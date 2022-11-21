Read full article on original website
Russian Soldiers Pretend To Surrender Before Opening Fire On Ukraine Army; Get Killed
The Russian soldiers who were allegedly executed by Ukrainian forces pretended to surrender and opened fire on their would-be captors, according to Ukrainian authorities. Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of committing war crimes Friday after video snippets believed to have been filmed in Makiivka, a city located in Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Luhansk region, pointed to Ukrainian soldiers killing a group of surrendering Russian service members, Al Jazeera reported.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Putin Loses 2,600 Soldiers, Lengthy List of Weapons Within a Week: Ukraine
Morale on the Russian side continues to disintegrate as the number of Russian dead rapidly nears 100,000, according to some estimates.
Russian Conscripts Clash With Chechen Troops Leaving Three Injured: Ukraine
There are tensions between Russian conscripts and troops from the Chechen Republic who are fighting in Vladimir Putin's invasion, Ukraine's army has said. The General Staff of the Armed Forces said three soldiers were injured in Makiivka, Donetsk during a clash between those drafted from the Russian-occupied territory of the Donetsk oblast and those from the predominantly Muslim republic.
Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender
The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Italy has been a strong supporter of Ukraine — but that is starting to change
ROME — When Italy's new right-wing coalition government was sworn in last month, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to continue her country's staunch support and military assistance for Ukraine. Her stance hasn't changed but as Europe braces for its first winter without Russian gas supplies, and thermostats are turned...
British soldier captured by Russian forces to return to Ukraine 50 days after escaping death sentence
A British soldier has revealed he will return to Ukraine less than two months after being freed from detention by Russian-backed separatists who sentenced him to death.Aiden Aslin, 28, was captured by the Donetsk People’s Republic in April while fighting in the now-Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in the early days of the war.He was spared death by firing squad due to a prisoner swap deal brokered by Saudi Arabia and ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, which allowed him and four other British nationals to return to the UK.Mr Aslin, who is initially from Newark but has lived in Ukraine for...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow says UK ‘too deep’ in war and claims special forces involved in drone attack
Russian ambassador to UK accuses Britain of being over-involved in war
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia denies massive loss of infantry troops; Kyiv mayor raises prospect of evacuations – as it happened
Defence ministry rejects reports hundreds of men had died in eastern Ukraine; Vitali Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to consider leaving city
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson
RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Russia Planning False Flag Attack on Ally to Drag It Into War: Ukraine
Attempts to pressure Minsk to join Putin's invasion are likely to fail, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
'They are driving people to their deaths': Zelensky condemns the 'craziness' of Putin's commanders ordering Russian soldiers to repeatedly attack key towns in east Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's commanders are 'driving troops to their deaths' by ordering them to repeatedly attack heavily fortified towns in east Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night. Ukrainian troops are coming under repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbas region and are 'heroically' holding out under heavy...
Strategic bridge near Ukraine's Kherson has collapsed - public broadcaster
KYIV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday.
Ukraine claims big gains in south, but fears retreating Russians will turn Kherson into ‘city of death’
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — Ukraine’s military said it had retaken swathes of territory in Kherson on Thursday after Moscow ordered a partial withdrawal from the area, though officials in Kyiv warned that retreating Russian soldiers could turn the regional capital into a “city of death” on their way out.
Ukraine Says Around 60 Russians Killed in Long-Range Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. In a Facebook post, the armed forces general staff said Russia suffered...
Ukraine envoy urges Germany not to shelter Russian mobilization dodgers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a “security risk.”. They are “young...
Ukraine uneasy about 'bad theater' in Russia's withdrawal from major city
Russia will withdraw beleaguered troops from a key city in Ukraine to avoid a catastrophic loss, according to Russian defense officials in Moscow, but Ukrainian and Western officials are wary about celebrating too soon. “It remains to be seen, and it remains to be verified. ... It may actually be...
Russia-Ukraine war live: death toll rising after Russian strikes across Ukraine; European parliament under cyberattack, says official
Russia launches 70 missiles in ‘large-scale attack on critical facilities’; cyberattack hits European parliament after MEPs declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
Poland Calls Missile That Killed 2 ‘Russian-Made'; Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' It Was Fired From Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv mayor tells residents to prepare for the worst – as it happened
Residents warned they must prepare for having no electricity, water or heating as temperatures drop below freezing
