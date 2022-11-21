Read full article on original website
Oath Keeper repents for Jan. 6 at trial, blames ‘steady diet’ of right-wing conspiracies
A member of the far-right militia the Oath Keepers on Wednesday said it was a “really stupid” decision to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, saying she was fed a “steady diet” of conspiracy theories and became “just another idiot” in the mob that day.
AG Says Dr. Fauci 'Can't Recall Practically Anything' on COVID Response
Fauci was deposed by the states of Louisiana and Missouri in a lawsuit against the Biden administration regarding social media censorship.
Pro-Trump Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government on Jan. 6, prosecutors tell court
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close.
Aspiring country singer charged for threats to kill fact-checkers and FBI agent over Trump ‘slander’
A North Carolina MAGA supporter and an aspiring country singer has been charged for allegedly threatening to kill an FBI agent as well as fact-checkers for slandering Donald Trump.Stephen Jike Williams, an insurance salesman who performs as Jike Williams, was arrested on Friday and charged with threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and transmission of interstate threats.He faces more than a decade in prison if convicted.Mr Williams had allegedly vowed to execute members of the Good Information Foundation for “defamation and slander” of the ex-president and later made death threats in TikTok videos, titled F**K the...
msn.com
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he insisted on taking in the face of charges his far-right group plotted to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021. Growing emotional at times, Rhodes projected...
Trump defamed me again, rape accuser Carroll says in forthcoming lawsuit
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The writer accusing Donald Trump of raping her 27 years ago said the former U.S. president defamed her a second time last month by falsely telling his social media followers that he had not known her and the rape never happened.
AOC tells GOP to 'connect the dots' between 'an anti-LGBT+ campaign' and the deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
"After Trump elevated anti-immigrant & anti-Latino rhetoric, we had the deadliest anti-Latino shooting in modern history. After anti-Asian hate w/COVID, Atlanta," AOC said.
BBC
FBI arrests two members of extremist 'Boogaloo' group
The FBI has arrested two alleged members of extremist anti-government group the Boogaloo Bois. Timothy Teagan, 24, of Michigan, is accused of lying about drug use while purchasing a gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Ohio, is accused of illegal possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats. US...
Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting
Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of encouraging the hate that led to Saturday’s deadly shooting in Colorado and told her to “Get off Twitter.”. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured after a shooter, believed...
Former CIA Intelligence officer suggests using ‘counterterrorism’ strategies against ‘right-wing’ Americans
A former CIA official compared counterterrorism strategy in the middle-east to stopping right-wing rhetoric in America, suggesting ways to crack down on American citizens.
Oath Keepers Member Accused of Organizing Armed Group Claims ‘Storming the Castle’ Facebook Post Was Only a Reference to ‘The Princess Bride’
An Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government or the execution of its laws told a federal jury that his remark about “storming the castle” on Jan. 6th was merely a reference to The Princess Bride. Thomas Caldwell, a 68-year-old Virginia resident now entering...
Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Uses Twitter to Complain That Being Banned From Twitter is Harming Her Fundraising
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 6, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter (using her official account) to publish a 14-part thread in which she complained how not having a personal account had hindered her in campaigning and political fundraising.
Jury to begin deliberating in Oath Keepers' Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial
WASHINGTON — For the first time in at least a decade, a jury is set to deliberate federal seditious conspiracy charges, weighing the government's case against members of the far-right Oath Keepers organization who prosecutors say plotted to oppose the peaceful transfer of power by force in the lead-up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Has Personal Twitter Account Reinstated, Broadcasts Hour-Long Rant About Free Speech
Picking up where she left-off before getting banned. On November 21, Georgia's controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene announced that Elon Musk and Twitter had reinstated her personal Twitter account - MTG had been banned from the site in early 2022 for spreading misinformation about the pandemic.
qhubonews.com
The 19th Explains: The spread of conspiracies and disinformation by women on social media
Since the internet’s advent, conspiracy theories have acquired followings online. Now, in the era of social media, people use platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to spread disinformation and misinformation. Instagram, the Facebook-owned image platform where influencers tout luxury, beauty and consumer culture, has also become an online home for conspiracies. And lately, one has been particularly prolific: QAnon.
Kyle Rittenhouse Tweets His Support for Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene After She Complains About Twitter Ban
"We need more fighters in Congress like MTG" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 6, Kyle Rittenhouse took to Twitter to express his support for Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene. Earlier on the same day, Taylor-Greene had posted a thread on Twitter bemoaning the fact that her personal account had been banned which was hindering her in campaigning and political fundraising.
Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas
A Texas judge says she won't lower a nearly $50 million punishment against Alex Jones that a jury handed down earlier this year over the Infowars host spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre
The Jewish Press
Judea and Samaria are Not ‘Occupied’ but ‘Disputed,’ says DeSantis
In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition political conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—one of the front-runners for the 2024 presidential race—defended the right of Jews to live in their biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria. “I don’t care what the State...
Russia passes law banning promotion of LGBT propaganda among adults
Russia‘s parliament has today passed a law that bans promoting “LGBT propaganda” to people of all ages. The third and final reading of the law expands an existing ban which previously applied to children only. Propaganda includes any attempt to promote homosexuality online, in film, books, advertising or in public. Any event or act regarded as breaking the law could incur a heavy fine.The fine will be up to 400,000 roubles ($6,600) for individuals and up to 5 million roubles ($82,100) for legal entities. Foreigners could face 15 days of arrest and subsequent expulsion from the country.Critics see the...
BET
NAACP Demands All Companies Pause Advertising On Twitter
Twitter has been in a tailspin since billionaire Elon Musk bought the social media platform. Over the weekend, he reinstated former President Donald Trump, who was suspended after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The NAACP is now calling on all companies to pause advertising on Twitter. The...
