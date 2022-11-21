ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

St. Joseph County Transportation Authority offers free ride share

By Jef Rietsma
Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago

STURGIS — Thanksgiving eve revelers in St. Joseph County will have a designated driver at their service Wednesday, Nov. 23.

St. Joseph County Transportation Authority is once again offering a free ride home to anyone who might overindulge on what is considered a widely celebrated social night.

Agency director Allen Balog said the one-night service could cost the CTA as much as $1,000. Thanks to a few event sponsors and donations offered by patrons, however, some of the expense will be recouped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtMhQ_0jIcEBJH00

“There’s a cost to doing this, yes, but it’s a good use of money as far as I’m concerned,” Balog said. “Who’s going to argue against a service that keeps drunk drivers off the road?”

The service, which made its Thanksgiving eve debut last year, will be offered 7 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Free Ride Home is available to anyone in need of a ride from and to any location within the county. Prospective riders, however, will not be taken to another party.

Two buses will be parked and available for service; one will be stationed in Three Rivers to service Constantine, Three Rivers, Mendon and Centreville areas, while the other in Sturgis will service White Pigeon, Sturgis, Burr Oak and Colon areas.

He said there was no problem securing two drivers, an additional CTA employee to accompany both drivers and a dispatcher for the six-hour shift.

Shelly Greene offered to dispatch for the late-night shift. She said Free Ride Home has special meaning to her because of an unfortunate incident a few years ago.

“My husband died after his car was hit by a drunk driver,” she said. “It was a completely preventable situation; I feel very strongly about this opportunity and anything that will keep people from making the same poor decision that the person who killed my husband made is something I will always support.”

Balog said he doesn’t think programs such as Free Ride Home are common in other counties.

Advance registration is not necessary.

Anyone in need of a ride from the Three Rivers-based bus should call 269-816-1355. The Sturgis-based bus can be dispatched by phoning 269-816-1730.

The agency plans to stage the same offer next month for New Year’s Eve, Balog said.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: St. Joseph County Transportation Authority offers free ride share

