Berks County native killed in LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured.The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons.One of those killed was a person originally from Berks County, Pennsylvania.Derrick Rump was one of two bartenders killed in the shooting. Friends said Rump welcomed everyone into Club Q with a warmth and light that has now been tragically dimmed. "I guess I'm just waiting for someone to be like, 'Oh, it's the wrong Derrick,'" Anthony Jaramillo, a friend of Rump,...
fox29.com
Berks County native among victims killed in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
BERKS County, Pa. - While the Colorado Springs community is mourning the loss of several people due to the tragic shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the Berks County community is grieving the loss of one of the victims who was from the Delaware Valley. Anderson Aldrich, 22,...
Bartender slain in Club Q shooting in Colorado was quiet kid raised near Lehigh Valley
A bartender from Kutztown was identified by a family member as being among five killed Saturday in a bar shooting that rocked the city of Colorado Springs. Derrick Rump, 38, a Kutztown Area High School graduate who moved several years ago to the city south of Denver, was a quiet kid growing up but always had a bubbly and welcoming personality, his cousin Kelly Plante said.
Witness: ‘Fight or die’ at Club Q shooting scene
As pop music pounded and a strobe light flashed, VanScyoc saw the shooter, in body armor, move in a crouch down a ramp, rifle at eye level, and head toward the dance floor.
'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home
Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
Man wounded in Club Q shooting hid in corner
Anthony is now hoping to be home for Thanksgiving. He is grieving for friends, but he's grateful to be alive.
Main Line Media News
Kutztown High School graduate among 5 killed in Colorado nightclub shooting
One of five people killed over the weekend in a mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub was a Berks County native. Derrick Rump is one of two victims of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night to have been identified. He is a 2002 graduate of Kutztown High School.
Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only. Cracker Barrel – […]
Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run. A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel. Officers arrived to The post Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead appeared first on KRDO.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fights shut down annual pre-game bonfire at Easton HS
PALMER TWP., Pa. — A Thanksgiving Eve tradition was snuffed out early Wednesday night. Police said they had to shut down the annual pre-game bonfire at Easton Area High School in Palmer Township, Northampton County, after several fights broke out in the crowd. One girl was sent to the hospital.
Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person shot in Allentown on Tuesday dies, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A person who was shot in Allentown on earlier this week has died, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Police said they responded to the report of a shooting in the area of North Fifth and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man to serve as Philly parade's Santa for 8th year
PHILADELPHIA — Over the course of three hours Thursday morning, Thanksgiving will give way to Christmas, with Santa Claus formally ushering in the holiday season at the end of Philadelphia's parade. For the eighth year, the jolly old elf will be portrayed by Dutch Schrap, a member of the...
cpr.org
Nov. 22, 2022: The healing journey after the Club Q shooting; The ‘mocktail movement’
A shooting survivor in Orlando says healing will take time and resources. No alcohol? No problem: Liven up your holidays with these nonalcoholic drinks. A survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016 reflects on the healing process after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Then, what role did abortion play in the mid-term election? Later, as the winter holidays kick-off, one of the hottest trends in drinking, is not drinking. And we celebrate Colorado musicians in the Local 303 with Indie 102.3's Alisha Sweeney.
World gets first look at accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich
Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was slumped in his chair throughout the brief hearing, his face showing multiple injuries. ...
KKTV
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. Police say they received the first call at about 6:20 p.m. for an area near E. San Miguel Street and Potter Drive. The police activity was at an apartment complex just west of Mitchell High School.
History of mass shootings in Colorado
The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks native killed in most recent mass shooting. Gun-control activists questioning Colorado's 'red flag' laws
"He found a community of people that he loved very much," Julia Kissling said. "He felt that he could shine there and he did." Kissling is the sister of Berks county native Derrick Rump. Rump was one of five people shot and killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado Saturday night. Through tears and with loved ones around her, she spoke with 69 News Monday morning about America's most recent mass shooting.
Police investigate shots fired on Delta Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly before 7:50 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call for service near the corner of Delta Drive and El Morro Road. Witnesses described the shooter holding a long black gun that resembled a […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Same man may be responsible for 2 robberies
READING, Pa. — The man who robbed a credit union in Cumru Township on Monday may be the same guy who knocked off a credit union in Reading earlier this month, according to the police. In both holdups, the robber was armed with a black handgun and displayed a...
