EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
EW.com
Supernatural cast and creator pay tribute to late actress Nicki Aycox
The Supernatural family is remembering one of its own. Series creator Eric Kripke and several cast members have been paying their respects to the late actress Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of Meg Masters on the long-running CW show and died last week at 47. "Gutted to hear the...
KESQ
‘Love Actually’ cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special
One of the most beloved modern Christmas classics is turning 20 next year, and to mark the occasion, cast members from the landmark 2003 romantic comedy “Love Actually” are reuniting for a TV special to air on ABC next week, the network announced Tuesday. Hugh Grant, Laura Linney,...
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Speaks on When He'll Leave the Show
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has stayed on the show much longer than even he anticipated. On the eve of the show's fifth season premiere, Costner said he will continue playing John Dutton for as long as he wants. Costner has played the Dutton family patriarch since the show since 2018, and it was the first regular TV series role of his four-decade career.
Letitia Wright Recovered for Four Months After ‘Traumatic’ Accident on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Set
Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
LGBTQ Scene Among Cuts Made to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for Kuwait Release (Exclusive)
The LGBTQ+ representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not exactly be extensive — coming down mostly to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of affection between Michaela Coel’s character Aneka and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo — but it’s enough for the moment to have been cut for the film’s release in one Gulf country. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that while only a very small number of edits have been made to Marvel’s all-star sequel for it to be released in Kuwait, amounting to just over 1 minute of cuts in total, this has included the 10-second scene in which Aneka kisses Ayo on the...
Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow as He Returns to Wakanda for Premiere of 'Black Panther' Sequel
The actor brought some major sunny vibes on Wednesday to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles Michael B. Jordan showed off his smooth style on Wednesday at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old actor, who played Killmonger in the first installment of the Marvel franchise, stepped out on the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to celebrate the launch of writer/director Ryan Coogler's long-awaited Marvel sequel. Dressed in a slick, yellow jacket and matching wide-legged trousers (both Louis Vuitton), PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive...
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Jason Momoa Dances to Dua Lipa With Daughter Lola, And He's Actually Pretty Good
If you need another reason to be totally enchanted by Jason Momoa, here’s a fun fact: he seems to be a pretty good dancer and an even better dad. The Dune actor showed off his skills alongside his co-star, Marlow Barkley, and his daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, 15, on the set of their new film, Slumberland.
KESQ
Valerie Bertinelli celebrates her divorce becoming official
The actress and Food Network star posted a video Tuesday on her verified Twitter account in which she celebrated of her divorce from Tom Vitale being finalized. In the video, Bertinelli said she was at the airport heading to see her son Wolfgang Van Halen and had just received the call from her attorney that her divorce paperwork had been signed and was being filed.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Finally Announces Streaming Premiere
The pandemic changed just about everything about the theatrical movie business. Films that used to spend months in theaters now spend weeks — or days, or no time at all — before debuting on streaming. Even after the world adjusted to life with covid, even after theaters reopened, even after restrictions lifted, many studios began hustling their films onto home video in as little as 45 days after their big-screen premieres.
13 Entitled Husbands Who Deserve To Sleep On The Couch Tonight
These husbands have left me speechless — and not in a good way.
KESQ
‘Dancing With the Stars’ names Season 31 winner
“Dancing With the Stars” has crowned a new winner and she’s a TikTok-teen queen. The finale of the show’s debut season of streaming exclusively on Disney+ featured Wayne Brady and Witney Carson scoring a 36 out of 40 for their performance. Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced to...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director admits the sequel was a risky proposition on every level
Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was guaranteed to make serious bank at the box office, it might just be one of the riskiest projects the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever produced for a variety of reasons, something director Ryan Coogler is fully aware of. Not only was the sequel...
James Winburn, Michael Myers Stuntman from 1978's 'Halloween,' Dead at 85
James Winburn was the man wearing the Michael Myers mask for the final scenes of John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween James Winburn, the stunt double for Michael Myers in John Carpenter's iconic original 1978 slasher movie Halloween, has died. He was 85. The longtime Hollywood stuntman died over the weekend due to an undisclosed health issue, Entertainment Weekly confirmed. His cause of death is unknown as of this time. The stuntman was the person wearing the Michael Myers mask for Halloween's final sequences in which the killer character is...
‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ ‘Friends,’ or ‘New Girls’: Which Series Had the Best Thanksgiving Episode
'Everybody Loves Raymond,' 'Friends,' and 'New Girl' all featured numerous Thanksgiving episodes, and all are great, but which show did it best?
wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright continues callout of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’: ‘This is not okay’
Letitia Wright is continuing to demand an apology and change from The Hollywood Reporter, with her again calling out one of the publication’s writers for a supposed vendetta against her. The star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been reported with innuendo over the last two years for her...
KESQ
‘The Walking Dead’ finally comes to an end, after biting off more than it could chew
Forgive AMC, at least a little bit, for almost drunkenly celebrating “The Walking Dead” in its heyday by feeding audiences as much content related to the zombie drama as they possibly could. Yet as the series comes to an end, finally, after 11 long seasons, it seems obvious that the network and the producers greedily bit off more than they could chew.
ComicBook
Black Adam Shocking Digital Release Date Announced
The hierarchy of power in the video on demand world is about to change. On Monday, Warner Bros. officially announced the digital and home release dates for Black Adam — and they might not be what some were expecting. Black Adam is set to hit digital platforms on Tuesday, November 22nd, exactly one month after the film initially debuted in theaters. It will then be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. This comes after the film has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also comes after current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has indicated that there will be some experimentation with the release strategies of certain films, instead of trying to shuffle films from theaters to their HBO Max streaming service right away.
