Cheri Kroening
Cheri Carmen Kroening, 63, of Sheboygan passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Cheri was born to the late Leroy and Joan (Bamke) James in Antigo, Wisconsin on December 6, 1958 and graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee. On October 14, 1983 Cheri was united in marriage to Randy Kroening in Milwaukee. Randy died on June 22, 2019. Cheri worked at the Yacht Club in Sheboygan for over 15 years. Cheri enjoyed music and a good party! Most important to her though was her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Sandra Krueger
Sandra (Reschke) Krueger, age 83, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born in Fond du Lac on March 2, 1939, the daughter of the late Arthur and Ethel (Steinhaus) Reschke. Sandra was united in marriage on October 5, 1968, to Phillip Krueger, their marriage...
Deer Season Opening Weekend in Sheboygan County: 952 Taken – 447 Antlered
Despite a cold and bitter start to the nine-day gun deer season in Wisconsin, numbers so far indicate a larger harvest than last year. The Wisconsin DNR says that in Sheboygan County 447 antlered and 505 antlerless deer were taken on opening weekend for a total of 952 deer harvested. Along with the already-commenced Archery and Crossbow, Disability and Youth hunts, 1,971 total deer have been taken in Sheboygan County so far during the fall season, among them 1,025 antlered and 946 antlerless.
Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan
A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
Sheboygan Press, Other Gannett Papers Reportedly Brace for Staff Cuts
The media organization, Poynter Institute, reports that the parent company of the Sheboygan Press and more than 200 other daily newspapers plans another round of staff cuts. Poynter says that Gannett’s new interim head of the news division, Henry Faure Walker, made the announcement in a note directed to its news division only this past Thursday. With 6% of its 3,440 news division staff targeted, the cuts would affect around 200 staff.
