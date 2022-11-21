CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We have a comfortable Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving on the way with only a few spotty showers possible and mostly along the coast. A weak disturbance will slide away from the area on Wednesday allowing for a bit more sunshine with highs expected to reach the mid 60s by the afternoon. Thanksgiving is shaping up to be mainly dry with peeks of sun in the morning and clouds increasing in the afternoon. A shower or two can’t be ruled out late in the day but most of Thanksgiving should be dry. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll turn warmer on Friday and Saturday ahead of our next storm system which will bring a better chance of rain. The timing of the rain looks to be Friday into early Saturday and we can’t rule out a thunderstorm as well. The second half of the weekend looks good with sunshine and highs near 70 Sunday.

