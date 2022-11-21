Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
live5news.com
CofC’s Larson Named Co-CAA Player of the Week
RICHMOND, Va. - College of Charleston graduate student Ryan Larson has been named the CAA Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week after earning MVP honors at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. The Cougars earned a thrilling 77-75 victory in the championship over defending ACC champion Virginia Tech on...
live5news.com
Ash scores 19 as The Citadel takes down New Orleans 72-65
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Austin Ash scored 19 points as The Citadel beat New Orleans 72-65 on Wednesday. Ash added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-2). David Maynard scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. AJ Smith added 10 points.
live5news.com
Larson’s 16 lead CofC over Kent State 74-72
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Larson scored 16 points, and Jaylon Scott made a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to give Charleston (SC) a 74-72 victory over Kent State on Wednesday night. Larson added five assists for the Cougars (6-1). Babacar Faye added 12 points while shooting 4 of...
live5news.com
Charleston Southern Football Lands Nine on All-Conference Lists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Nine Charleston Southern football players were recognized on the 2022 Big South Football All-Conference teams announced Tuesday afternoon by the conference office. Linebacker Garrett Sayegh, defensive back Kamron Smith and punter David Gelb all earned All-Conference First Team recognition. Running Back JD Moore, wide receiver Seth Anderson,...
midmajormadness.com
The Other Top 25: Charleston jumps straight into top 10
Powered by some home cooking, the College of Charleston Cougars leaped all the way into the top 10 in the Other Top 25 thanks to their victory in Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. They defeated Davidson, Colorado State and Virginia Tech to claim the title and move their record to 5-1.
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
thedanielislandnews.com
BCSD school board abruptly fires superintendent
An abrupt turn of events at Berkeley County School District’s school board meeting on Nov. 15 resulted in the surprise firing of the superintendent and in-house legal counsel followed by the hiring of a new superintendent and legal counsel. The turbulent mid-year transition came in two separate motions to...
Garden & Gun
Corgi Chaos: A Race for Glory at the Steeplechase of Charleston
It’s eleven o’clock on a brisk, sunny Sunday, and thousands of onlookers jostle for position along the Stono Ferry Racetrack in Hollywood, South Carolina. A bugler summons the competitors to their posts, and the crowd, dressed in pastel and tweed and jaunty feathered hats, holds its breath. One of the most anticipated races at the Steeplechase of Charleston is about to begin.
live5news.com
Some Scattered Showers Tonight... Milder Thanksgiving!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We have a comfortable Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving on the way with only a few spotty showers possible and mostly along the coast. A weak disturbance will slide away from the area on Wednesday allowing for a bit more sunshine with highs expected to reach the mid 60s by the afternoon. Thanksgiving is shaping up to be mainly dry with peeks of sun in the morning and clouds increasing in the afternoon. A shower or two can’t be ruled out late in the day but most of Thanksgiving should be dry. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll turn warmer on Friday and Saturday ahead of our next storm system which will bring a better chance of rain. The timing of the rain looks to be Friday into early Saturday and we can’t rule out a thunderstorm as well. The second half of the weekend looks good with sunshine and highs near 70 Sunday.
WAVY News 10
Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James has been permanently relieved of his duties, following an investigation into a mishap while underway. Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, announced on Monday Nov. 7 that he lost confidence in Capt....
live5news.com
Some Clouds & Slight Chance Showers Returns!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More clouds are working into the area as we move into the week and that will be the story for this Thanksgiving week. There is a chance of a few spotty showers each day, mostly along the coast as a few disturbances push by to our south as the week progresses. The biggest question right now is how close the rain, associated with these disturbances, will get to our area this week. We have a few showers in the forecast beginning Tuesday and stretching through Saturday. Most of the time will be dry but a few showers can’t be ruled out at some point between Tuesday and Saturday, including Thanksgiving day. Highs will climb toward the average for this time of the year by midweek. The average high temp is 68°.
momcollective.com
Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s
Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
live5news.com
North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
live5news.com
Trail date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat allegedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed, has been pushed back. The lawsuit that names multiple defendants, including Alex Murdaugh and Parker’s Store, was originally scheduled...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
live5news.com
Hamlet Circle, Norfolk Way closed after gas leak in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials in Goose Creek say residents have been evacuated after a gas leak. The gas leak is in the area of 107 N. Norfolk Way, officials say. Hamlet Circle and Norfolk Way is blocked. Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
live5news.com
Crews clear gas leak in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials in Goose Creek say residents were evacuated Monday night after a gas leak. The gas leak was first reported around 5:45 p.m., officials say. Paul Fischer, Dominion Energy spokesperson, says a third-party contractor was doing work near Hamlet Circle when they accidentally struck and damaged a natural gas line.
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh case: Attorneys, writers weigh in on former Palmetto Bank CEO guilty verdict
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO and alleged Richard "Alex" Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Lucius Laffitte was found guilty on all six federal criminal charges after a late-night jury session Nov. 22. Laffitte was found guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank...
live5news.com
Charleston Police report 16 hate crimes since 2018; legislator says state needs to catch up
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In September, members of the Greater Macedonia AME church on Savage Road discovered hateful, satanic graffiti scribbled on its doors. During the investigation, police discovered that Essex Village Church of Christ across the street also had similar symbols on its building. These are two of three...
live5news.com
Doctors urge vaccinations with SC flu cases at 10-year high heading into holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu is back with a vengeance in South Carolina. Officials with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control report infections are at a 10-year high, up 100 times compared to this point last year, while hospitalizations are 50 times higher.
Comments / 0