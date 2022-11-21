Read full article on original website
Cindi Lou Parks Starr
Cindi Lou Starr age 53, of Graysville, OH formerly of Caldwell, OH passed away at her residence Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born March 15, 1969 in Marietta, OH a daughter of James Jr. (Dixie) Parks of Summerfield, OH and the late Jo Ann Morrison Parks. Cindi was a...
Kimberly S. “Susie” Dusenberry
Kimberly Sue “Susie” Dusenberry, 61, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1961 in Zanesville to the late Raymond and Ruth Ellen Caton Dusenberry Sr. She was a 1979 graduate of West Muskingum High School. She had worked for Rally’s, ODC Nursing Home and Genesis Home Health. Susie loved being home spending time with her children and grandchildren but could be persuaded to make an ice cream run for a special treat. She enjoyed watching Chicago PD and wrestling.
Willard H. Nesslein
Willard H. Nesslein, 77, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at his residence in Zanesville. He was born on February 23, 1945, to Lucas and Elizabeth Barnhart Nesslein in Columbus, Ohio. Willard served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During his...
Marilyn Sue Wyatt
Marilyn Wyatt, 72 of Zanesville, passed away on November 22, 2022 at the Genesis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born on November 21, 1950 in Zanesville, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Mearl and Adeline (Lucas) Joseph. Marilyn worked as a secretary for the International Motor Freight in Zanesville. She held religion close to her heart, and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. In her free-time, she enjoyed watching the birds in her backyard, as well as cross-stitching and scrapbooking. Most importantly, Marilyn was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family greatly.
Cynthia L. Sprague
Cynthia Sprague, 66 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband. Cynthia was born on October 21, 1956 in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of the late Imos and Berl (Gilland) Arison. Cynthia worked in the deli at the local Cambridge Walmart for ten years. She enjoyed crocheting, and was an avid follower of the Faith United Methodist Church in Cambridge.
Joshua Keith McIntosh
Joshua McIntosh, 49 of Crooksville, passed away at Genesis Hospital after a brief illness on November 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Joshua was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on February 18, 1973. He was the son of Hollis and Beth (Liff) McIntosh of Roseville. Joshua graduated from Maysville High School in 1991. He worked as an inspector for construction, ensuring every building that he came into contact with was perfect. Joshua was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a witty personality, and was a practical joker, but most of all he was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, and friend.
Nellie Granger Poulton
Nellie Granger Poulton age 86, of Caldwell, OH went to be with her Lord Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville, OH. She was born June 20, 1936 in Kennonsburg, OH a daughter of the late Leone and Emma Bundy Warehime. She was a 1954...
David E. Saylor
David E. Saylor, 57 of Zanesville, passed away at home on Friday November 18, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, son of the late Edward Saylor and Edna (Smith) Fritz; and late Howard Fritz of Vienna, Ohio. In his spare time, he liked to watch his Pittsburgh Steelers, Michigan Wolverines, and Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Nutcracker Coming to Secrest Auditorium
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Get excited! Movement on Main is bringing a night of family-friendly music and dance to Secrest Auditorium this weekend, November 26th and November 27th. Over 250 dancers of all ages will once again be performing a holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Students from the dance studio, located...
Obituary: Miller, Mike H.
Mike H. Miller, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Forrest D. and Helen (Keller) Miller. He worked at Challenger Electrical and was Vice President of the union. He also worked for Thermo Fisher...
Longtime Volunteers Thinking Retirement
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County is a place where local charities are needed and thanks to the selfless generosity from a handful of volunteers, many of these programs successfully benefit those in need. Kevin and Suzanne Dooley have supported the Catholic Social Services organization for over 20 years by...
MCCF Selects Fall 2022 Fall Grant Recipients
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Community Foundation has selected this year’s 2nd Annual Fall Grant Competition Winners. Four local organizations were chosen to receive grants of 10 thousand dollars each towards their capital improvement projects. Included in those recipients is Maysville Local Schools for their proposed reading...
Animal Shelter Society Presents Zemba Brothers with ‘Paw’-sitive Partner Award
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Animal Shelter Society is grateful for all the community support they receive throughout the year for the shelter and their mission. And this week they gave thanks to Zemba Brothers and their longtime partnership with the shelter. Animal shelter society executive director April Cohagen-Gibson presented...
Local Scores 11/21/22
Muskies go on the road and win first game of the season at New Philly. Riley Zamensky and Mya Oliver combined for 32 points. Muskies made 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter which led them to victory. RIVER 65. SHENANDOAH 28. Post navigation. Dylan Kerns was born...
Recycling Fun Will Keep the Fun Going
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds events throughout the year that promote a variety of ideas to better yourself as well as encouraging routines that better the community. Muskingum County Library System Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell announced an upcoming event that teaches the...
“Buck I Guy” Makes Appearance At Primrose Retirement
ZANESVILLE, oh- The greatest rivalry in college football continues this Saturday, the 26th, as Ohio State hosts Michigan. Buckeye fans everywhere are getting excited to watch the undefeated rivals play. Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville had a lot of Buckeye Fever today, the 23rd, following a visit from a very...
Vijay V. Varanasi
Vijay V. Varanasi, 74 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on November 11, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after suffering a stroke. He was born in 1948, in Hyderabad, India to Venkataramana and Alivelu (nee Mangamma) Varanasi. Vijay grew up in Hyderabad, India and...
John Glenn High School Hosts Career Exploration Event
NEW CONCORD, Oh – Students at John Glenn High School got the opportunity to explore different careers and educational opportunities. Over 60 different buisnesses, organizations, and colleges were out at the school talking with the high schoolers. The career exploration event featured sessions with speakers to free time for...
Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds
Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
