Willard H. Nesslein
Willard H. Nesslein, 77, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at his residence in Zanesville. He was born on February 23, 1945, to Lucas and Elizabeth Barnhart Nesslein in Columbus, Ohio. Willard served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During his...
Kimberly S. “Susie” Dusenberry
Kimberly Sue “Susie” Dusenberry, 61, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1961 in Zanesville to the late Raymond and Ruth Ellen Caton Dusenberry Sr. She was a 1979 graduate of West Muskingum High School. She had worked for Rally’s, ODC Nursing Home and Genesis Home Health. Susie loved being home spending time with her children and grandchildren but could be persuaded to make an ice cream run for a special treat. She enjoyed watching Chicago PD and wrestling.
Marilyn Sue Wyatt
Marilyn Wyatt, 72 of Zanesville, passed away on November 22, 2022 at the Genesis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born on November 21, 1950 in Zanesville, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Mearl and Adeline (Lucas) Joseph. Marilyn worked as a secretary for the International Motor Freight in Zanesville. She held religion close to her heart, and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. In her free-time, she enjoyed watching the birds in her backyard, as well as cross-stitching and scrapbooking. Most importantly, Marilyn was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family greatly.
Cindi Lou Parks Starr
Cindi Lou Starr age 53, of Graysville, OH formerly of Caldwell, OH passed away at her residence Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born March 15, 1969 in Marietta, OH a daughter of James Jr. (Dixie) Parks of Summerfield, OH and the late Jo Ann Morrison Parks. Cindi was a...
Cynthia L. Sprague
Cynthia Sprague, 66 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband. Cynthia was born on October 21, 1956 in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of the late Imos and Berl (Gilland) Arison. Cynthia worked in the deli at the local Cambridge Walmart for ten years. She enjoyed crocheting, and was an avid follower of the Faith United Methodist Church in Cambridge.
Mary Lou Okey Bishop
Mary Lou Okey Bishop, 95, of Zanesville peacefully passed at 4:00 P.M. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born on Friday, May 20, 1927 in Chandlersville, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond G. Okey and Nellie Coleman Okey. Mary Lou’s life was centered on...
Joshua Keith McIntosh
Joshua McIntosh, 49 of Crooksville, passed away at Genesis Hospital after a brief illness on November 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Joshua was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on February 18, 1973. He was the son of Hollis and Beth (Liff) McIntosh of Roseville. Joshua graduated from Maysville High School in 1991. He worked as an inspector for construction, ensuring every building that he came into contact with was perfect. Joshua was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a witty personality, and was a practical joker, but most of all he was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, and friend.
David E. Saylor
David E. Saylor, 57 of Zanesville, passed away at home on Friday November 18, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, son of the late Edward Saylor and Edna (Smith) Fritz; and late Howard Fritz of Vienna, Ohio. In his spare time, he liked to watch his Pittsburgh Steelers, Michigan Wolverines, and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Susan E. Sturgill-Nelson-Conaway
Susan E. Sturgill-Nelson-Conaway, 74, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Genesis Hospice. Susan was born July 13, 1948 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Sarah (Epler) Sletzer and John Sturgill. In addition to her parents, Sarah (Ralph) Sletzer and John Sturgill Susan is also preceded in death by her son, Terry Nelson II.
Robert “Bob” E. Denney
Robert “Bob” Eugene Denney age 96, of Caldwell, OH passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Altercare Summit Acres Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell. He was born January 27, 1926 in New Straitsville, OH a son of the late Bryan Otis and Dott Hester Nutter Denney. He was...
The Nutcracker Coming to Secrest Auditorium
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Get excited! Movement on Main is bringing a night of family-friendly music and dance to Secrest Auditorium this weekend, November 26th and November 27th. Over 250 dancers of all ages will once again be performing a holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Students from the dance studio, located...
Adopt a One-of-a-Kind Named Hallie
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center works with a wide variety of unclaimed strays that have been brought in through no fault of their own. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid is always amazed at the trained characteristics that some of these dogs showcase as they are being handled and today’s Catahoula Leopard-Dog mix is no exception.
Recycling Fun Will Keep the Fun Going
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds events throughout the year that promote a variety of ideas to better yourself as well as encouraging routines that better the community. Muskingum County Library System Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell announced an upcoming event that teaches the...
Woman rescued from house fire in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio–Authorities said a woman is in critical condition following a morning house fire in Newark. The fire broke out shortly before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Meadowbrook Drive. According to a press release, when firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and fire throughout the...
Vijay V. Varanasi
Vijay V. Varanasi, 74 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on November 11, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after suffering a stroke. He was born in 1948, in Hyderabad, India to Venkataramana and Alivelu (nee Mangamma) Varanasi. Vijay grew up in Hyderabad, India and...
MCCF Selects Fall 2022 Fall Grant Recipients
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Community Foundation has selected this year’s 2nd Annual Fall Grant Competition Winners. Four local organizations were chosen to receive grants of 10 thousand dollars each towards their capital improvement projects. Included in those recipients is Maysville Local Schools for their proposed reading...
“Buck I Guy” Makes Appearance At Primrose Retirement
ZANESVILLE, oh- The greatest rivalry in college football continues this Saturday, the 26th, as Ohio State hosts Michigan. Buckeye fans everywhere are getting excited to watch the undefeated rivals play. Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville had a lot of Buckeye Fever today, the 23rd, following a visit from a very...
Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds
Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
Basketball Scoreboard
Keivon Belcher is from Columbus, Ohio and a 2019 graduate from Heidelberg University. At Heidelberg he played wide receiver and was a captain on the football team. Keivon was also a sports anchor for the school news while co-hosting his own radio show for the school. He has a love for all sports and looks forward to sharing his insight with you.
Small Business Saturday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With all of the corporate retail chains advertising their Black Friday sales and Cyber Monday deals, it’s easy to overlook the local retailers that are invested in the community year-round. This Saturday, November 26, is Small Business Saturday, a day that encourages consumers to shop locally.
