Most Americans are ardent supporters of their civil rights, but few are willing to be Democrats (or Republicans, if they like) to take on their most important responsibility. Vote reasonably and competently; The mountain of evidence that has been ignored for too long shows the inability of the vast majority of American citizens to meet this responsibility. Therefore our form of government can't accurately be called a "democracy." The word is similar to "Ochlocracy." A government based on the mob's ignorant passions and whims.

12 DAYS AGO