Infamous Apex Legends matchmaking exploit returns & it’s ruining Ranked
An infamous matchmaking exploit has returned in Apex Legends that allows Diamond, Master, and Predator players to glitch into low-level Ranked lobbies. Matchmaking has become a huge issue in Apex Legends over the last few seasons, with the community growing frustrated with the frequency of unbalanced lobbies in Ranked. While...
Warzone 2 players are selling ‘carries’ to unlock M13B in DMZ
Warzone 2 players are selling their services to help fellow Call of Duty fans unlock the powerful M13B from DMZ as many are still struggling to get a hold of it. When Warzone 2 was finally announced to the world, Call of Duty fans’ eyes collectively lit up across the globe as the developers revealed a new mode would be a part of it – DMZ.
Overwatch 2’s first Double XP weekend: Rewards and more
Overwatch 2 will have its first Double XP weekend ever this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, and when it starts and ends. Overwatch 2 is on its way to the second season after release which means a couple of new things are about to arrive. One of them is Ramattra, a new tank who is about to shake the meta up in the game.
When does WoW Dragonflight launch? Release time & date for all regions
World of Warcraft’s next expansion, WoW Dragonflight, is launching in November 2022. If you’re looking for the WoW Dragonflight release time for all regions, you’re in the right place. Activision Blizzard is about to open the doors to Dragonflight for World of Warcraft players around the world.
Sentinels’ zombs reveals pro Valorant retirement: “Not worth it for me anymore”
Sentinels’ inactive Valorant player Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin has indicated that he has no plans to compete anymore, stating that he has “better” opportunities lined up. zombs has been on Sentinels’ bench since April 2022, when the North American giants decided to shake things up after a rough start to the year and signed Eric ‘Kanpeki’ Xu from Akrew to the team.
Twitch streamer Forsen claims Warzone 2 has ruined his PC
During its launch, Warzone 2 suffered from shaky server stability, and Twitch streamer Forsen received a healthy dose of PC problems while playing himself. Warzone 2 has seen its fair share of bugs and glitches since its launch on November 16. Players could not invite their friends to matches, died instantly in the Gulag, and fell through the map floor mid-match.
How to watch $25K Overwatch 2 Showdown featuring iiTzTimmy & Summit1g
Streaming superstars iiTzTimmy & Summit1g are going head to head in a $25,000 Overwatch 2 Showdown. From when it kicks off to where you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know. With Overwatch 2 now gearing up for its second season, Blizzard is set to host one...
Best Warzone 2.0 SMG class loadouts: Attachments, Setup, Perks
Warzone 2.0 brings all of Modern Warfare 2’s SMGs into Al-Mazrah, but which should you be using? Here, we rank every SMG in the battle royale, as of November 23. As was the case with the first Warzone, submachine guns are the go-to for a large portion of the player-base.
Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Sun & Moon Collection Challenges explained
The Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event has brought two Collection Challenges into the game: the Sun Challenge and the Moon Challenge. Here’s how to complete them both and get the rewards on offer. As the Season of Light comes to an end in Pokemon Go, Niantic has delivered one...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet streamer horrified by new breeding mechanics
Twitch streamer CBAD was left horrified after learning about the new breeding mechanics in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was finally released on November 18, and while players have been met with a wide variety of hysterical glitches, players have enjoyed the game. In lieu of the...
How to watch CDL Major 1 qualifiers: Stream, schedule, teams
The 2023 Call of Duty League season is almost upon us, as the 12 best teams in Call of Duty take to battle in the Major 1 qualifiers ahead of the LAN launch event in Raleigh, North Carolina. Here’s all the information you need. The Modern Warfare II CDL...
How to deal damage with a chicken peck in Fortnite
A new Fortnite challenge requires players to deal damage with a chicken peck, but if you’re not sure how to do that, our guide has all the answers you need. With just days to go until the finale of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Avian Ambush Week has returned to give players more ways to earn XP and get those final Battle Pass rewards like the elusive Super Styles.
Aydan slams Warzone 2 launch: “Feels like a beta”
Professional Call of Duty player and content creator Aydan has slammed the current state of Warzone 2, believing that the game should have been delayed. Warzone 2 is home to plenty of changes that help differentiate itself from the original BR game. While the Al Mazrah map has been getting a lot of praise from the CoD community, there are a number of additions that haven’t gone down so well.
How to use armor plates while running in Warzone 2
Running while using armor plates is missing from Warzone 2 and it’s causing a lot of frustration for players but luckily, a workaround has been found already. In the original Warzone, running while using plates was a standard feature that allowed competitors to reset their armor while repositioning in a skirmish.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks: Shiny Hunting, outbreak odds, chaining & spawn rates
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can hunt specific species using the Mass Outbreak feature that was introduced in Gen 8’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here is how it works in the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of ways to catch Pokemon in Gen 8’s Paldea region....
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart: Strengths, weaknesses, resistances & vulnerabilities
During your adventure to catch ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to know each type’s strengths, weaknesses, resistances, and vulnerabilities as you complete Paldea’s National Dex. Below, you’ll find a chart detailing every type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet along with details on immunities and Tera types.
