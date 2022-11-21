ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Bob Iger back, Bob Chapek out, as Disney CEO

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6Xwj_0jIcNMcx00

( The Hill ) — Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is returning to head the entertainment giant, replacing his successor Bob Chapek.

The surprise news comes days after Disney’s stock hit a 52-week low, falling 41 percent so far this year.

In a press release Sunday, Disney announced Chapek was stepping down and Iger will serve two additional years as the company’s top executive.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, the company’s board chair, said in a statement.

Arnold added that Iger, who led Disney for 15 years before stepping down in 2020, has the “deep respect” of Disney employees and is “admired” by the company, which will help them navigate new challenges.

“The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” Arnold said.

How a Taylor Swift tour thrust antitrust concerns into the spotlight

Iger oversaw Disney through the acquisitions of Pixar, 21st Century Fox and Marvel and the opening of the company’s first theme park in China.

He continued to serve as executive chairman and chairman of the Board until the end of 2021.

In a statement on Sunday, Iger said he was “optimistic for the future of this great company.”

“Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe — most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration,” Iger said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Chapek, who joined Disney in 1993, was appointed as CEO in 2020. He was previously chairman of Disney’s parks, experiences and products.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of strangling a man while drunk

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after being accused of getting drunk and then strangling another man who kicked him out of an apartment, Altoona police said. Officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of 14th Avenue, not far from UPMC Altoona, Tuesday night around 9 p.m. after […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Biden eases Trump-era restrictions for financial advisers on ESG

The Biden administration is making it easier for money managers to consider climate change and other environmental and social factors in retirement investments.  The Labor Department on Tuesday issued a new final rule making it so that these fiduciaries can consider “the economic effects of climate change” in investments that they oversee. Assistant Secretary for […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WTAJ

Centre County woman dead after crash on I-80

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman from Centre County died after a Monday crash on Interstate 80, state police said. Troopers were called at 4:29 p.m. to the scene near mile marker 185 on I-80 going west where 41-year-old Jamie Goodyear, of Bellefonte, was found deceased after she crashed her 2012 Jeep Compass, according to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100? Black Friday is usually the best time to pick up big-ticket items such as TVs and mattresses, but there also are deals to be had if you’re on a tighter budget.  You can actually find impressive […]
WTAJ

Crosby scores again against Flyers to lead Pittsburgh to win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Poehling had two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the Philadelphia Flyers their ninth straight loss with a 4-1 victory on Friday. Sidney Crosby and Josh Archibald also scored in Pittsburgh’s fifth consecutive victory. Teddy Blueger had three assists, and Tristan Jarry made 29 saves. “I just think we’re playing a […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Schmitt to open new office in Downtown Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Blair) has announced he will be moving to a new office in downtown Altoona in the coming weeks. Schmitt’s new office will be located at 2301 Beale Ave., Suite A, and is expected to be open on Thursday, Dec. 1. Office hours will be 9 a.m. to […]
WTAJ

WTAJ

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy