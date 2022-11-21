Read full article on original website
newyorkupstate.com
Details of NY’s cannabis license scoring system emerge in AG’s court filing
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge on Tuesday to narrow an injunction placed on the state’s marijuana dispensary program, arguing the plaintiff only has standing to sue in the Finger Lakes region. The 34-page motion filed in a US District Court for NY also details –...
newyorkupstate.com
‘Four flat tires and a full tank of gas’: What’s happening now with NY’s cannabis farmers (Guest column)
This guest column was written by Colin Decker, a weed industry veteran who owns and operates Hudson Valley-based Sensei Growth Consulting. Over the past few weeks I’ve spoken with and been contacted by various farmers who operated under New York’s inaugural Adult-Use Conditional Cultivators licensing program. These farmers had multiple similarities and common issues that they are currently dealing with. They also shared a sense of relief that wouldn’t exist had the state not abruptly altered testing requirements in regards to mold, yeast and bacteria for non-extracted products destined for retail consumption.
wnypapers.com
Hochul urges New Yorkers to take steps to reduce risk of respiratory illnesses this holiday season
Encourages ‘proven prevention measures to prevent severe illness, including vaccinations and good respiratory hygiene’. √ Respiratory virus cases, including RSV & flu, have increased at a rapid pace; COVID-19 continues to be ‘significant threat’. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season...
96.1 The Breeze
Massive Student Loan News For New York State
The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell
A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
newyorkupstate.com
State finally awards first legal weed shop licenses, but none in Central New York. Here’s why
More than a year-and-a-half after New York legalized adult recreational use of marijuana, it has finally approved licenses that will allow the first legal weed shops to open. But none of those licensees are in Central New York. This area, along with the Finger Lakes, the mid-Hudson region, Western New York and Brooklyn, are shut out of this phase of retail licensing by a recent court order.
New York: Who Needs a Semiautomatic Rifle License? How to Get One
New York Gun laws seem to be changing on a daily basis. So, what is the latest? Do you need to get a permit for a Semi-Automatic Rifle? If so what if I want to get one? Is there a specific process? Is it just something that I can add to my gun permit, or will I need a new permit?
newyorkupstate.com
Preliminary injunction signals delay and new challenges for New York cannabis program (Guest column)
This guest column was written by Aaron Lachant, a partner at the healthcare law firm Nelson Hardiman, LLP. High expectations for retail cannabis were recently dealt a major blow from the federal courts. A judge temporarily barred the state of New York from issuing the first batch of retail licenses for recreational cannabis in five regions, pending resolution of a lawsuit challenging the program’s selection requirements. The injunction signals likely delays ahead for the Empire State’s cannabis program. What should we expect to be the impact of this decision? What problems does it highlight and where should we look for solutions?
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?
When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households
New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
NBC New York
See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun
New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
Former Attis Ethanol plant fire finally out
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The silo fire at the Former Miller Brewing and Attis Ethanol Plant in the Town of Volney has officially been put out, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup on Monday, November 21. Weatherup signed an emergency order in late October that brought in a private contractor to remove […]
tompkinsweekly.com
GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division
The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?
The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
Governor Hochul on the Colorado shooting that has left 18 injured and five dead
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — In the wake of the tragedy that fell upon the residents of Colorado Springs, CO, many government officials are pleading for the violence to stop. A horrific shooting at the LGBT nightclub, Club Q, happened late Saturday night. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people died, and at least […]
A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In NYS [PHOTOS]
Traveling down the New York State Thruway for the first time in a while this Thanksgiving? You’re in for a treat!. It feels like forever since New York state announced they will give a major rehaul to their rest stops along the New York State Thruway. For active commuters, the closing and remodeling of the rest stops were a massive pain - especially when you find yourself hungry or when nature calls.
96.1 The Breeze
Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York
This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
Black Friday store hours in Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking to go out shopping on Black Friday? Below is a list of stores with their hours in Central New York. Destiny USA: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The following stores inside of Destiny USA have these specialty hours according to their website: Bath and Bodyworks: 6 a.m. to […]
See the rankings for 173 Central NY individual schools on state ELA, math tests
Skaneateles Middle School and Enders Road Elementary School topped the rankings of Central New York school buildings on the latest round of New York state tests in math and English language arts. Skaneateles Middle ranked first out of 173 schools in a five-county region of Central New York for ELA...
