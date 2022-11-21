Read full article on original website
Eternal Boys Anime to Run for 24 Episodes
An update came through for the new original anime Eikyu Shonen Eternal Boys, which first premiered on Fuji TV in Japan on October 10. The series is now planned to air for half a year for a total of 24 episodes. Arriving along with the announcement is a new video showing the anime’s in-story idol group and their debut song fittingly titled “Eternal Boys.”
The Fruit of Evolution Season 2 Drops January 13
More Fruit of Evolution on the way! The second season of The Fruit of Evolution is set to hit starting January 13. That’s the word from a new trailer for the sequel, which also reveals some new cast and theme song info. Here’s that theme song info: the opening...
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea Anime Reveals New Trailer and Visual
The first four episodes of the Kaina of the Great Snow Sea anime premiered at Crunchyroll Expo back in August, but the full series doesn’t kick off until January 11, 2023. With a little ways to go before the debut, there’s plenty of time to soak in a new trailer and key visual previewing the latest original story from Blame! and Knights of Sidonia manga author Tsutomu Nihei.
KanColle Season 2 Delays Episode 4 to December 15
KanColle season 2—known as KanColle: Itsuka Ano Umi de (KanColle: Someday in That Sea)—started airing in Japan on November 3, but fans are going to have to wait a little longer for the next episode. According to an announcement on the official website, the fourth episode has been delayed, with “production circumstances” pushing it to December 15.
Evangelion Theme Performer Yoko Takahashi’s Anime Frontier Appearance Canceled
One of the big events at Anime Frontier 2022 was a planned concert featuring Yoko Takahashi, best known for singing the iconic Neon Genesis Evangelion theme song, “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis.” Unfortunately—due to visa issues outside of both the performer’s and the convention’s control—Takahashi will no longer be able to attend Anime Frontier.
Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Anime Reveals Opening Theme Artist
Fumita Yanagida’s Tomo-chan Is a Girl! manga is coming to life on the small screen in a TV anime adaptation in January, and we now know who will open it up. The opening theme, “Kurae! Telepathy,” will be performed by J-pop artist Maharajan, who will make his anime debut with the song.
Hikari no Ou Anime on Display in First Full Trailer
It’s finally time to see more of what writer Mamoru Oshii (Ghost in the Shell) and director Junji Nishimura (VLADLOVE, Ranma 1/2) have cooked up for Hikari no Ou, an upcoming anime based on the novel series by Rieko Hinata and illustrator Akihiro Yamada. The series has been confirmed for a January 14 premiere in Japan, so check out the latest below.
Popeye/Goku Comparisons Lead to Manga-Style Popeye Comic
Popeye and Goku are two musclemen who like to save the day. They are also both helped by food when in a pinch, though it’s regular old spinach for Popeye and the mystical Senzu Beans for Goku. The similarities between the two characters led to fanfics and fanart of the two together, and now King Features Syndicate will be publishing a manga-style webcomic about Popeye titled Eye Lie Popeye that “will pay homage to some of shonen’s best series.” You can read the comic here.
Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudo Anime Hits in 2023
a manga about being reincarnated into a world without the concept of religion, is getting the anime treatment in 2023. Now we know a little bit more about the series, including who’s directing and starring. Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudo will star Junya Enoki as main character Yukito...
These Upcoming Winter Anime Are Flipping the Script
The winter anime season is almost upon us, and we can’t wait! We’ll be kicking off a new year of anime with new titles, new adaptations, and new isekai… but that’s for another day. Today, we’re looking at three new-but-familiar series. New, because they’re fresh...
Ecchi Anime Ayakashi Triangle Reveals January 9 Debut, New Trailer
A new preview has arrived for ecchi anime Ayakashi Triangle, which is officially slotted in for a January 9 premiere. The new trailer shows off more footage along with the opening and ending themes, which include Philosophy no Dance on OP song “Neppu wa Rutensuru” and MIMiNARI on ED song “Itowanai feat. Miyu Tomita and Kana Ichinose.”
Tokyo Treat December Box Packs Plenty of Christmas Cheer
Disclosure: Tokyo Treat supplied us with one box for review purposes. It’s a Christmas cornucopia in the latest arrival from Tokyo Treat, which is a subscription service that offers up an assortment of Japanese snacks in each box, ranging from sweet to savory. Following up on our previous review, we got a chance to check out what’s in store for December, which fittingly includes a handful of holiday-themed snacks and some other surprises within it.
