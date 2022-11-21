Read full article on original website
Opinion: The 45th President Divided the United States
As I sit here writing this, I wonder about the people who picked their loyalty to the 45th president over their loyalty to friends and family. How are they feeling in light of the lukewarm response to the announcement that another campaign has begun?
"Opinion:" Nitwit Nation: Is America Too Dumb for Democracy
Most Americans are ardent supporters of their civil rights, but few are willing to be Democrats (or Republicans, if they like) to take on their most important responsibility. Vote reasonably and competently; The mountain of evidence that has been ignored for too long shows the inability of the vast majority of American citizens to meet this responsibility. Therefore our form of government can't accurately be called a "democracy." The word is similar to "Ochlocracy." A government based on the mob's ignorant passions and whims.
Opinion: Thanksgiving Is for Immigrants (Illegal Ones, too)
The annual feast of amnesia overlooks what Pilgrims had in common with today’s undocumented immigrants. We gather together to ask the Lord's blessing...Cottonbro Studio. Thanksgiving is a holiday that all immigrants, both legal and undocumented, should embrace as their own custom.
Small marker notes Jersey Shore site where a president died in 1881
“James A. Garfield is dead,” the Red Bank Register reported on Sept. 21, 1881, one of the many newspapers that delivered the sad news telegraphed from the Jersey Shore town of Long Branch that yet another U.S. president had died by an assassin’s bullet. News that the 20th...
Pa. Rep. Lamb to join law firm, teases possible return to public service
U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, who lost the Democratic Senate primary to John Fetterman earlier this year, hinted at a possible return to public service while announcing that he will join a prominent Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm. Lamb, a 38-year-old former federal prosecutor and Marine Corps veteran from suburban Pittsburgh,...
Washington Examiner
Don’t let politics ruin your family gatherings
A viral video of a young woman trashing her deceased father at his funeral as “racist” and “misogynistic,” apparently just for supporting former President Donald Trump, serves as a cautionary tale of why political divisions should not be used against one’s own family. This Thanksgiving...
America Is Pursuing Happiness in All the Wrong Places
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Three and a half years ago, I made a hard career pivot. After more than 10 years as president...
Washington Examiner
Parties agree time with family and friends is meaningful: Report
Americans across both major political parties agree that they value spending time with family and friends, a rare moment of solidarity among the partisan groups. Overall, 83% of U.S. adults believe spending time with family is meaningful and fulfilling, per a Pew Research Study survey conducted earlier this year. The survey looked at six topics as sources of meaning in life: spending time with family, being outdoors/experiencing nature, spending time with friends, religious faith, volunteer work, and meditating.
Lisa Baker: 'We are grateful for those who came before us' | Opinion
This season of Thanksgiving offers us a welcome opportunity to reflect upon the cornucopia of advantages of life in America, which we enjoy and share with others. It is sometimes easy to overlook the many blessings we have in our lives and the many positive interactions we have with each other.
Russian lawmakers approve bill banning LGBTQ 'propaganda'
Russian lawmakers unanimously approved a bill banning all forms of LGBTQ "propaganda" in a final reading on Thursday, as Moscow presses ahead with its conservative drive at home while its troops fight in Ukraine. This rhetoric has only strengthened since he sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, isolating Moscow and leading to an unprecedented crackdown at home.
Pa. House Republicans refuse minority status after reorganization meet
Rep. Bryan Cutler, the once and future leader of the Pennsylvania House Republican caucus, stopped well-short of claiming a majority for his caucus in the next legislative session after internal leadership elections Tuesday. But he sure didn’t concede the majority to the House Democrats either. Cutler, current House Speaker...
