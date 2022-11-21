Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
4th Annual Cowboy Christmas at Mill Creek Equestrian Center November 26
The 4th Annual Cowboy Christmas at Mill Creek Equestrian Center is this Saturday, November 26, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. The event will benefit Bulloch County 4-H. Admission is $5 per person, free for kids 11 and under. There will be over 25 local vendors with handcrafted items and...
wtoc.com
Savannah Christmas Market kicking off this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just three days, the Christmas season in Savannah kicks into high gear with the opening of the Savannah Holiday Market at Plant Riverside District. One of the area’s newest holiday traditions begins the day after Thanksgiving. It kicks off Friday. They are expecting crowds...
WSAV-TV
A special holiday treat coming to Savannah!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Christmas is in the air, are you ready to enjoy the holiday cheer? Well there is a special holiday extravaganza coming to Savannah on November 26, 2022, the Columbia City Ballet presents The Nutcracker. “We have over 80 local Savannah dancers in the production” says...
WJCL
The Padgett's Christmas Display once again lighting up the Effingham County sky
RINCON, Ga. — 'Twas a month before Christmas, when all through the 'Ham,. Paul Padgett was stirring, cause -he is- The Christmas Man. In hopes that thousands of visitors soon would be there. "I love Christmas. I love Christmas light. It reminds me of my parents," explains Paul Padgett.
TMT Farms Christmas lights drive thru opens Thanksgiving
Deborah and Roy Thompson, owners of TMT Farms on the north edge of Bulloch County, are known for their incredible TMT Farms Christmas Lights drive thru display. Once again this year they are opening their farm which is decorated with over two miles of Christmas lights. The TMT Farms Christmas...
“State Fair level crowds” came out for the Budweiser Clydesdales
The Budweiser Clydesdales rolled into Statesboro last week in a convoy of tractor trailers and support vehicles ready to thrill thousands. The base camp for the Clydesdales was the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex. The Statesboro visit was in part because of a sponsorship partnership with GS and to participate in...
wtoc.com
400 meals donated during Statesboro giveaway
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of charities see the volume of requests for help go up as the holidays begin. Two groups in Statesboro team this week to help hundreds of families. Volunteers from Christian Social Ministries say this week’s food drop includes the non-perishables that everybody needs along with...
What’s open on Thanksgiving Day in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you forgot an item or two needed for the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, or if a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following establishments will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving. Keep in mind that hours may vary so it is best to call before arriving. Here’s a […]
Help AgSouth be Santa for a Senior this Christmas
For several years now, AgSouth in Statesboro has partnered with local home health agencies and nursing homes to provide Christmas gifts for less fortunate senior citizens in our community. While names are kept confidential, seniors and their caregivers are able to provide their personal Christmas wishes, and AgSouth provides a...
Where to see Santa Claus in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saint Nick will be visiting the Hostess City in the coming weeks to celebrate the Christmas season. Here are a few spots you can catch Santa in Savannah. Oglethorpe Mall photos Old St. Nick will be at the Oglethorpe Mall’s Macy’s court from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. Reservations are available […]
Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop
Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
effinghamcounty.org
Announcement from Atlantic Waste
We will be closed on Thanksgiving so our employees may spend the holiday with their friends and family. We will collect our Thursday customers on Friday and collect our Friday customers on Saturday. We recommend that customers place their carts out the evening before to ensure collection.
wtoc.com
Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
WSAV-TV
Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal
Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal. Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking …. Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal. WSAV, St. Joseph’s/Candler encourage mammograms. WSAV, St. Joseph's/Candler encourage mammograms. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …. Tuesday,...
Bulloch Fire responds to house fire in the Portal area
Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Fire department and Statesboro Fire department to a house fire on at 3:17 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Portal area. The manufactured home was located off of Lake Collins road. The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the home.
Bluffton police officer’s turkey drive helping hundreds
BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – His family name is legendary. Now one Bluffton police officer is doing his part to make a name for himself with his big heart and giving spirit. Bluffton High School students were drafted into service during their lunch hour to do some work, and make sure others will eat this holiday. […]
Synovus dedicates Community Room to Bruce Yawn
Friends and family of the late Bruce Yawn gathered last week with Synovus bank leadership to honor Yawn with the naming of the banks community room for him. Yawn served for the past 15 years as Chair of the banks Advisory Board. That board met in the community room. The...
abcnews4.com
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
Connor’s Temple Baptist Church hosting candlelight musical
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Connor’s Temple Baptist Church is hosting a candlelight musical next month. The musical is apart of celebrating Mr. E. Larry McDuffie’s 86th birthday and his 71-year history in Gospel music. The Savannah Chapter of GMWA is hosting the event. The rehearsal dates are Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 […]
