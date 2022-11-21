ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Tow to Go: AAA can get you and your car home safely this Thanksgiving

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will be working to keep drunk drivers off the road this Thanksgiving travel season.

The auto giant is reactivating its “Tow to Go” service from Nov. 23-28.

The program was created to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers and their cars.

The service works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a person who is unfit to operate their vehicle.

The tow truck then transports the impaired driver and his or her car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius of the pickup spot.

The service is free, but AAA asks that it be used only as a backup plan.

“Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive ... don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

But AAA knows that things don’t always go as planned.

And in citing this statistic from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — that more than 800 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver during Thanksgiving holiday weekends between 2016 to 2020 — Jenkins made one thing clear:

“If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location,” Jenkins said.

Here’s the number to call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Program details:

  • Starts Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.
  • Ends Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 a.m.
  • Free and available to both AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
