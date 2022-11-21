Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
The holding company Warren Buffett manages, Berkshire Hathaway, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter, and dividend-paying stocks were at the top of the list. Taiwan Semiconductor is a leading manufacturer of the chips that internet-enabled devices rely on. Occidental Petroleum is an oil and gas producer that also...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surge 20% in 2023 as the Fed acknowledges falling inflation
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel said the stock market is poised to surge 20% in 2023. Siegel's outlook is driven by his expectation that the Fed will acknowledge that inflation is falling. "I think basically 90% of our inflation is gone," he told CNBC in an interview on Monday. Wharton professor...
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he's managed since 1965, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway isn't known for tech stocks, but it opened a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter, worth over $4.1 billion. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor look...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
ValueWalk
5 Stocks To Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Dividend stocks are known for stability in volatile markets and the opportunity for reliable income. Monthly dividend stocks increase the frequency of cash distributions which is particularly appealing to retirees on a budget. Investors should prioritize the reliability of the dividend over a high yield. Because of their business models,...
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
Both Coca-Cola Company and Costco Wholesale beat the S&P 500 for the majority of 2022. Coca-Cola continues to dominate in the soda space with expansion into alcoholic beverage and similar markets. Costco's operating advantages allow it to keep prices low, all while growing revenues and opening new locations. You’re reading...
3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
These highly profitable, time-tested companies make for genius buys with the stock market plunging.
Comments / 0