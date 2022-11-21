ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtoc.com

Savannah Christmas Market kicking off this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just three days, the Christmas season in Savannah kicks into high gear with the opening of the Savannah Holiday Market at Plant Riverside District. One of the area’s newest holiday traditions begins the day after Thanksgiving. It kicks off Friday. They are expecting crowds...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

A special holiday treat coming to Savannah!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Christmas is in the air, are you ready to enjoy the holiday cheer? Well there is a special holiday extravaganza coming to Savannah on November 26, 2022, the Columbia City Ballet presents The Nutcracker. “We have over 80 local Savannah dancers in the production” says...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

400 meals donated during Statesboro giveaway

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of charities see the volume of requests for help go up as the holidays begin. Two groups in Statesboro team this week to help hundreds of families. Volunteers from Christian Social Ministries say this week’s food drop includes the non-perishables that everybody needs along with...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s open on Thanksgiving Day in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you forgot an item or two needed for the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, or if a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following establishments will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving. Keep in mind that hours may vary so it is best to call before arriving. Here’s a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Help AgSouth be Santa for a Senior this Christmas

For several years now, AgSouth in Statesboro has partnered with local home health agencies and nursing homes to provide Christmas gifts for less fortunate senior citizens in our community. While names are kept confidential, seniors and their caregivers are able to provide their personal Christmas wishes, and AgSouth provides a...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to see Santa Claus in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saint Nick will be visiting the Hostess City in the coming weeks to celebrate the Christmas season. Here are a few spots you can catch Santa in Savannah. Oglethorpe Mall photos Old St. Nick will be at the Oglethorpe Mall’s Macy’s court from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. Reservations are available […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop

Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
STATESBORO, GA
effinghamcounty.org

Announcement from Atlantic Waste

We will be closed on Thanksgiving so our employees may spend the holiday with their friends and family. We will collect our Thursday customers on Friday and collect our Friday customers on Saturday. We recommend that customers place their carts out the evening before to ensure collection.
wtoc.com

Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
RINCON, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal

Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal. Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking …. Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal. WSAV, St. Joseph’s/Candler encourage mammograms. WSAV, St. Joseph's/Candler encourage mammograms. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …. Tuesday,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bluffton police officer’s turkey drive helping hundreds

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – His family name is legendary. Now one Bluffton police officer is doing his part to make a name for himself with his big heart and giving spirit. Bluffton High School students were drafted into service during their lunch hour to do some work, and make sure others will eat this holiday. […]
BLUFFTON, SC
Grice Connect

Synovus dedicates Community Room to Bruce Yawn

Friends and family of the late Bruce Yawn gathered last week with Synovus bank leadership to honor Yawn with the naming of the banks community room for him. Yawn served for the past 15 years as Chair of the banks Advisory Board. That board met in the community room. The...
STATESBORO, GA
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Connor’s Temple Baptist Church hosting candlelight musical

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Connor’s Temple Baptist Church is hosting a candlelight musical next month. The musical is apart of celebrating Mr. E. Larry McDuffie’s 86th birthday and his 71-year history in Gospel music. The Savannah Chapter of GMWA is hosting the event. The rehearsal dates are Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 […]
SAVANNAH, GA

