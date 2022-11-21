ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Related
PBS NewsHour

Pro-Trump Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government on Jan. 6, prosecutors tell court

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close.
The Independent

Aspiring country singer charged for threats to kill fact-checkers and FBI agent over Trump ‘slander’

A North Carolina MAGA supporter and an aspiring country singer has been charged for allegedly threatening to kill an FBI agent as well as fact-checkers for slandering Donald Trump.Stephen Jike Williams, an insurance salesman who performs as Jike Williams, was arrested on Friday and charged with threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and transmission of interstate threats.He faces more than a decade in prison if convicted.Mr Williams had allegedly vowed to execute members of the Good Information Foundation for “defamation and slander” of the ex-president and later made death threats in TikTok videos, titled F**K the...
BBC

FBI arrests two members of extremist 'Boogaloo' group

The FBI has arrested two alleged members of extremist anti-government group the Boogaloo Bois. Timothy Teagan, 24, of Michigan, is accused of lying about drug use while purchasing a gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Ohio, is accused of illegal possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats. US...
Law & Crime

Oath Keepers Member Accused of Organizing Armed Group Claims ‘Storming the Castle’ Facebook Post Was Only a Reference to ‘The Princess Bride’

An Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government or the execution of its laws told a federal jury that his remark about “storming the castle” on Jan. 6th was merely a reference to The Princess Bride. Thomas Caldwell, a 68-year-old Virginia resident now entering...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Uses Twitter to Complain That Being Banned From Twitter is Harming Her Fundraising

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 6, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter (using her official account) to publish a 14-part thread in which she complained how not having a personal account had hindered her in campaigning and political fundraising.
qhubonews.com

The 19th Explains: The spread of conspiracies and disinformation by women on social media

Since the internet’s advent, conspiracy theories have acquired followings online. Now, in the era of social media, people use platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to spread disinformation and misinformation. Instagram, the Facebook-owned image platform where influencers tout luxury, beauty and consumer culture, has also become an online home for conspiracies. And lately, one has been particularly prolific: QAnon.
Toby Hazlewood

Kyle Rittenhouse Tweets His Support for Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene After She Complains About Twitter Ban

"We need more fighters in Congress like MTG" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 6, Kyle Rittenhouse took to Twitter to express his support for Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene. Earlier on the same day, Taylor-Greene had posted a thread on Twitter bemoaning the fact that her personal account had been banned which was hindering her in campaigning and political fundraising.
The Jewish Press

Judea and Samaria are Not ‘Occupied’ but ‘Disputed,’ says DeSantis

In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition political conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—one of the front-runners for the 2024 presidential race—defended the right of Jews to live in their biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria. “I don’t care what the State...
The Independent

Russia passes law banning promotion of LGBT propaganda among adults

Russia‘s parliament has today passed a law that bans promoting “LGBT propaganda” to people of all ages. The third and final reading of the law expands an existing ban which previously applied to children only. Propaganda includes any attempt to promote homosexuality online, in film, books, advertising or in public. Any event or act regarded as breaking the law could incur a heavy fine.The fine will be up to 400,000 roubles ($6,600) for individuals and up to 5 million roubles ($82,100) for legal entities. Foreigners could face 15 days of arrest and subsequent expulsion from the country.Critics see the...
BET

NAACP Demands All Companies Pause Advertising On Twitter

Twitter has been in a tailspin since billionaire Elon Musk bought the social media platform. Over the weekend, he reinstated former President Donald Trump, who was suspended after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The NAACP is now calling on all companies to pause advertising on Twitter. The...

