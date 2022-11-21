ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CBS Sports

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Field House. Everything went Nebraska's way against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Sunday as they made off with an 82-58 victory. The Cornhuskers got double-digit scores from four players: forward Juwan Gary (17), guard C.J. Wilcher (15), forward Blaise Keita (14), and forward Wilhelm Breidenbach (10).
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

How to watch Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 2-2; Charleston Southern 1-2 The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Bethune-Cookman will be strutting in after a win while the Buccaneers will be stumbling in from a loss.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

