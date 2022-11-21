ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golfweek's Best 2022: Top public and private courses in Oregon

Pacific Dunes at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort dominates the top of the Golfweek’s Best public-access course rankings in Oregon, with layouts designed by Tom Doak (Pacific Dunes, Old Macdonald), Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw (Bandon Trails, Sheep Ranch) and David McLay Kidd (Bandon Dunes). No other destination in the United States offers so many highly ranked layouts as Bandon Dunes.

Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with that of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.

Also popular are the Golfweek’s Best rankings of top private courses in each state, and that list for Oregon’s private offerings is likewise included below.

Best Modern | Best Classic | Top 200 Resort | Top 200 Residential | Top 100 Best You Can Play

(m): Modern course, built in or after 1960

(c): Classic course, built before 1960

Note: If there is a number in the parenthesis with the m or c, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best top 200 modern or classic courses.

* New to or returning to list

Best public-access courses in Oregon in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079YlA_0jIcLHHk00
The Sheep Ranch at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon (Courtesy of Bandon Dunes)

1. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Pacific Dunes)

Bandon (2m)

2. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Old Macdonald)

Bandon (T7m)

3. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Dunes)

Bandon (11m)

4. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Trails)

Bandon (14m)

5. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Sheep Ranch)

Bandon (18m)

6. Silvies Valley Ranch (Hankins)

Seneca (T116m)

7. Silvies Valley Ranch (Craddock)

Seneca (T162m)

8. Crosswater Club (Crosswater)

Sunriver (T188m)

9. Pumpkin Ridge (Ghost Creek)

North Plains (m)

10. Pronghorn (Nicklaus)

Bend (m)

11. Brasada Ranch (Brasada Canyons)

Powell Butte (m)

12. Tetherow

Bend (m)

13. Gearhart Golf Links

Gearhart (c)

14. Langdon Farms

Aurora (m)

15. Aspen Lakes

Sisters (m)

Best private courses in Oregon in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gxLX_0jIcLHHk00
Eugene Country Club in Oregon (Golfweek files)

2. Pronghorn (Fazio)

Bend (T104m)

3. Waverley

Portland (T115c)

4. Pumpkin Ridge (Witch Hollow)

North Plains (m)

5. Astoria*

Warrenton (c)

6. Columbia Edgewater

Portland (c)

7. Bend GC*

Bend (c)

8. Portland GC

Portland (c)

9. Illahe Hills*

Salem (m)

10. Broken Top Club*

Bend (m)

