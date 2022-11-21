As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll likely notice the men in uniform at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have any combination of five-o’clock shadows, mustaches, goatees and beards. The Office is celebrating their 10th year of the No-Shave November fundraiser. In the last nine years of the program, they have raised more than $27,000 for local charities. This year, Sheriff’s Office staff are donating funds to Hawkeye Cans for Cancer, a non-profit organization designed to help local cancer patients and families with expenses during treatment, not covered by insurance. Those expenses can include parking, gas and meals traveling to and from the hospital. This week, Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider spoke with KCII news about the program and how it works. “There some commitment and some buy-in. They have to raise at least $100. Each person is responsible for keeping track of their own donations, and they come in by cash or check. Then at the end it’s all tallied up and turned into the organization. Some of them give the older guys a hard time about how much gray hair they have in theirs. Some guys get a little bit of grief for their lack of facial hair. I’m probably a member of that category. You won’t see me growing facial hair in November but I still do support the program.”

