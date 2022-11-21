Read full article on original website
Chattogram Challengers sign Unmukt Chand for BPL 2023
Former India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain now in a bid to qualify for USA
BBC
Kim Garth: Former Ireland star named in Australia Twenty20 squad
Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth is set to make her Australia debut after being named in the Twenty20 squad for December's Tour of India. Garth, 26, qualifies through residency after signing a two-year professional contract with Australian state side Victoria in June 2020. She won 114 caps for Ireland before...
Ex-India player rips into Rishabh Pant, calls him a ‘liability’
Former India allrounder Reetinder Sodhi has torn into Rishabh Pant, calling him a “liability” in the national side’s T20I set-up following his twin failures in the recent New Zealand series. “He is becoming a liability for Team India. If it’s like this, then bring in Sanju Samson....
Jamie George and Mako Vunipola in overhauled England team for South Africa clash
England have overhauled their front row for Saturday’s climax to the Autumn Nations Series against South Africa at Twickenham.Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George have replaced Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie in anticipation of the Springboks’ forward-led assault.Vunipola and George made significant contributions from the bench in the 25-25 draw with New Zealand and are present among four changes to the starting XV.Wing Tommy Freeman makes his first appearance since the July tour to Australia at the expense of Jack Nowell and Alex Coles comes in for Sam Simmonds at blindside flanker.
FOX Sports
England forward Beth Mead sustains torn ACL
LONDON (AP) — England forward Beth Mead sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Arsenal, raising questions about her availability for the women's World Cup next summer. The 27-year-old Mead, who helped England win the European Championship, was injured Saturday during Arsenal's 3-2 loss to Manchester United...
BBC
Jofra Archer returns for England Lions against England
England v England Lions, Abu Dhabi (day one of three) England 501-7 (79 overs): Pope 146, Crawley 96, Jacks 84. Pace bowler Jofra Archer made his first appearance for 16 months as he lined up for England Lions against England in a tour match in Abu Dhabi. Archer has not...
BBC
David Johnson: Former Liverpool & Everton striker dies aged 71
Former England striker David Johnson, the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby, has died aged 71. Johnson, who scored six goals in eight appearances for England, had been suffering from throat cancer. He had two spells at Everton in between playing for Ipswich...
BBC
Chamika Karunaratne: Sri Lanka all-rounder given suspended one-year ban from all forms of cricket
Sri Lanka Cricket has handed Chamika Karunaratne a suspended one-year ban from all forms of cricket. The decision comes following a disciplinary inquiry into incidents at the T20 World Cup in Australia. The SLC began the inquiry after Danushka Gunathilaka was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
BBC
Beth Mead: Arsenal 'will do everything' to support star after ACL injury says Eidevall
Arsenal will "do everything" to support Beth Mead following her cruciate ligament injury, says Jonas Eidevall. The 27-year-old ruptured her ACL in the final minutes of Arsenal's 3-2 defeat by Manchester United on Saturday. Arsenal manager Eidevall said the club would rally round the 2022 Ballon d'Or runner-up and her...
Sporting News
Former Socceroo Harry Kewell stars in commentary box as Australia surrender to France in World Cup opener
As the Socceroos surrendered a promising early lead against France in their 2022 World Cup opener, a familiar name was left reeling from the commentary box. Former Australian forward Harry Kewell has swapped the boots for a microphone in Qatar and was the co-commentator for SBS' coverage of the France match.
Australia cruise to ODI whitewash after England collapse at near-empty MCG
Australia won the third ODI by 221 runs in front of an embarrassingly paltry MCG crowd, nine days after England’s T20 World Cup final win there
thestadiumreviews.com
How Big is a Cricket Field?
Cricket fields can vary in size and shape, although most generally have an oval shape. In general, the diameter of the field is between 137m and 150m from boundary to boundary. The International Cricket Council, or ICC, dictates that the boundary line on any side must be within 83m from the center of the pitch. The size of a cricket field does not change due to the type of cricket match occurring.
Pujara, Umesh in India A squad for Bangladesh tour; Kunnummal gets maiden call-up
Prolific openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yash Dhull also included in squad led by Abhimanyu Easwaran; Priyank Panchal misses out
