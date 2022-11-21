Read full article on original website
Eternal Boys Anime to Run for 24 Episodes
An update came through for the new original anime Eikyu Shonen Eternal Boys, which first premiered on Fuji TV in Japan on October 10. The series is now planned to air for half a year for a total of 24 episodes. Arriving along with the announcement is a new video showing the anime’s in-story idol group and their debut song fittingly titled “Eternal Boys.”
KanColle Season 2 Delays Episode 4 to December 15
KanColle season 2—known as KanColle: Itsuka Ano Umi de (KanColle: Someday in That Sea)—started airing in Japan on November 3, but fans are going to have to wait a little longer for the next episode. According to an announcement on the official website, the fourth episode has been delayed, with “production circumstances” pushing it to December 15.
The Fruit of Evolution Season 2 Drops January 13
More Fruit of Evolution on the way! The second season of The Fruit of Evolution is set to hit starting January 13. That’s the word from a new trailer for the sequel, which also reveals some new cast and theme song info. Here’s that theme song info: the opening...
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea Anime Reveals New Trailer and Visual
The first four episodes of the Kaina of the Great Snow Sea anime premiered at Crunchyroll Expo back in August, but the full series doesn’t kick off until January 11, 2023. With a little ways to go before the debut, there’s plenty of time to soak in a new trailer and key visual previewing the latest original story from Blame! and Knights of Sidonia manga author Tsutomu Nihei.
Ecchi Anime Ayakashi Triangle Reveals January 9 Debut, New Trailer
A new preview has arrived for ecchi anime Ayakashi Triangle, which is officially slotted in for a January 9 premiere. The new trailer shows off more footage along with the opening and ending themes, which include Philosophy no Dance on OP song “Neppu wa Rutensuru” and MIMiNARI on ED song “Itowanai feat. Miyu Tomita and Kana Ichinose.”
Yen Press Introduces Ize Press as New Home for Korean Comics
Welcome to the new home for Korean comics. From screen to paper, Korean content materialized!. Since our inception, we at Yen Press have published great stories from Korea, starting with the inclusion of manhwa like Jack Frost and Pig Bride in the Yen Plus monthly magazine to releasing the best-selling print editions of Solo Leveling in recent years. We have made it a part of our mission to share amazing works from Korea with the English-speaking world, which is why we are thrilled to introduce Ize Press, a new imprint dedicated to Korean content.
