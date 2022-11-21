Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet beat God of War and FIFA 23 to become the UK's biggest physical release of 2022
Scarlet and Violet is also now the second-biggest Pokemon launch of all time
All Pokemon that Evolve with Razor Claw in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Wondering which Pokémon can evolve with the Razor Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Here's what you need to know.
Full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex
The time has come. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally being released and everyone is going to want to know what Pokemon will be coming in the game. Not every Pokemon has been revealed beyond their sprites and there is even a rumor of a DLC 3rd Legendary. But, neither of those have been revealed yet. Here is a look at all the full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex including every Pokemon available from Gens 1-9 including through Pokemon Home.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Sun & Moon Collection Challenges explained
The Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event has brought two Collection Challenges into the game: the Sun Challenge and the Moon Challenge. Here’s how to complete them both and get the rewards on offer. As the Season of Light comes to an end in Pokemon Go, Niantic has delivered one...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get an Early Gimmighoul
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boast a lot of strange Pokemon for players to catch in this generation, and one of the biggest oddballs is Gimmighoul, the Chest Pokemon. This creature lives instead of a chest and hoards wealth and is only seen infrequently outside of its chest home, but finding one inside of the treasure trove is difficult in its own right. However, we've already found one spot where Pokemon Trainers can secure themselves a Gimmighoul pretty early on.
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet and God of War Ragnarok Shatter Records
God of War Ragnarok's Kratos and Atreus have slain gods, but they couldn't topple the behemoth that is the Pokemon franchise and its latest two games, Scarlet and Violet. On Wednesday morning, Sony touted Ragnarok's stellar sales, saying it was the fastest-selling first-party title in PlayStation history, moving 5.1 million units in the first five days.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sets New Nintendo Record
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has only been available for a few days now, but the ninth Pokemon generation has already broken a record for Nintendo. According to a press release from the company, the two versions collectively sold 10 million copies in just three days, making it the biggest launch for any Nintendo published game ever. It's a stunning figure for the series, and it's a safe bet that the number will grow quickly with the holiday season already upon us!
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Cosmoem evolution: How to get Solgaleo & Lunala
The Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event brings Sun & Moon legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala into the game, but how do you get them? Here’s everything we know. Niantic has revealed what may be the last major event during the Season of Light, Astral Eclipse. It is expected to bring the “A Cosmic Companion” Special Research to a close.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have worked out how to jumpscare each other in co-op
This is why we can't have nice things
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player outplays bounty hunter by driving into the ocean
A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player escaped a bounty hunter by driving a truck underwater and surviving long enough to return to land. Infinity Ward reintroduced swimming mechanics to Call of Duty in the recently released Modern Warfare 2. Ahead of the title’s launch, the developer assured players the feature would appear in Warzone 2.0, as well.
Turns out Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do have level scaling – but not for you
At least 2 NPCs mention the mechanic despite it not being part of gameplay
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pokemon Designs Fall Flat in One Way
While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Pokemon designs are among the best we've seen in years, the game surprisingly doesn't do much with its newly introduced convergent evolution gimmick. Since Pokemon Sun and Moon, The Pokemon Company has played around with its rules on Pokemon design and evolutions. First were the regional forms, which were initially seen in the Alolan region and then appeared in Galar (Pokemon Sword and Shield), Hisui (Pokemon Legends: Arceus), and now to a lesser extent Paldea (Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.) The Galar region then took the concept of regional forms one step further, with several regional forms receiving all new evolutions – Mr. Ryme, Obstagoon, Cursola, and Runerigus all were new Pokemon that came from regional forms of existing Pokemon. More recently, Pokemon Legends: Arceus returned to non-regional forms getting new evolutions, something we hadn't seen since Pokemon Diamond and Pearl – Wyrdeer, Ursaluna, and Kleavor all evolved from regular forms of previous Pokemon.
How to Evolve Bramblin Into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Learn the special sequence required to turn your Bramblin into a Brambleghast in the latest Pokemon games.
How to get the Pokemon Violet Sinistea Chips and Malicious Armor
How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge with the Malicious Armor in Pokemon Violet - or how to get Ceruledge in Scarlet
An 'easy' fix for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet graphics issues: A screen so small you can't see a freakin' thing
It might not be the most ideal way to play, but it works
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally right a 16-year-old wrong from Diamond and Pearl
Many have lived with Mindy's cruelty for far too long
tryhardguides.com
Best Baxcalibur Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, like in previous games, a Pokémon’s Nature is a crucial component in building a competitive team. Nature influences the rate at which a stat increases with levels. As you train your Pokémon in the Paldea, you may change their Nature with “Mints,” which are rare items that can increase and decrease a specific Pokémon’s stat,. As such, you would want to look up a Mint’s effect on your Pokémon before you give it. If you want to learn where to get Mints, we have a guide prepared for that.
dexerto.com
Amouranth live streams ‘first date’ with possible new boyfriend
Twitch star Amouranth went on a “first date” with a new guy in a live broadcast, marking a major shift since her separation from her abusive husband in October. On October 15, popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa exposed her relationship with her husband in an explosive live broadcast that included a tense argument between the ex-couple.
