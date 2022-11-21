ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The 45th President Divided the United States

As I sit here writing this, I wonder about the people who picked their loyalty to the 45th president over their loyalty to friends and family. How are they feeling in light of the lukewarm response to the announcement that another campaign has begun?
Succex.O

"Opinion:" Nitwit Nation: Is America Too Dumb for Democracy

Most Americans are ardent supporters of their civil rights, but few are willing to be Democrats (or Republicans, if they like) to take on their most important responsibility. Vote reasonably and competently; The mountain of evidence that has been ignored for too long shows the inability of the vast majority of American citizens to meet this responsibility. Therefore our form of government can't accurately be called a "democracy." The word is similar to "Ochlocracy." A government based on the mob's ignorant passions and whims.
Jude Folly

Opinion: Thanksgiving Is for Immigrants (Illegal Ones, too)

The annual feast of amnesia overlooks what Pilgrims had in common with today’s undocumented immigrants. We gather together to ask the Lord's blessing...Cottonbro Studio. Thanksgiving is a holiday that all immigrants, both legal and undocumented, should embrace as their own custom.
Washington Examiner

Don’t let politics ruin your family gatherings

A viral video of a young woman trashing her deceased father at his funeral as “racist” and “misogynistic,” apparently just for supporting former President Donald Trump, serves as a cautionary tale of why political divisions should not be used against one’s own family. This Thanksgiving...
The Atlantic

America Is Pursuing Happiness in All the Wrong Places

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Three and a half years ago, I made a hard career pivot. After more than 10 years as president...
Washington Examiner

Parties agree time with family and friends is meaningful: Report

Americans across both major political parties agree that they value spending time with family and friends, a rare moment of solidarity among the partisan groups. Overall, 83% of U.S. adults believe spending time with family is meaningful and fulfilling, per a Pew Research Study survey conducted earlier this year. The survey looked at six topics as sources of meaning in life: spending time with family, being outdoors/experiencing nature, spending time with friends, religious faith, volunteer work, and meditating.
AFP

Russian lawmakers approve bill banning LGBTQ 'propaganda'

Russian lawmakers unanimously approved a bill banning all forms of LGBTQ "propaganda" in a final reading on Thursday, as Moscow presses ahead with its conservative drive at home while its troops fight in Ukraine.   This rhetoric has only strengthened since he sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, isolating Moscow and leading to an unprecedented crackdown at home. 
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy