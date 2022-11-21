ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 NBA Stars Who Could Be Traded This Season

By Eddie Bitar
 2 days ago

NBA trade rumors have already begun. Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, and Draymond Green are among the big stars that could be traded this season.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA landscape is always changing. NBA stars change teams, coaching spots are often vacated for better options, and there is no more loyalty when it comes to winning. This means that we are in an era of blockbuster deals where team general managers want to improve their teams and make big bucks to quickly become successful. Luckily, we're in a league full of equality, with plenty of stars that could be traded to help NBA teams close the gap at the top.

In fact, some big blockbuster deals are very likely to be completed during this season. The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and Golden State Warriors are all recent NBA champions, proving that star power trades can ultimately transform leagues and deliver NBA titles. In some big deals that will change the NBA landscape, here are 10 NBA players that could be traded right now.

10. D’Angelo Russell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsc30_0jIcNeJv00

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Season Statistics: 14.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.6 BPG

D'Angelo Russell was supposed to be one of the key players leading the charge for the Minnesota Timberwolves before and after Rudy Gobert joined the squad. Before arriving in Minnesota, he was traded and forced to begin a career with the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, he worked and developed into an All-Star and one of the brightest young players in the game today. But since touching down in Minnesota, that progression has stopped.

While he might be good enough to keep Minnesota out of the lottery and into the playoffs as a starting point guard, he has not been too impressive. The Timberwolves should move on from Russell and should do it now because they need to focus their efforts on maximizing the play of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Russell’s numbers have stagnated, and he could be more valuable elsewhere without a doubt.

9. Kyle Lowry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pj14r_0jIcNeJv00

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Season Statistics: 14.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.1 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Former NBA champion Kyle Lowry was supposedly shopped before this season's trade deadline, but there were no takers, and Miami didn't feel the need to move him urgently. Rather, it seems Lowry will be trusted with the starting point guard role for the time being. But the Heat are having a difficult season, and Lowry could be made the sacrificial lamb if things don’t pick up for the team.

Lowry is averaging 14.2 PPG and 6.1 APG this season, respectable numbers for a point guard who is nearing 37 years of age. Lowry seems to be in his final years in the NBA, and Miami might want to pull the plug on him as the season progresses. Again, the Heat seem content with Lowry, but things will likely change because a 7-10 record does indicate inconsistent play. Other than Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, nobody should be made untouchable in Miami right now. Eventually, Lowry could be on the trading block because age has certainly kicked in for him.

8. Gordon Hayward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fv8Z4_0jIcNeJv00

Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Season Statistics: 17.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.4 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Gordon Hayward was arguably a top-5 wing in the game after his only All-Star season, but he has regressed dramatically since his career-altering injury. Since then, he cannot stay healthy for any significant amount of time, leaving the Hornets consistently shorthanded. Without Hayward competing at an All-Star level, the Hornets have little to no chance to compete because Ball doesn’t have much help. The swingman is putting up decent numbers, but he is not what the team needs to reach that next level.

Hayward might have worn out his welcome in Charlotte because he is frustrating everybody with his inconsistent play, and he seems to just be a spot-up shooter and passer rather than a creator. Rather than waiting for Hayward to come good, the Hornets will likely move on from him to bolster the team around LaMelo Ball. Time will tell if Michael Jordan can make things right and build a contender soon.

7. Myles Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdhnx_0jIcNeJv00

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Season Statistics: 18.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.4 APG, 0.4 SPG, 3.0 BPG

One of the leading shot blockers in the NBA will probably find a new home this year. The Indiana Pacers have a new strategy with Tyrese Haliburton and Benedict Mathurin absorbing most of the possessions, and it doesn't make sense to keep Turner when he isn’t truly wanted. In fact, they should cash in on him while his value is high.

Turner is averaging 18.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 3.0 BPG while shooting 40.0% from three. Turner will never be a marksman, but he is a capable knockdown shooter when he's open and has proven that this year. Teams needing size should go for Turner because he's a modern big man, and the Pacers will probably cash in on him as a result. The Los Angeles Lakers have been the team rumored to be in talks for Turner, but there could be even more teams interested.

6. Terry Rozier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggfPe_0jIcNeJv00

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Season Statistics: 21.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.4 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Terry Rozier is a fan-favorite in Charlotte because plays hard, defends, and scores consistently. The guard is posting 21.5 PPG and 5.4 APG this season on 36.7 MPG of play and is draining 32.7% of his three-point shots. A capable two-way guard, Rozier always competes on every possession and certainly wants to win.

