The Florida Panthers are in a sticky situation two months into their 2022-23 season. They sit two points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 20 points and a record of 9-8-2 behind the Pittsburgh Penguins with 21 points and the New York Rangers with 22 points. While the defense has not been doing the team any favors as of late, there may be a goaltending controversy in South Florida. That being that the young and upcoming goaltender in Spencer Knight may have taken the reigns as the new goalie number one for the Panthers.

1 DAY AGO