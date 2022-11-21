Welcome to the new home for Korean comics. From screen to paper, Korean content materialized!. Since our inception, we at Yen Press have published great stories from Korea, starting with the inclusion of manhwa like Jack Frost and Pig Bride in the Yen Plus monthly magazine to releasing the best-selling print editions of Solo Leveling in recent years. We have made it a part of our mission to share amazing works from Korea with the English-speaking world, which is why we are thrilled to introduce Ize Press, a new imprint dedicated to Korean content.

