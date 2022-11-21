ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulaville, NC

East Duplin secures one-point victory

By Alex Brooks
 3 days ago

BEULAVILLE — The Clinton Darkhorses traveled away to the East Duplin Panthers in a 28-27 defeat in the third round of the 2A state playoffs. The first quarter was a defensive stalemate and the quarter ended 0-0. Clinton was first on the board after completing a touchdown pass to go ahead 7-0 at the start of the second quarter.

The Panthers failed to respond and punted the ball back into the hands of the Darkhorse offense. East Duplin’s defense was able to hold off their opponents but their offense failed to capitalize. This allowed the Darkhorses to double their lead at 14-0 before going into the locker room for halftime.

The Panthers finally got on the board with senior running back Avery Gaby rushing the ball into the endzone with seven minutes to go in the third. The Darkhorses responded with a rushing touchdown of their own to protect their two-score lead.

Gaby broke free for a big gain on the Panthers’ next possession to set themselves up in front of their opponent’s goal line. Gaby would eventually run the ball in from two yards out to cut their opponent’s lead down to seven.

The next possession ended 3-and-out for the Darkhorses and the host had an opportunity to tie the game on their next possession. Senior running back Nizaya Hall broke free for an 87-yard touchdown run to help make the game all-square going into the final quarter.

The Darkhorses’ turned the ball over on downs inside their own 20 which allowed their opponents to walk into their endzone on the next possession.

Clinton was able to get the ball into the endzone with less than a minute left but the Drakhorse offense stayed on the field for the 2-point conversion instead of going for the tie. The Darkhorses failed to get the 2-point conversion and the Panthers ran out the remaining seconds in the fourth quarter.

Clinton’s season finished at 11-2 and they were led by their junior all-arounder Josiah McLaurin. The Panthers will face the three-seeded Whiteville Wolfpack in the next round of the 2A state playoffs.