But the Hornets should be all-in with LaMelo Ball and could sacrifice other players to clear cap space as they look for another star to join the talented point guard. The Miles Bridges situation ended in an ugly fashion, so finding more stars on the roster should be the goal at the expense of valuable trade assets like Rozier. At age 28, the guard still has a lot left to offer, and teams will want his services at a reasonable price.

5. Draymond Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ww6c_0jIcNeJv00

Credit: David Butler II/USA Today Sports

2022-23 Season Statistics: 8.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Draymond Green is past his best. Make no mistake about that. He is not an All-Star anymore and does not score the ball well enough to be on any highlights. When he does make highlights, it is often in a negative fashion by getting into it with other players or getting ejected. But somehow, Green is a player who helps teams win games.

The talented forward defends all positions, rebounds, and has championship experience. He may have run himself out of town in Golden State, but that doesn’t mean he is not wanted by other teams. The Warriors have decided to pay Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, and Green could be traded to get some value before he walks away for free. Not to mention, they will avoid the uncomfortable situation of dealing with this issue in the summer.

4. Russell Westbrook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZJLO_0jIcNeJv00

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Season Statistics: 15.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 7.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Nobody knows what will happen to the Los Angeles Lakers next season. Russell Westbrook is a free agent soon, meaning there could be massive roster changes coming. Everything the Lakers do should be to win with LeBron James because he is slowly getting older and does not have it in him to carry a team to the Finals single-handedly anymore. Russell Westbrook, one of the best 6th men in the NBA, might be traded as a result.

Russ has been involved in trade rumors since arriving in Los Angeles and has not exactly done well in improving his trade value. The point guard has lost athleticism, can’t shoot, and is best coming off the bench against other reserve players. To gain value from Russ and prevent him from leaving for nothing, the Lakers might pull the trigger on a deal that could see Buddy Hield and Myles Turner come to Los Angeles.

3. Julius Randle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9kGb_0jIcNeJv00

Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Season Statistics: 21.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG

New York needs a generational talent that can score and dominate other areas of the floor because the city has not had one since Carmelo Anthony left town. Randle is having a solid season by putting up 21.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.2 APG, and 0.8 SPG for a Knicks squad that is fighting for a playoff spot. In many ways, that is acceptable for a player who is almost 28 years of age. But again, the Knicks need a superstar, not simply a good player, because as currently constructed, New York will never make it out of the first round of the playoffs.

The Knicks might want to move on from pieces that can generate maximum value because only newly signed Jalen Brunson and youngster RJ Barrett are considered untouchable. Randle can bring in the most first-round picks and talented youngsters, so the Knicks might cash in as soon as this year. Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and Atlanta Hawks could all be interested in the 1-time All-Star’s talents at the power forward position.

2. DeMar DeRozan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSDMA_0jIcNeJv00

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Season Statistics: 25.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.4 BPG

The stock of DeMar DeRozan is high right now because his scoring has been consistent ever since he landed in Chicago. He can't shoot the three very well and is a high-volume scorer. Still, he is very athletic and has improved his overall game in recent years in terms of playmaking and rebounding. Teams that need his services will need a consistent 20 PPG scorer to diversify their offense, including the Lakers and Knicks.

Unfortunately, the Chicago Bulls are simply not a good enough team to keep their core together. DeRozan is putting up over 25 PPG, but he is not good enough to be the best player on a championship team. At 6-10, the Bulls are showing the type of inconsistency that led them to lose in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Bulls should just blow it up, firstly by moving DeRozan and then moving Zach LaVine elsewhere.

1. Kyrie Irving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gH54W_0jIcNeJv00

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sport

2022-23 Season Statistics: 26.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.1 BPG

There is no doubt that Kyrie Irving is one of the greatest offensive point guards of his era and has consistently been one of the most unstoppable players in the league since his rookie season. We have probably never seen a player with better handles than Irving because the former Cleveland Cavaliers star has the ability to create any shot he wants at any time. Of course, Kyrie has consistently been a walking bucket with a career average of 23.1 PPG on 47.0% FG and 39.1% 3-PT FG.

But Kyrie is a walking ball of drama because everywhere he goes, the team suffers the effects. Boston was not focused with Kyrie on the roster and was better without him. Similarly, the Nets have not done well enough with Irving and seem more relaxed without the point guard spewing polarizing comments everywhere. The Nets will very likely trade Kyrie Irving this season, and if that happens, they need to see if Kevin Durant is next. No doubt, Brooklyn needs to make moves to keep its sanity.

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks

NBA Insider Reveals Five Players The Warriors Could Target In James Wiseman Trade

5 Shocking Trades That Could Shake Up The NBA

New Orleans Pelicans Can Create A Superteam If They Make Two Smart Moves

The Most Realistic And Unrealistic Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers

ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

