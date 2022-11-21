ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CBS Philly

Berks County native killed in LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured.The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons.One of those killed was a person originally from Berks County, Pennsylvania.Derrick Rump was one of two bartenders killed in the shooting. Friends said Rump welcomed everyone into Club Q with a warmth and light that has now been tragically dimmed. "I guess I'm just waiting for someone to be like, 'Oh, it's the wrong Derrick,'" Anthony Jaramillo, a friend of Rump,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bartender slain in Club Q shooting in Colorado was quiet kid raised near Lehigh Valley

A bartender from Kutztown was identified by a family member as being among five killed Saturday in a bar shooting that rocked the city of Colorado Springs. Derrick Rump, 38, a Kutztown Area High School graduate who moved several years ago to the city south of Denver, was a quiet kid growing up but always had a bubbly and welcoming personality, his cousin Kelly Plante said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home

Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only. Cracker Barrel – […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run. A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel. Officers arrived to The post Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WFMZ-TV Online

Fights shut down annual pre-game bonfire at Easton HS

PALMER TWP., Pa. — A Thanksgiving Eve tradition was snuffed out early Wednesday night. Police said they had to shut down the annual pre-game bonfire at Easton Area High School in Palmer Township, Northampton County, after several fights broke out in the crowd. One girl was sent to the hospital.
EASTON, PA
KRDO News Channel 13

Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WFMZ-TV Online

Person shot in Allentown on Tuesday dies, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A person who was shot in Allentown on earlier this week has died, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Police said they responded to the report of a shooting in the area of North Fifth and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man to serve as Philly parade's Santa for 8th year

PHILADELPHIA — Over the course of three hours Thursday morning, Thanksgiving will give way to Christmas, with Santa Claus formally ushering in the holiday season at the end of Philadelphia's parade. For the eighth year, the jolly old elf will be portrayed by Dutch Schrap, a member of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cpr.org

Nov. 22, 2022: The healing journey after the Club Q shooting; The ‘mocktail movement’

A shooting survivor in Orlando says healing will take time and resources. No alcohol? No problem: Liven up your holidays with these nonalcoholic drinks. A survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016 reflects on the healing process after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Then, what role did abortion play in the mid-term election? Later, as the winter holidays kick-off, one of the hottest trends in drinking, is not drinking. And we celebrate Colorado musicians in the Local 303 with Indie 102.3's Alisha Sweeney.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

World gets first look at accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich

Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was slumped in his chair throughout the brief hearing, his face showing multiple injuries. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

History of mass shootings in Colorado

The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks native killed in most recent mass shooting. Gun-control activists questioning Colorado's 'red flag' laws

"He found a community of people that he loved very much," Julia Kissling said. "He felt that he could shine there and he did." Kissling is the sister of Berks county native Derrick Rump. Rump was one of five people shot and killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado Saturday night. Through tears and with loved ones around her, she spoke with 69 News Monday morning about America's most recent mass shooting.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate shots fired on Delta Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly before 7:50 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call for service near the corner of Delta Drive and El Morro Road. Witnesses described the shooter holding a long black gun that resembled a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Same man may be responsible for 2 robberies

READING, Pa. — The man who robbed a credit union in Cumru Township on Monday may be the same guy who knocked off a credit union in Reading earlier this month, according to the police. In both holdups, the robber was armed with a black handgun and displayed a...
READING, PA

