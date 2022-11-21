Read full article on original website
'This whole stretch of road is bad:' Woman killed in crash on Route 22
SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A crash between a semi-truck and an SUV claimed the life of a woman this morning at an intersection on Route 22 that's become notorious for violent and deadly collisions. According to first responders, this morning's tragedy wasn't the first one at this intersection and they're sure it will not be the last. It was about 10:30 a.m. when first responders said a woman driving an SUV tried to cross Route 22 in Salem Township and never made it to the other side. "She pulled out in front of a truck, obviously, she was t-boned," explained Steven Rosatti assistant...
1 injured after car crashes into North Park Lounge in McCandless
MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a bar in the North Hills. A car hit the North Park Longue on Babcock Boulevard in McCandless on Wednesday, dispatchers confirmed. The Peebles District Volunteer Fire Company said one person was taken to the hospital but wasn't seriously hurt. The fire company shared photos on Facebook showing damage to the building and damage to another car in the parking lot. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Pennsylvania doctor charged with DUI after killing another doctor in crash
A Pennsylvania doctor has been charged with DUI after he allegedly killed another doctor in a crash. Dr. Joseph Yanta an emergency room doctor for UPMC in Pittsburgh was driving with another emergency room doctor Dr. Douglas Rockacy in July. According to KDKA, Yanta was driving a Tesla with Rockacy as a passenger, and data […]
