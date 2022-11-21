ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Pretend To Surrender Before Opening Fire On Ukraine Army; Get Killed

The Russian soldiers who were allegedly executed by Ukrainian forces pretended to surrender and opened fire on their would-be captors, according to Ukrainian authorities. Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of committing war crimes Friday after video snippets believed to have been filmed in Makiivka, a city located in Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Luhansk region, pointed to Ukrainian soldiers killing a group of surrendering Russian service members, Al Jazeera reported.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Newsweek

Russian Conscripts Clash With Chechen Troops Leaving Three Injured: Ukraine

There are tensions between Russian conscripts and troops from the Chechen Republic who are fighting in Vladimir Putin's invasion, Ukraine's army has said. The General Staff of the Armed Forces said three soldiers were injured in Makiivka, Donetsk during a clash between those drafted from the Russian-occupied territory of the Donetsk oblast and those from the predominantly Muslim republic.
Newsweek

Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender

The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
The Independent

British soldier captured by Russian forces to return to Ukraine 50 days after escaping death sentence

A British soldier has revealed he will return to Ukraine less than two months after being freed from detention by Russian-backed separatists who sentenced him to death.Aiden Aslin, 28, was captured by the Donetsk People’s Republic in April while fighting in the now-Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in the early days of the war.He was spared death by firing squad due to a prisoner swap deal brokered by Saudi Arabia and ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, which allowed him and four other British nationals to return to the UK.Mr Aslin, who is initially from Newark but has lived in Ukraine for...
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Daily Mail

'They are driving people to their deaths': Zelensky condemns the 'craziness' of Putin's commanders ordering Russian soldiers to repeatedly attack key towns in east Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's commanders are 'driving troops to their deaths' by ordering them to repeatedly attack heavily fortified towns in east Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night. Ukrainian troops are coming under repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbas region and are 'heroically' holding out under heavy...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Around 60 Russians Killed in Long-Range Shelling Attack

(Reuters) - Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. In a Facebook post, the armed forces general staff said Russia suffered...
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine envoy urges Germany not to shelter Russian mobilization dodgers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a “security risk.”. They are “young...

