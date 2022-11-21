Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
Matt Dillon Only Had 1 Kiss in ‘Gunsmoke, It Wasn’t With Miss Kitty Russell
'Gunsmoke' fans awaited a romance between Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Russell to unfold, but they never even kissed. But, he did have 1 kiss with another character.
James Arness Horrified ‘Gunsmoke’ Director When He Snapped at Him for Doubting His Matt Dillon
Actor James Arness snapped at a new, young 'Gunsmoke' director after he tried to nudge him in another direction in playing U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon.
Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Zoe Saldana is opening up about a positive encounter she had with Jerry Bruckheimer after her less-than-ideal experience on the set of 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The 44-year-old actress recently told Entertainment Weekly that after making the film, which was one of her...
‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again
Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
thesource.com
Director Antoine Fuqua Says That The Will Smith Slap Didn’t Delay Upcoming ‘Emancipation’ Movie From Releasing
Following his incident with Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, Will Smith faced a large amount of backlash from the entertainment industry. He left the Academy right before he was hit with a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards, projects were put on hold, and his almost perfect public image was nearly tarnished.
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
Milburn Stone Revealed the ‘Gunsmoke’ Cast Made Ken Curtis a Star by Giving Him All of Their ‘Stupid Lines’ They Didn’t Want to Read
Actor Milburn Stone recalled how the 'Gunsmoke' cast would give Ken Curtis' Festus Haggen to read all of the 'stupid lines' that the rest of them didn't want.
'Yellowstone': Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes on Tragic Season 5 Loss and Why Monica and Kayce 'Choose Each Other'
The season five premiere of Yellowstone ended in tragedy when Monica Dutton gets into a car accident and loses her baby. The episodes harrowing final minutes conclude with Tate (Brecken Merrill) telling his grandfather that his baby brother, John, had only lived on hour as Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is seen cradling Monica in the hospital bed. It was a devastating ending for both viewers of the show and Kelsey Asbille, who portrays the grieving mother.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes teases a painful future for Monica as Cole Hauser hints at a new role in Sheridan’s universe
Happy Friday, Yellowstone fans, and if you’re floating around on cloud nine today, we don’t blame you. We’re just over a week away from the season five premiere of our favorite cowboy drama and can’t get enough of all things Dutton. From the actors and actresses who breathe life into our favorite characters to the storylines that keep us coming back for more, it’s time to pay homage to the universe that keeps on giving.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
‘The Santa Clauses’ With Tim Allen Now Streaming: Here’s How to Watch
Disney + is kicking off the holiday season with the debut of Tim Allen’s new series, The Santa Clauses. The... The post ‘The Santa Clauses’ With Tim Allen Now Streaming: Here’s How to Watch appeared first on Outsider.
IFC Films Acquires Owen Wilson Vermont Painter Comedy ‘Paint’
EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has snapped up North American rights to the new Owen Wilson comedy Paint from writer and director Brit McAdams. Based on The Blacklist 2010 screenplay, Paint follows Carl Nagle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. The pic will get a theatrical release on April 28, 2023 and stream exclusively on AMC+ later that year. Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “We’re thrilled to finally work with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Quentin Tarantino says his eight-episode limited series is completely written and ready to set up in 2023
Expect to see more of Quentin Tarantino‘s work in the future. The famous filmmaker announced that he’s finished writing his brand new limited series and that it will enter production around next year. In an interview with Tom Segura in 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Tarantino opened up about...
ComicBook
Netflix's Mysterious New Thriller Series Dominates Top 10
Netflix has rolled out the latest batch of viewership data, including the Top 10 movies and TV shows on the platform for the week of November 14th to November 20th. In that time frame one show has clearly revealed itself as something Netflix should consider chasing for future programming with the premiere of mystery-thriller 1899 DOMINATING the Top 10 TV shows. Hailing from the creators of Dark, Netflix subscribers have been devouring the TV show and its many twists and turns, propelling it to the #2 TV for the entire week and putting it just behind the #1 series by only a few million hours total. Why is 1899 working so well and how much better is it doing than everything else on Netflix? Let's break it down below.
411mania.com
New Poster Released For HBO’s The Last Of Us
HBO’s The Last Of Us arrives in January, and a new poster for the show has been released. WarnerMedia released the new poster on Wednesday, featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie set against a post-apocalyptic city. You can check it out below. The series, which...
Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake
It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes
Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
