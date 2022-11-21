Read full article on original website
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Our Staff Prediction for Patriots at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New England Patriots is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on nine occasions — 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 4-9 (.307) all-time versus New England.
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
The Miracle Effect in The Vikings’ Blowout Loss
Well, folks, that was an unpleasant experience. I watched the game, but it’d be safe to say it wasn’t one that I enjoyed. I expected Dallas to play us tough and get the win in the end, but Minnesota didn’t show up in their 40-3 defeat. The Vikings’ blowout loss drops them down to 8-2.
Vikings Legend Noped Out of Yesterday’s Debacle
While CBS was cutting away from the Minnesota Vikings lopsided loss on Sunday to cover Steelers-Bengals, a purple and gold Hall of Famer had seen enough, too. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 in Week 11, the sixth-worst loss per point differential in team history and the second-worst home loss in 62 years.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots
A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
AOL Corp
Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible
The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
NBC Sports
This camera angle of Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome
New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones provided an exciting end to an otherwise hard-to-watch game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a thrilling punt return touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Jones fielded a punt deep inside Patriots territory and ran 84 yards for the score to...
Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota’s game with the Dallas pass rush won’t just go away on its own. The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm — and upright — when they face New England on Thursday night. After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36). “It’s tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “We’ve just got to move toward more quick game — getting the ball out quicker, putting the ball in space and letting people work. If things are not working out the way we planned, we need to find a way to adjust and go toward something that’s going to work better for us.”
Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving
The referee assignment for Detroit's Thanksgiving game is concerning.
nbcsportsedge.com
A Turkey Day Tilt: Vikings Take on Patriots
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 12 2022 NFL power rankings
1. Chiefs (8-2; No. 2): Football, family, and Fonzie indeed. 2. Eagles (9-1; No. 3): They’re still a bit off. To get a win while being a bit off is a good thing. 3. Cowboys (7-3; No. 7): The team that showed up on Sunday is a Super Bowl team. All too often, however, that team is on the back of a milk carton.
NFL
Justin Jefferson, Vikings look to bounce back after 'embarrassing' loss to Cowboys
The 8-2 Vikings got thumped, 40-3, Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys ushering in talk that Minnesota's hot start to the season was simply the product of a cupcake schedule. Nothing went right for the Vikes on Sunday. Kirk Cousins was sacked a career-high seven times, and the defense didn't force a punt until the Cowboys' eighth drive of the contest.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk apologizes after TD celebration goes hilariously wrong
Brandon Aiyuk had a game to remember on "Monday Night Football" in the 49ers' 38-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In the waning moments of the third quarter, Aiyuk corraled a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and squirted free from a Cardinals defender into the endzone.
Explained: State of the Vikings thru 11 Weeks
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 167 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 11 weeks. Particularly, the Cowboys mess, the upcoming Patriots, and the 8-2 record are discussed. Email...
Chargers Fan Gets Dumped Over A Railing At SoFi Stadium During Postgame Brawl
This could’ve been really, REALLY bad. Stadium fights are incredibly common, and we see one just about every Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night when NFL games are going on. Of course, when you’re mixing alcohol, die hard fans who just got their feelings hurt after their team lost, and stupidity, it can turn into some bad news. That’s exactly what appeared to happen in Sunday night’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. The game was […] The post Chargers Fan Gets Dumped Over A Railing At SoFi Stadium During Postgame Brawl first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Vikings Unfazed by Spanking
The Dallas Cowboys flogged the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but the message thereafter from Minnesota was largely panic-free. Dallas creamed Minnesota 40-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12, the Vikings sixth-worst loss in team history per point differential. The Vikings had previously won seven consecutive games after a...
NBC Sports
Colts sign Khalid Kareem off Bengals practice squad
The Colts have plucked a player from the Bengals to help fill out their defensive line. The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Bengals’ practice squad. Safety Trevor Denbow was waived in a corresponding move. Kareem opened this season on...
