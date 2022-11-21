Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Holiday Light Displays in New Hampton, Charles City Debut This Weekend
City parks in New Hampton and Charles City will be illuminated for the holiday season this weekend. Dee McGrath is with Little Light of Mine opening Friday in New Hampton’s Mikkelson Park. Now in its sixth year, Little Light of Mine is now a certified 501C3 non-profit organization, making...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Conservation: Upcoming events; wear orange if heading out in the woods
Floyd County Conservation Naturalist Heidi Reams joined Chris Berg to talk about some upcoming events. She also spoke about the need to wear orange if heading out into the woods. For more information on events and activities with the Floyd County Conservation, go to FloydCoIa.org or MyCountyParks.com.
kchanews.com
Charles City Public Input Wanted to Help Set City Goals
Planning for future projects in Charles City involves more than just City officials and department heads. City Administrator Steve Diers says input from City staff resulted in an initial list of about 60 possible projects and goals, but they’ve whittled it down to less than 20 and the City is asking for the public to weigh in to develop a top five of priorities.
kchanews.com
Santa’s Shining Light Show 2022 to Debut Saturday in Charles City
Preparations continue for Santa’s Shining Light Show to return for a second year in Charles City. The festivities are organized by the Satellite Rotary Club of Charles City and the club’s Jessica Gintz says they’re getting ready to light up Central Park this Saturday evening. Gintz says...
kchanews.com
SHIIP Iowa Volunteer Counselor Joan Lore Talks About Program & How To Receive Help
Floyd County Medical Center’s Joan Lore stopped by the morning show to talk about SHIIP which helps people on Medicare apply for assistance with their Part A and Part B premiums, copays and coinsurance, and prescription drug costs. Chris was born in Webster City and raised in Charles City....
kchanews.com
Turkey and Elf Events Tuesday (11.22) in Chickasaw, Floyd Counties
Family events to get you into the holiday spirit are being offered Tuesday (11.22) evening in Floyd and Chickasaw counties. With Thanksgiving Thursday, Naturalist Matt Crayne says Chickasaw County Conservation presents “Talkin’ Turkey with Tots” at the Twin Ponds Nature Center southeast of Iowa Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.
KIMT
Vigil held for four boys killed in Mason City house fire
MASON CITY, Iowa – A service and candlelight vigil was held Monday evening for the four young boys killed in a house fire on November 16. It was held at the North Iowa Youth Center and was conducted by Center Director Regan Banks. Dozens of people turned out to remember the tragedy and the family it struck.
KIMT
Limits on visitors go into effect at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa is limiting visitors due to an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory illnesses. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed on the following units:. - ICU, 6W, 5W, 4W, 4E, Birth Center and Pediatrics. Visitors to...
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Interchange Eastbound Lanes Slated to Open Tuesday
Despite a semi crash that closed the intersection for a brief period Monday morning, the new east/southbound lanes of the new Highway 218/18/Avenue of the Saints interchange at Floyd are set to open to motorists Tuesday. Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says that...
kchanews.com
Zoetis Gets State Tax Breaks for Expansion in Charles City
A Charles City company’s expansion project is getting some help from the state. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Friday approved tax breaks for Zoetis, which is planning to expand its manufacturing facility by almost 95,000 square feet to create additional temperature-controlled spaces, manufacturing storage and processing equipment. IEDA awarded the company tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs program.
kchanews.com
Jacob Kenneth Sievers, 18, Plainfield
Jacob Kenneth Sievers age 18 of Plainfield, IA, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, near Hampton, IA. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with interment at Willow Lawn Cemetery, Plainfield. Friends may greet...
kiow.com
Forest City’s Sheehans Win $2 Million From Powerball Lottery
A Forest City woman said she spent about a month after winning a $2 million Powerball® prize gathering details and making a plan before she claimed the winnings. Tamara Sheehan said that she and her husband, Stephen, spent the time “just being very quiet, getting a lot of questions answered, specifically more on the financials and the taxes.”
Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant
A Wykoff, Minnesota man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday. Noah A. Foster, 22, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Foster's...
kchanews.com
Proper Care Advice for Thanksgiving Cooking, Leftovers
Before serving that turkey for Thanksgiving, be sure it’s cooked thoroughly. ISU Extension Food and Health Human Science Specialist Amy Jones, based in Mason City, recommends having a good, accurate meat thermometer when checking your bird’s doneness. Jones says the same temp applies if you’re deep frying your...
kwayradio.com
Hoffman Will Continue Serving as Mayor
Waverly mayor Adam Hoffman was recently elected Bremer County Treasurer. Hoffman shared that he will at least finish his term as Waverly mayor even while starting the new position. Per Iowa code there is not a conflict of interest in the two roles.
superhits1027.com
Iowa Supreme Court says Mason City man convicted of murder should have bond money returned
MASON CITY — The Iowa Supreme Court says a Mason City man convicted of second-degree murder has failed to prove any claims of ineffective assistance of counsel but has agreed to return $50,000 in bond money to the man. James Farnsworth was convicted in 2013 of second-degree murder in...
KIMT
Meth means probation for Worth County woman
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman gets probation after meth, mushrooms, and pot were discovered in Worth County. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Hungerford pleaded guilty to possession with intent...
cbs2iowa.com
One injured in semi crash on Highway 218, ground turkey spilled on roadway
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Northbound Highway 218 was blocked this morning around Waterloo due to a crash. At approximately 4:10 am, Waterloo Police received reports of a semi-truck that had lost control and hit a barricade, heading northbound on Highway 218. The crash tore the trailer apart,...
KGLO News
Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July
KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
