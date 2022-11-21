Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Don Granato Brings Light to Struggling Sabres
As the Buffalo Sabres enter yet another losing streak, fans are quick to place the blame on head coach Don Granato. However, when you consider everything going wrong, Granato appears to be one thing going right. Granato Has Relevant Experience. Granato has a long history of developing young talent. He...
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 8
26-32 32. Anaheim Ducks (5-13-1, 11 points) 31. Arizona Coyotes (6-9-2, 14 points) 30. Ottawa Senators (6-11-1, 13 points) 29. Buffalo Sabres (7-11-0, 14 points) 28. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1, 15 points) 27. Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3, 15 points) 26. San Jose Sharks (7-11-3, 17 points) When it comes to thinking...
theScore
10 defensemen Maple Leafs could target to ease injury crisis
The Maple Leafs are in a serious pinch. Toronto placed top blue-liner Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury Tuesday. Fellow rearguard Jake Muzzin may not play again this season due to a cervical spine injury. T.J. Brodie's oblique ailment, originally given a two-week recovery timeline, isn't progressing as the team initially hoped.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Jarred Tinordi
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be one of the busiest teams at the trade deadline, as they are in a full-on rebuild and have several pending unrestricted free agents (UFA). Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Andreas Athanasiou are some of the notable names expected to be on the move, but another under-the-radar player we should keep an eye on is Jarred Tinordi.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Huberdeau, Markstrom, Zadorov & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Jonathan Huberdeau is beginning to pick things up after a slow start to the season. In other news, Jacob Markstrom has gotten off to a shaky start this season and recently acknowledged he needs to be better. Meanwhile, when speaking with the media on Monday afternoon, head coach Darryl Sutter said that Nikita Zadorov has been the team’s best defenseman this season. Last but not least, Adam Ruzicka is making the most of a recent opportunity he has been given on the Flames’ top line.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Need to Unleash Kent Johnson
Kent Johnson has been one of the biggest bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite averaging just over twelve minutes a game this season, he is tied with Sean Kuraly for fourth on the team in scoring. Plenty of Ice Time Available for Johnson.
The Hockey Writers
4 Changes Behind Penguins’ Recent Success
The Pittsburgh Penguins had an extremely rough start to the 2022-23 NHL season. Through their first 12 games, the team sat with a 4-6-2 record, which was good for 27th in the entire league. After losing to the Seattle Kraken (3-2) in the final game of their seven-game losing streak, the team had a rare three-day break in which they were able to recuperate, practice, and make some changes to the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
3 Teams Canadiens Can’t Sleep On Below Them in the Standings
Just as the Montreal Canadiens have exceeded expectations in 2022-23 so far, there are teams that haven’t lived up to them. A relatively impressive 9-9-1 (after finishing 22-49-11 in 2021-22), the Habs are at a potential crossroads as they determine where their season is headed and whether or not to go for it, even as early as American Thanksgiving, which serves as an unofficial cut-off, separating non-playoff and playoff-bound teams.
The Hockey Writers
3 Things Predators Fans Should Be Thankful For
Many myths and legends surround the creation and celebration of American Thanksgiving. However, one of the things that is usually recognized about the holiday is that it is a day to give thanks for all of the good things in our lives. For some people like myself, being away from any sports arena for almost the past two years has just intensified the feeling of thankfulness for everything that makes up the NHL and the Nashville Predators.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-2 Win vs Maple Leafs – 11/21/22
The New York Islanders were desperate for a win to end their four-game road trip on a high note. After back-to-back losses where they lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators and 5-2 to the Dallas Stars, they stepped up against the Toronto Maple Leafs and defeated them 3-2 in overtime.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Jets, Devils, Senators, Oilers, Rangers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Nikolaj Ehlers underwent surgery and will be out six-to-eight weeks. Can or will the Jets do anything to replace his production? Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have started negotiating with Jesper Bratt and the Edmonton Oilers are eyeing the kinds of players as possible trade options that don’t currently exist on their roster.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Power Rankings: Tavares, Marner & Benn
With the rocky start to the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, there have been a number of players on the team who’ve carried their weight both offensively and defensively and some that have been underwhelming to start the year. Different players have stepped into different roles and while...
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Morrissey Is an Early-Season Norris Trophy Favourite
Over the summer, Rick Bowness told Josh Morrissey of the high expectations he had for him. “At the end of the season, and this is what I told him, when there’s a discussion of who the top-10 D are for the Norris Trophy voting, I want to see his name in there,” the new head coach told reporters recently.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Face Dilemma Naming No. 1 Netminder
As the 2022-23 season got underway, it was logical to assume that the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending strategy was set to include Matt Murray as their No. 1 and Ilya Samsonov as their No. 2, with an open competition for the net throughout. However, that’s not quite how things have transpired thus far in Toronto.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Should Target 3 Avalanche Players in Horvat Trade
Even though the Vancouver Canucks have had some moderate success recently, that hasn’t stopped the trade rumors from flying around. Everyone not named Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson is apparently available for the right price (according to Elliotte Friedman) – including leading scorer Bo Horvat and starting goaltender Thatcher Demko.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/23/22
The New Jersey Devils keep finding ways to win, and they have tied their record for the longest win streak in team history with 13 straight victories. In order to break the record set in 2000-01, they will have to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center at 7:00 EST. New Jersey defeated the Maple Leafs during their historic winning streak, coming out on top 3-2 on Nov. 17, thanks to a Yegor Sharangovich overtime-winner.
NBC Sports
Flyers fall to Flames, extend losing skid to seven games
You know what they say, "When it rains, it pours." And that certainly feels like the case for the Flyers in a multitude of ways. In addition to the injury bug running rampant, the Flyers (7-8-4) have now lost their seventh consecutive game — their most recent being Monday night in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ Knight May Have Unseated Bobrovsky as Starting Goalie
The Florida Panthers are in a sticky situation two months into their 2022-23 season. They sit two points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 20 points and a record of 9-8-2 behind the Pittsburgh Penguins with 21 points and the New York Rangers with 22 points. While the defense has not been doing the team any favors as of late, there may be a goaltending controversy in South Florida. That being that the young and upcoming goaltender in Spencer Knight may have taken the reigns as the new goalie number one for the Panthers.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 11/23/22
The Minnesota Wild are set to take on the Winnipeg Jets in the third game of a seven-game homestand. Though the Wild fell short against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, they managed to bounce back with a hard-fought overtime win against a strong Carolina Hurricanes club on Saturday. The team is sitting at a .500 record right now (8-8-2), which has to be frustrating after setting a franchise record of 113 points last season.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Entering Important Rebuild Window
Building a team is like stitching new cloth onto an older one. Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes will need to thread the needle and stitch the right parts if he wants to keep the rebuild moving steadily upwards. After the first 18 games, the Canadiens hold a 9-8-1...
