That’s lesson a North Liberty man apparently failed to learn on Sunday after he was arrested on felony charges under those same circumstances after a similar incident last month.
