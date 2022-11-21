ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steve Kerr Surprisingly Criticizes Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins

By Gautam Varier
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1U88_0jIcNVKG00

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr criticized Andrew Wiggins as he said that Wiggins hasn't been as good on the defensive end as he was last season.

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors won back-to-back games for just the second time this season, as they followed up a win over the New York Knicks by beating the Houston Rockets. No one would have predicted before the start of the campaign that it would take the Warriors over a month into the season to do it twice, and there's a lot of blame to go around for their early season.

Their bench unit wasn't performing up to expectations, starters like Klay Thompson were playing terrible basketball, and their defense was absolutely atrocious. Stephen Curry had to put in some otherworldly performances for them to win games and the only support he was really getting was from Andrew Wiggins , who has had a solid but unspectacular start to the campaign.

Steve Kerr Surprisingly Criticizes Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins is their second-leading scorer as he is averaging 18.4 points while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, some pretty good numbers. Head coach Steve Kerr also had some high praise for him earlier this season when he said that Wiggins was playing the best basketball of his career , but things have changed a bit after that. After that win over the Rockets, Kerr made it clear that Wiggins needs to do better on the defensive end.

(starts at 2:58 mark):

“He’s (Wiggins) gonna play better too. I don’t think his defense has been as good as it was last year. I think he knows that. It goes hand in hand with our team’s overall defense. I think every single guy has to look in the mirror and coaches too. We have to think about our schemes and possibly make some adjustments because we’re giving up too many points.”

Wiggins had the odd offensive explosion in the playoffs last season but where he really shone was on the defensive end. He somewhat helped slow down Luka Doncic in the Conference Finals and then did a good job on Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals, but we haven't seen that level of defense this time around. As Kerr said, though, everyone else has to get better on that end as well, as the poor defense they have played so far is unlike what we have seen from them over the years.

To their credit, there have been some improvements in these last two games, as it appears that the team meeting they had before the game against the Knicks did have a positive impact. The Warriors will now look to win 3 in a row for the first time this season when they head to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He 'Should Have Called' His Late Lakers Teammate Kobe Bryant Prior To His Tragic Death

Earlier this week, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got candid about his complex relationship with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant revealing that he wished he would have reached out to the late basketball star prior to his death."You put off [getting in touch]," O'Neal recently explained of Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others in January 2020. "I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he's working, I'm working, so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy