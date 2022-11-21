ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

kchanews.com

Charles City Public Input Wanted to Help Set City Goals

Planning for future projects in Charles City involves more than just City officials and department heads. City Administrator Steve Diers says input from City staff resulted in an initial list of about 60 possible projects and goals, but they’ve whittled it down to less than 20 and the City is asking for the public to weigh in to develop a top five of priorities.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Santa’s Shining Light Show 2022 to Debut Saturday in Charles City

Preparations continue for Santa’s Shining Light Show to return for a second year in Charles City. The festivities are organized by the Satellite Rotary Club of Charles City and the club’s Jessica Gintz says they’re getting ready to light up Central Park this Saturday evening. Gintz says...
CHARLES CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Turkey and Elf Events Tuesday (11.22) in Chickasaw, Floyd Counties

Family events to get you into the holiday spirit are being offered Tuesday (11.22) evening in Floyd and Chickasaw counties. With Thanksgiving Thursday, Naturalist Matt Crayne says Chickasaw County Conservation presents “Talkin’ Turkey with Tots” at the Twin Ponds Nature Center southeast of Iowa Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Vigil held for four boys killed in Mason City house fire

MASON CITY, Iowa – A service and candlelight vigil was held Monday evening for the four young boys killed in a house fire on November 16. It was held at the North Iowa Youth Center and was conducted by Center Director Regan Banks. Dozens of people turned out to remember the tragedy and the family it struck.
MASON CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Floyd County Interchange Eastbound Lanes Slated to Open Tuesday

Despite a semi crash that closed the intersection for a brief period Monday morning, the new east/southbound lanes of the new Highway 218/18/Avenue of the Saints interchange at Floyd are set to open to motorists Tuesday. Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says that...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Zoetis Gets State Tax Breaks for Expansion in Charles City

A Charles City company’s expansion project is getting some help from the state. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Friday approved tax breaks for Zoetis, which is planning to expand its manufacturing facility by almost 95,000 square feet to create additional temperature-controlled spaces, manufacturing storage and processing equipment. IEDA awarded the company tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs program.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Jacob Kenneth Sievers, 18, Plainfield

Jacob Kenneth Sievers age 18 of Plainfield, IA, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, near Hampton, IA. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with interment at Willow Lawn Cemetery, Plainfield. Friends may greet...
PLAINFIELD, IA
kiow.com

Forest City’s Sheehans Win $2 Million From Powerball Lottery

A Forest City woman said she spent about a month after winning a $2 million Powerball® prize gathering details and making a plan before she claimed the winnings. Tamara Sheehan said that she and her husband, Stephen, spent the time “just being very quiet, getting a lot of questions answered, specifically more on the financials and the taxes.”
FOREST CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Proper Care Advice for Thanksgiving Cooking, Leftovers

Before serving that turkey for Thanksgiving, be sure it’s cooked thoroughly. ISU Extension Food and Health Human Science Specialist Amy Jones, based in Mason City, recommends having a good, accurate meat thermometer when checking your bird’s doneness. Jones says the same temp applies if you’re deep frying your...
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Hoffman Will Continue Serving as Mayor

Waverly mayor Adam Hoffman was recently elected Bremer County Treasurer. Hoffman shared that he will at least finish his term as Waverly mayor even while starting the new position. Per Iowa code there is not a conflict of interest in the two roles.
WAVERLY, IA
KIMT

Meth means probation for Worth County woman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman gets probation after meth, mushrooms, and pot were discovered in Worth County. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Hungerford pleaded guilty to possession with intent...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One injured in semi crash on Highway 218, ground turkey spilled on roadway

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Northbound Highway 218 was blocked this morning around Waterloo due to a crash. At approximately 4:10 am, Waterloo Police received reports of a semi-truck that had lost control and hit a barricade, heading northbound on Highway 218. The crash tore the trailer apart,...
WATERLOO, IA
KGLO News

Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July

KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
WORTH COUNTY, IA

