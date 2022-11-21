ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rick Ervin
2d ago

She definitely meets the criteria of being a "KAREN." 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ He was well within right to block her being a psycho, or anyone else on HIS account. He didn't deny her right to free speech. She can make any comment she wants on her account. She can take out newspaper ads, TV ads, post fliers and march on the sidewalk, carrying signs.. If she's married, I sure do feel sorry for her husband. She probably wears the britches in her family..

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB evening headlines for November 23, 2022

Georgia Supreme Court justices have issued two consequential decisions before taking their Thanksgiving break. State officials have confirmed auto parts supplier Hyundai Mobis plans to build a $1 billion manufacturing facility. Thanksgiving travel plans are going smoothly for most passengers at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Tagged as:. GPB morning headlines...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: CEO of the Carter Center reflects; Saturday voting case goes to Ga. Supreme Court

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Paige Alexander, @P_AlexanderCEO, CEO, The Carter Center. 1. Paige Alexander, the CEO of The Carter Center, spoke about ensuring election integrity in Georgia and the U.S. The Carter Center celebrated a 40-year legacy of ensuring democracy and humanitarian aide around the world.
carolinajournal.com

Fresh off Beasley effort, Dave Matthews hosting concert for Warnock in Georgia

During the 2022 midterms, popular rock performers the Dave Matthews Band used their influence to encourage North Carolina voters to back Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, who ultimately fell far short of Republican Sen.-elect Ted Budd. And now, with one remaining race in play to determine the balance of the U.S. Senate, the band is once again hosting a concert to boost Democrat efforts — this time backing Georgia’s Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How GOP state supreme court wins could change state policies and who runs Congress

In the next year, state courts around the country will weigh in on abortion rights, redistricting and voting access. Unlike U.S. Supreme Court justices, who are appointed, many state supreme court justices just went through an election. The midterms resulted in few shakeups, but GOP wins in Ohio and North Carolina Supreme Court tee up changes to the legal landscape in those states.
cobbcountycourier.com

Saga of proposed mine at Okefenokee Swamp’s edge still mired in legal challenges, regulatory reviews

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Conservationists are waging another legal challenge against a company’s strip-mining plans near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in southeast Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’

At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Albany Herald

Witnesses call for tighter control of development authorities

ATLANTA — While development authorities are an essential economic development tool in Georgia, they need more controls to prevent abuses, witnesses told a state Senate study committee. Local government and school district officials have complained that development authorities are too prone to lavish property tax abatements on developers that...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

States differ on how best to spend $26B from settlement in opioid cases

With more than 200 Americans still dying of drug overdoses each day, states are beginning the high-stakes task of deciding how to spend billions of dollars in settlement funds from opioid manufacturers and distributors. Their decisions will have real-world implications for families and communities across the country that have borne the brunt of the opioid crisis.
13WMAZ

Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

