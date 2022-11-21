Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
EW.com
The Walking Dead finale ending with Rick and Michonne explained
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead easily could have ended its epic 11-season, record-breaking run with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) riding off into the distance on his motorcycle. And for a minute there, as the screen faded to black, it appeared it would. And then a match was lit.
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
The Walking Dead Fans Can't Get Over The Twisted Judith And Carl Parallels
Although AMC's "The Walking Dead" is a series that has a long history of brutally killing off some of its most important characters, to this day there is perhaps no death as shocking nor heartbreaking as that of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). Carl is the son of series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and served as a central character within the series, all the way up until his death in Season 8 — in which he committed suicide after being bitten by a walker.
EW.com
Norman Reedus says The Walking Dead Daryl and Carol finale goodbye 'felt like a funeral'
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Daryl Dixon was always going to make it out alive of The Walking Dead. The fact that fans promised to riot if he didn't was one clue. The fact he is already in production on a spin-off series was the other. But how would Daryl make it out? And how would things end with him and his post-apocalyptic BFF Carol?
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Admits to Michael That She Has a Crush on Billy and Plans to Visit Him
Angela may have finally pushed her husband, Michael, too far on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? On Sunday's episode, Angela and Michael still continued to argue after he finally shut down his Instagram account at her insistence, and it's clear Angela isn't playing by the same set of rules she's imposed on Michael.
wegotthiscovered.com
How does ‘The Walking Dead’ comic end?
The Walking Dead began as a comic book in 2003 and has since expanded into a multimedia franchise with multiple television shows, video games, and other spinoffs. However, even though there are multiple shows still running, and games in development, the project that started it all, The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard ended in 2019.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Series Finale: Here's How it Almost Ended
The Walking Dead said goodbye after 12 years on Sunday, and while the series finale was as polarizing as you'd expect for a show that lost its way several times. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 concluded with the return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne Hawthorne.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Series Finale Recap: Rest in Peace
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." In The Walking Dead Season 5 episode "Them," Rick Grimes tells the survivors a story about his grandfather in World War II: "He said he was dead the minute he stepped into enemy territory. Every day he woke up and told himself, 'Rest in peace. Now get up and go to war.' And then, after a few years of pretending he was dead, he made it out alive. That's the trick of it, I think. We do what we need to do, and then we get to live. I know we'll be okay. Because this is how we survive. We tell ourselves that we are the walking dead."
28 details you may have missed on 'The Walking Dead' series finale
Insider rounds up callbacks and nods to "The Walking Dead" comics on its series finale, including a few cameos you may have missed.
ComicBook
Rick Grimes Returns in The Walking Dead Series Finale
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Sunday's final episode of The Walking Dead ends with an answer to the question plaguing fans for years: does Rick Grimes return? At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira announced they would reunite for the Rick & Michonne spin-off coming to AMC in 2023. Originally planned as a Rick movie trilogy, the new series will reveal what happened to Rick after he was taken away aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After." It will also answer what became of Michonne, whose exit in the Season 10 episode "What We Become" saw her heading north in search of Rick.
Collider
We Already Mourned the End of 'The Walking Dead' When Rick Grimes Left
The Walking Dead will end its much celebrated eleven season run on November 20 on AMC. There's no doubt that fans worldwide will mourn the show's conclusion. But true fans of the show know that the curtain fell on The Walking Dead after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) committed one final act of heroism before he was choppered off at the end of Season 8. Sure, the show carried on for three more seasons that included a five-year time jump after Rick's departure, but what he took with him when he left the horror phenomenon was irreplaceable. The void that was left by the group's first and most natural leader proved to be too much for showrunner Angela Kang, who was dealt a bad hand by coming in on the heels of the losing the show's most charismatic and compelling character. And though she did an admirable job of cobbling together pieces from a handful of supporting cast members to cover for the loss, no one was ever able to rise to the level of Lincoln's turn as Grimes.
AdWeek
Ryan Reynolds Resurrected Four Walking Dead Characters—for Series Finale Ads
It’s the end of an era at AMC as The Walking Dead aired its final episode after 11 seasons tonight—but some of the finale’s biggest surprises came during the show’s ad breaks. That’s because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show’s 12-year run were...
Gizmodo
The Walking Dead
Friends, zombies, countrymen, lend me your ears! I have come to bury The Walking Dead, not to praise it. I haven’t come to trash-talk it either, actually. But it feels important to note that the zombified version of TWD that has been shambling around our TV screens for years has had its skull crushed and its brains pulverized. You know, metaphorically speaking.
‘The Walking Dead’ Was Bad Years Before Its Whimper of a Series Finale
After 12 years, The Walking Dead has finally trudged its last step. On Sunday night, the series comes to a close after 11 seasons—and leading into the finale, the popular questions appeared to be the same as they’ve been for years: Who would die, which alumni might return, and would there actually be any closure?Sunday’s finale brought to a close one of TV’s biggest contemporary sensations—the zombie drama to end all zombie dramas and a ratings juggernaut. Even as it’s dropped from 17 million same-day viewers for its Season 7 premiere to 2.2 million for last year’s Season 11 premiere...
Top 10 best ‘The Walking Dead’ episodes of all time
After 11 seasons and 117 episodes, AMC’s zombie drama “The Walking Dead” is ready to shuffle off this mortal coil. The characters have traveled across several states, met and lost countless friends, and waged wars with walkers and humans alike. As we prepare to say goodbye in the series finale on Sunday, November 20, 2022 let’s take a look at the Top 10 best “The Walking Dead” episodes of all time. 10. “Here’s Negan” – Season 10, Episode 22 The six pandemic episodes of Season 10 vary wildly in style and in quality. But the final installment, “Here’s Negan,” provided an inspired...
Rick And Michonne's Epilogue In The Walking Dead Finale Took 2 Years To Come Together
The final few minutes of the series finale of "The Walking Dead" include a long-overdue reunion with former series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the katana-wielding Michonne (Danai Gurira). Although it was already announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that both Rick and Michonne would return to "The Walking Dead" universe in an upcoming six-part miniseries (which also happens to be written by Gurira), their appearance in the finale, this brief epilogue appears to give us our first glimpse of what that series could entail — as it shows Rick and Michonne on a walker-infested beach, facing down a mysterious assailant in a helicopter.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Finale Cameo Is a Callback to Daryl's First Episode
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. "Son of a bitch," says Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in his first words on The Walking Dead, swearing the "filthy, disease-bearing, motherless, poxy bastard" gnawing on a deer he'd killed in the Season 1 episode "Tell It to the Frogs." Playing that Filthy, Disease-Bearing, Motherless, Poxy Bastard Walker was special FX makeup designer Greg Nicotero, executive producer and director of Sunday's series finale. Titled "Rest in Peace," the final moments of the episode featured Daryl's last line of the series: a tender "I love you" said to best friend Carol (Melissa McBride).
Popculture
'The Walking Dead' Star Josh McDermitt Reveals What He Will Miss Most About Playing Eugene (Exclusive)
The Walking Dead comes to an end on Sunday (Nov. 20) with the highly anticipated series finale. And one of the veteran cast members of the AMC series is going to miss playing a very popular character. PopCulture.com attended a roundtable junket with some of The Walking Dead cast members and asked Josh McDermitt about what he's going to miss the most about playing Eugene Porter.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0