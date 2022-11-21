ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.5 The Fan

Fight at Moneybagg Yo Show Breaks Out In Front Row – Watch

While Moneybagg Yo was performing at a recent show, a fight broke out in the front row and the Memphis rapper kept going with his performance. On Friday (Nov. 18), Moneybagg Yo was among the performers headlining the Fall of Fire Fest event at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. While he was performing his rap ballad "Wockesha," a vicious fight erupted in the front row between several women. The "See Wat I'm Sayin'" rapper appeared unaware of the altercation in the crowd and kept on performing.
COLUMBIA, SC
105.5 The Fan

Meek Mill Says Thanksgiving Is Fake – ‘The Pilgrims Killed the Indians’

As many people across the U.S. prepare for Thanksgiving, Meek Mill is going viral for a tweet calling the holiday a farce. On Monday (Nov. 21), Meek Mill fielded questions from fans during a Q&A session on Twitter in preparation for his new mixtape Flamerz 5. One fan asked the Philly rapper what he would be doing on Thanksgiving, which got a rise from the Dreamchasers boss.
105.5 The Fan

The Break Presents – Lil Double 0

Rap will always have certain cities that take off during a particular era, and many times, the spotlight is put back on a region thanks to popular artists at the moment. Right now, it feels like it's Memphis' time once again. There's a multitude of acts from that area who are finding success in their own ways. One of the younger names making noise now is Lil Double 0, a 20-year-old rapper who has only been delivering rhymes since 2020. Nudged into rap by personal tragedy, the slick-talking street artist has risen through the ranks quickly, joining Future's FreeBandz Gang and racking up features with Lil Uzi Vert, EST Gee and Nardo Wick along the way. But Lil Double 0's success doesn't lie in the relationships he's built; his budding charisma and gritty lyrics have gotten him here, a testament to the time he's put in.
MEMPHIS, TN
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

