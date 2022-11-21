Popeye and Goku are two musclemen who like to save the day. They are also both helped by food when in a pinch, though it’s regular old spinach for Popeye and the mystical Senzu Beans for Goku. The similarities between the two characters led to fanfics and fanart of the two together, and now King Features Syndicate will be publishing a manga-style webcomic about Popeye titled Eye Lie Popeye that “will pay homage to some of shonen’s best series.” You can read the comic here.

2 DAYS AGO