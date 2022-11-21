Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
14news.com
Update: Body found in Spencer Co. creek identified, authorities say
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the person who was found dead in a Spencer County. Deputies say the body of 56-year-old Bret Fulks, was found on the side of the road in Eureka. Officials say he was deceased when they found him. They say...
14news.com
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
Repairs underway on Bob Jones Way
A downtown Evansville road known for being trouble is getting some repairs. Officials say the Board of Public Works approved a $148,000 contract on Tuesday for the work.
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
wevv.com
Woman shares special connection with new Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County
Crews have recently wrapped up projects surrounding the demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge and the opening of the new one in Henderson County, Kentucky. While to many, the bridge may just be another part of a daily commutes or other travels, one woman shares a special connection with the bridge.
my1053wjlt.com
INDOT Announces Lane Restrictions at Highway 41 and Lynch Road in Evansville
Driving down the stretch of Highway 41 between Diamond Avenue and Lynch Road has not been the most pleasant experience for the past couple of years. It all started in January 2020 when a truck hit the Pigeon Creek bridge causing enough structural damage that officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) determined it was no longer safe for drivers to travel over and would need to be rebuilt. That was followed by a decision to completely rebuild both the northbound ramp from Diamond Avenue and the southbound ramp leading from Highway 41 South back to Diamond. Just as those projects are near their completion and it looks like traffic may be able to start moving more smoothly through the area, INDOT announces they'll be reinstating lane restrictions on a portion of Highway 41 for another project.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway at Bosse Field
There's another mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen at Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say they'll be hosting the food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The food distribution will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until boxes run out. The local nonprofit...
14news.com
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is coming to West Franklin Street in Evansville. Noche Tequila and Tacos will be located at 2215 W. Franklin St. The owner is also the owner of The Landing, Rooftop, Birdies and Pips Pub. The architect for the project is hoping for the...
New Indiana Mexican Restaurant to Specialize in Tequila and Tacos
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
14news.com
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
vincennespbs.org
Oaktown man arrested after fleeing scene
A Knox County man was jailed after fleeing the scene of a battery incident. Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes driven by 47-year-old Lester Rhoads of Oaktown late Tuesday night. Rhoads was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. His Blood Alcohol Content was reported...
14news.com
Officials identify victims in fatal Posey Co. crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. On Wednesday, officials announced Christopher Wagner and Justus Ricketts were killed in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle, Daniel Powell was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Large crowd joins Knights to honor clergy
More than 600 people from across the Diocese of Evansville filled the Huntingburg Events Center to capacity on Oct. 25 for the annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner sponsored by Knights of Columbus councils from Dubois and Spencer counties. Knights of Columbus State Deputy Scott Schutte called our priests, deacons, and men...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
Woman killed in Hopkins County car crash
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says they dispatched deputies to a car accident on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Hanson Road and Jones Road.
Comments / 0