Salvation Army holds Thanksgiving event inside
The Salvation Army has been keeping busy with Thanksgiving preparations for their festival.
Feed Evansville holding community food share at Hartke Pool
Officials with community group Feed Evansville announced a last-minute food share event on Wednesday. The announcement from Feed Evansville says the food distribution event will happen from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Hartke Pool. Feed Evansville says there will be a limit of one food box per vehicle...
Business’ ban together to bring free Thanksgiving meals to Evansville families
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own ‘Sauced’ Italian restaurant is hosting a free Thanksgiving buffet. Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen is one of the nine sponsoring businesses donating food. Smokehouse Manager, Cassandra Davis, says businesses in the area help one another whenever they can. “I’ve learned...
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
Evansville Rescue Mission’s 101st annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaways
The Gobbler Gathering this year will serve as the Evansville Rescue Mission’s 101st annual Thanksgiving food basket giveaway for Tri-State families, which will be held at the Old National Events Plaza (715 Locust Street, Evansville, IN 47708) on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, with services from 10 AM – 6 PM.
Best Owensboro Breakfast Spots for Visitors From Out of Town
Do you have family or friends visiting from out of town over the holidays? Whether you want to take your guests to eat at a greasy spoon, an all-you-can-eat breakfast, or a fine-dining restaurant, Owensboro has many delicious options to choose from. If you're like me, you want to impress...
'Drive By for a Pie' event held for first responders in Owensboro
The Owensboro Community is showing appreciation for first responders ahead of Thanksgiving. Cedarhurst of Owensboro will be handing out pies for families to enjoy. First responders are invited to drive through and take home a pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The event will take place...
Your Little Elf Can Have a Fun Painting Party with Santa in Owensboro
As you know, Santa Claus is coming to town. We're just over a month away from Christmas Day and there are all sorts of fun holiday activities lined up for kids here in Owensboro-Daviess County. The big guy is showing up around town a lot these days. Among those special...
Meet the Dogs Available for Warrick Humane Society Friendsgiving
Last year, we decided to host a friend over for Thanksgiving. Acer got to go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and have plenty of walks and snuggles (and even a bath) at our house. He had a great time. We couldn't adopt him but we did give the shelter staff a break on Thanksgiving.
Free Thanksgiving Meals Provided This Evening
Beverly’s Hearty Slice is providing over 250 Thanksgiving meals tonight at Kendall-Perkins Park from 5:30 to 7. Travis Owsley is the founder and named the event in honor of his mother. The ready made food boxes will contain ham, mac and cheese, green beans and corn. Free pizza and...
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
Exclusive New Club in Downtown Evansville Delays Launch Party Until 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
Crumbl Cookies Will Be Opening a Second Evansville Location
Crumbl Cookies is a cookie chain that serves up massive and flavorful cookies. They're the kind of cookie that is so big and sweet that you can only eat a quarter of it at a time and they usually are topped with decadent toppings. They're known for their craft cookies with rotating flavors every week. Crumbl Cookies opened their first Evansville location off of Burkhart on Evansville's east side last year, and now they've announced a new location is heading to Evansville's west side!
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
City officials experience 48 hours of homelessness
EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT) — If you stepped outside this week, you know it was cold. For a group of Evansville city officials, two of those winter-like nights felt even longer. About a dozen officials said goodbye to their warm bed Thursday morning to experience 48 hours of homelessness. Vanderburgh County Sheriff elect, Lieutenant Noah Robertson, […]
Pet vaccines available at Warrick Humane Society
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanks to another grant from Walmart Giving, the Warrick Humane Society will be able to host another low-cost vaccination clinic. The clinic is set to open Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials say registration starts at 10 in the morning and ends at 1 p.m.
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
Visit Owensboro wins second place in statewide awards
(WEHT) - Visit Owensboro won second place in the field of marketing campaigns at the Kentucky Travel Industry Association's annual tourism Traverse Awards in Lexington.
Visit Owensboro brings in AirDNA to diversify short-term housing for tourism
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Booking your stay online has become the standard across the world. It’s easier, more efficient, and half the time, you don’t even have to put that much leg work in. “AirDNA gives us the data to know where we need to place our marketing,...
