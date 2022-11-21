ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Feed Evansville holding community food share at Hartke Pool

Officials with community group Feed Evansville announced a last-minute food share event on Wednesday. The announcement from Feed Evansville says the food distribution event will happen from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Hartke Pool. Feed Evansville says there will be a limit of one food box per vehicle...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
'Drive By for a Pie' event held for first responders in Owensboro

The Owensboro Community is showing appreciation for first responders ahead of Thanksgiving. Cedarhurst of Owensboro will be handing out pies for families to enjoy. First responders are invited to drive through and take home a pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The event will take place...
OWENSBORO, KY
Free Thanksgiving Meals Provided This Evening

Beverly’s Hearty Slice is providing over 250 Thanksgiving meals tonight at Kendall-Perkins Park from 5:30 to 7. Travis Owsley is the founder and named the event in honor of his mother. The ready made food boxes will contain ham, mac and cheese, green beans and corn. Free pizza and...
OWENSBORO, KY
Food box distribution held Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Crumbl Cookies Will Be Opening a Second Evansville Location

Crumbl Cookies is a cookie chain that serves up massive and flavorful cookies. They're the kind of cookie that is so big and sweet that you can only eat a quarter of it at a time and they usually are topped with decadent toppings. They're known for their craft cookies with rotating flavors every week. Crumbl Cookies opened their first Evansville location off of Burkhart on Evansville's east side last year, and now they've announced a new location is heading to Evansville's west side!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving

Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
OWENSBORO, KY
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
NEWBURGH, IN
City officials experience 48 hours of homelessness

EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT) — If you stepped outside this week, you know it was cold. For a group of Evansville city officials, two of those winter-like nights felt even longer. About a dozen officials said goodbye to their warm bed Thursday morning to experience 48 hours of homelessness. Vanderburgh County Sheriff elect, Lieutenant Noah Robertson, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Pet vaccines available at Warrick Humane Society

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanks to another grant from Walmart Giving, the Warrick Humane Society will be able to host another low-cost vaccination clinic. The clinic is set to open Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials say registration starts at 10 in the morning and ends at 1 p.m.
NEWBURGH, IN
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
HENDERSON, KY

