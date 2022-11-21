Joshua McIntosh, 49 of Crooksville, passed away at Genesis Hospital after a brief illness on November 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Joshua was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on February 18, 1973. He was the son of Hollis and Beth (Liff) McIntosh of Roseville. Joshua graduated from Maysville High School in 1991. He worked as an inspector for construction, ensuring every building that he came into contact with was perfect. Joshua was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a witty personality, and was a practical joker, but most of all he was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, and friend.

CROOKSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO