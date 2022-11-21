Rap will always have certain cities that take off during a particular era, and many times, the spotlight is put back on a region thanks to popular artists at the moment. Right now, it feels like it's Memphis' time once again. There's a multitude of acts from that area who are finding success in their own ways. One of the younger names making noise now is Lil Double 0, a 20-year-old rapper who has only been delivering rhymes since 2020. Nudged into rap by personal tragedy, the slick-talking street artist has risen through the ranks quickly, joining Future's FreeBandz Gang and racking up features with Lil Uzi Vert, EST Gee and Nardo Wick along the way. But Lil Double 0's success doesn't lie in the relationships he's built; his budding charisma and gritty lyrics have gotten him here, a testament to the time he's put in.

