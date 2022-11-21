Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving weather tame across the Midwest, mild temperatures & showers expected locally
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite this November shaping up to be one of the snowiest on record in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, 2022 will feature a fairly tame Thanksgiving holiday. Temperatures were forecast to again warm into the lower 50s thanks to light southwesterly winds throughout the day Thursday. 7-day...
City of Kalamazoo pauses leaf collection due to weather
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a three-day winter storm, the City of Kalamazoo was forced to temporarily pause its leaf collection, according to city officials. What's the weather? View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest forecast. Snow accumulated in Kalamazoo, with reports of over a foot in...
Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week scheduled to return mid-January 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sip your way around Kalamazoo County this January. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is scheduled to return for its 13th year Friday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 21 at local breweries, wineries, distilleries, bars, and restaurants, according to Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo.
Construction on I-69 expected to pause for the winter
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to pause work on the 25-mile rebuild of I-69 from Marshall to Charlotte, according to state officials. Drivers can expect the work to begin again in March 2023, with all lanes, ramps and bridges re-opening for the winter,...
Maple Street YMCA hands out roughly 1,000 turkeys ahead of the holiday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are getting ready for the Thanksgiving Day feast. Cooking: Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires. Maple Street YMCA wanted to help by giving out roughly 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, according to organizers. The annual turkey giveaway is a joint effort sponsored by...
Police and Kalamazoo bars preparing for crowds ahead of the biggest bar night of the year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and surrounding Kalamazoo bars prepared for what is traditionally the biggest bar night of the year on Wednesday. The day before Thanksgiving where millions are back home reuniting with family and old friends. KDPS said officers will be conducting extra...
Gilda's Laughfest returning to West Michigan in March 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's Laughfest is coming back to West Michigan. The weekend-long festival celebrating laughter is anticipated to return March 8-12, 2023, according to officials, and aims to raise awareness for the cancer and grief emotional health support program through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, according to organizers.
Bike lanes could be added to Bronson Boulevard in the coming years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is planning major construction on a popular roadway that's home to hundreds of residents in the area, with even more vehicles passing through it everyday. Bronson Boulevard is scheduled to undergo a makeover either 2024 or 2025, according to the city. Similar...
Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
Kalamazoo explores changes along Bronson Boulevard
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo held a meeting Monday to hear public comment on proposed changes to Bronson Boulevard. Changes: Community invited to share feedback on upcoming Kalamazoo Road projects. Here's what we know:. The city of Kalamazoo plans to redesign Bronson Boulevard. The work area will...
Battle Creek native Tauren Wells to sing at Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game
DETROIT, Mich. — A Grammy-nominated Christian singer from Battle Creek received the honor of singing to a packed crowd at Ford Field on Thursday. Tauren Wells, the platinum-selling artist, is expected to perform his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 83rd annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game. Fame:...
Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge opens in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Kalamazoo welcomed a new black-owned and operated cocktail lounge on Tuesday night. Dabney & Co. honors a once-enslaved John Dabney, a renowned black bartender who was credited with crafting “hail-storm” mint juleps, according to bar owner Daniel May. "The mint julep is our...
Personal finance website rates holiday shopping deals
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The hectic holiday shopping season has arrived, as Americans are still dealing with record-high inflation rates. However, a new report by personal finance website WalletHub says high inflation could result in retailers lowering prices. News Channel 3 Report: Impacts of inflation affects holiday shopping, to-do lists.
Martin parade celebrates first football title in 35 years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The town of Martin threw a championship parade on Tuesday night for a Clippers high school football team that won the schools first state championship in 35 years. Martin beat Merrill by 50 points in Saturday's Division-1 8-player state championship game in Marquette. Clippers football: Martin...
Grand Rapids teen rescued in attempted human trafficking over Mackinac Bridge
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Instead of continuing north, a Comstock Park man was arrested Nov. 12 on charges of human trafficking after crossing the Mackinac Bridge. Comstock Park fire: Crews battle fire in Comstock Park, nearby freeway closes for hours. Investigators from the Kent County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking...
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
Gerald R. Ford International Airport to host Operation Handshake, welcome veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Active military members and veterans will get a warm welcome to West Michigan Wednesday. Gerald R. Ford International Airport is scheduled to host Operation Handshake, an event that gives active military members and veterans a patriotic welcome to the area, according to officials. Veterans Day:...
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital adds more hospital beds as RSV cases surge
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's no doubt that parents are concerned about the widespread illness going around: respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. President of Spectrum Health at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Dr. Hossain Marandi, provided an update on the hospital's RSV numbers Tuesday. Getting together: Planning Thanksgiving...
Wyoming Department of Public Safety searching for missing, vulnerable Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a missing Wyoming man. Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69, was reported missing by a family member Monday. Cascade Township missing person: Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old Tarasiewicz has early signs of dementia, is considered vulnerable, and was last...
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
