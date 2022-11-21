Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Deputies explain law enforcement presence in northern Greenville County
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County say they are searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. WYFF News 4 started getting calls into the newsroom at about 9:15 a.m. about several law enforcement vehicles headed toward Travelers Rest on Highway 276. Greenville County...
WLOS.com
Known felon arrested, found with fully automatic ghost gun, fentanyl, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a known felon in the area has been arrested following multiple weeks of investigation. Thanks to the investigation and a number of tips, APD officers and detectives arrested Damon Tyriq Smith, 19, on Tuesday, Nov. 22 around 2 p.m. near the 10 block of Perry Lane. They took Smith into custody without incident.
FOX Carolina
Asheville man sentenced for 2020 murder of 18-year-old
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that the suspect in a 2020 murder was recently found guilty and sentenced. Officials said Deveron Roberts was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder on November 17, 2022, and sentenced to life without parole. On January 13, 2020,...
Drugs, guns, stolen items found during crime operation in Burke County, deputies say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized drugs and multiple guns and recovered stolen property during a joint operation in Burke County on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said investigators from several state and local agencies took part in the operation in an attempt to deter criminal activity and identify […]
Meth, ‘tactical 12-gauge shotgun’ seized during Burke County traffic stop, deputies say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Burke County deputies seized two bags of methamphetamine and a loaded shotgun during a traffic stop on Highway 70 last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies pulled over a Chevrolet Impala on Nov. 17 driven by 45-year-old Gary Daniel Walker Jr. who was on […]
wnctimes.com
Buncombe County Sheriff’s: Missing Woman from Weaverville Area
Weaverville area of Buncombe County. Rose Neal is age 70, approximately 5’ 5 to 5’7”, with brown eyes and black hair. Mrs. Neal was last seen approximately 3 weeks ago at her residence in Weaverville. Mrs. Neal is driving a silver or grey 2020 Toyota C-HR NC...
FOX Carolina
Shaw University files complaint over traffic stop in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina). - Shaw University announced during a press conference on Monday, November 21, that the school filed an official complaint with the United States Department of Justice to ask for them to investigate an October traffic stop involving the Spartanburg and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Offices.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for man who ran away from stolen vehicle
MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after he ran from a stolen vehicle he was occupying in the Echo Valley area. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and K9 officers are searching in the Echo Valley Plaza area on Highway 276.
FOX Carolina
Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper accused of selling items taken from crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a retired Highway Patrol trooper was recently charged for allegedly selling items he took from a crash. SLED agents said 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany from Greer was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny. According...
FOX Carolina
Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. library offers writing help
The nation's largest gingerbread competition just wrapped in Asheville. A look at the winners.
FOX Carolina
Body Found in Greenville County
Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 Pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash on I-77 near Charlotte.
WLOS.com
AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
FOX Carolina
Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Henderson County tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game. Yoni Davila bought his lucky ticket from Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, according to the Lottery.
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 176 Carver Ntn Valley, Sylva, NC 28779 before the 24th day of February, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 24th day of November, 2022. Donna Bommer, Administrator of the Estate of Pearl Crocker 38-41*
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
