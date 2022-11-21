Need2Know November 21, 2022

"By Alex Brandon and Ben FinleyA Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.The gunman, who police believe shot himself, was dead when officers arrived. Police said they were trying to determine the motive for the shooting, and one employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word.“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He...
Hello, dear reader. As you’re getting cold and cozy, settling into the holiday season, unfortunately, there’s no time to relax! There are fortunes to predict. Whether it’s the stress of mediating political debates at the Thanksgiving table, your mom asking you if you kept the gift receipt of that new iPhone you bought on Black Friday you swore she would love, or navigating the hellscape of cuffing season, no one’s getting off easy, even the Sagittarians. Your favorite agent of chaos is here to give you all the bad news.
"By Mark ShermanThe Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit...
"By Thomas Peipert and Jesse Bedayn A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday.At least two firearms, including a “long rifle” used during the shooting, were found at Club Q after the Saturday night attack, police said.On its Facebook page, the club called it a “hate attack.” Investigators were still determining a motive and whether to prosecute it as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen. Charges against...
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Russia’s war on Ukraine is going badly: The Russian army is in retreat, and...
"By Claire RushGood news for fans of “The Goonies:” the old Victorian home featured in the film is on sale in Astoria, Oregon, and potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public.“We have a few interested parties right now,” said realtor Jordan Miller, the listing agent for the property. “It seems to be everybody's intention to be able to open up the house a little bit more and have more access.”The 1896 home with sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean has been listed with an asking price of $1.7 million on Zillow,...
"Former U.S. national team player Damarcus Beasley joined Cheddar News to weigh in on this year’s World Cup in Qatar as the tournament got underway and also discussed the growth of Major League Soccer. “As kids growing up playing soccer, you dream about representing your country at the highest level of our sport and to be able to do that is truly a blessing and not just for yourself personally, which it is, but for your family, for your friends that come and watch you play and for the millions of Americans that are supporting you behind you,” he said."
"Death and discounts are coming together this Black Friday with a promotion from on direct-to-consumer funeral caskets. Titan Casket, the self-proclaimed "Warby Parker of the funeral industry," is offering customers $50 off if they pre-purchase a casket, which can run between roughly $500 to $4000. The company touted this "first-of-its-kind deal" as a way for customers to lock in the price of a casket today and potentially save their families thousands of dollars in the future. COO Joshua Siegel said the promotion is a test of the company's long-term effort to get consumers to think about and plan for their deaths or...
"By Thomas Peipert and Jesse BedaynThe man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crime charges Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and left 17 others with gunshot wounds.Online court records showed that 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night's attack at Club Q. He remained hospitalized with unspecified injuries, police said.The charges were preliminary, and prosecutors had not filed them in court. The hate crime charges would require proving...
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%The Dow benefited from a 6.3% gain in Disney, which soared following news late Sunday that the entertainment giant had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks and briefly slumped to an intraday low of $167.54, the lowest point in two...
"Demand for big-ticket electronic items is falling but easing supply chain issues are helping retailers such as Best Buy stay flexible as they head into an uncertain holiday season. As Best Buy CEO Corie Barry put it in a Tuesday earnings call, the impact of the macroeconomic situation on consumers is "uneven and unsettled.""Each customer is making trade-offs, especially with the significant impact of inflation on the basics like food, fuel, and lodging," she said. "Across consumers, we can also see that savings are being drawn down, and credit usage is going up. And value clearly matters to everyone."Despite these headwinds,...
Comments / 0