Father sentenced for killing girlfriend in front of children after she asked him to buy milk
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old father was recently sentenced to 17 years to life in prison after fatally stabbing his girlfriend in 2020 in front of their children. In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2020, Dayton Police Department officers responded to a home on North Smithville Road to a report of a stabbing, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said in a news release. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found the victim, Amber Smith, 25, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Florida man sentenced to life for fatally beating victim in 2001 cold case
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to life in prison nearly two decades after fatally beating a victim. According to a news release from the New Port Richey Police Department, on Nov. 28, 2001, officers responded to a home under construction on Sanctuary Drive to a report of a death investigation. At the scene, Simon Clarke was found deceased in a room.
Mom sentenced to life in prison after suffocating 17-month old son
A mother convicted earlier this year of killing her 17-month old son in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, authorities said. Heather Reynolds suffocated her son — named Axel — by holding a cleansing wipe over his nose and mouth in May 2018 because she felt the 17-month-old boy was getting in the way of her extramarital affair, according to prosecutors. She was arrested and charged in an indictment in June 2019.
Texas man who impregnated 12-year-old child sentenced to life
BRYAN, Texas (TCD) -- A 79-year-old man who impregnated a 12-year-old child nearly three decades ago was recently sentenced to life in prison. In 1995, Robert Crawford impregnated a 12-year-old girl and brought the child to an abortion clinic upon learning about the pregnancy, the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. The pregnancy was reportedly terminated, and the crime was not reported at the time.
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Three Ex-Pennsylvania Cops Plead Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
Three former police officers in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment on Thursday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last year, according to CNN. Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney were officers in Sharon Hill Borough when a gun one of them fired in the heat of gunfire following an August 2021 football game struck Fanta Bility in the back, killing her. The officers were charged with the reckless endangerment counts, along with manslaughter charges, in January after Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsheimer initially charged two teens with her death. The officers were later fired from their job. As part of the plea, the manslaughter charges were dropped. “As we have endeavored to achieve justice in the midst of such a tragedy, my office has remained in close communication with the family to ensure that their feelings were heard and respected,” Stollsheimer said in a statement.Read it at CNN
‘Killer Sally’ McNeil Refused to Do One Thing During Her 25 Year Prison Sentence
Sally McNeil once explained what got her through 25 years in prison, which included avoiding one activity altogether.
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
Pennsylvania Dad Allegedly Beat Daughter, Buried Her Alive In His Yard
“There are numerous allegations that are very severe and barbaric in nature,” prosecutors said following the arrest of Pennsylvania dad John Edward Kraft. A Pennsylvania father has been jailed on a flurry of child abuse charges after authorities said he allegedly beat and buried his 6-year-old daughter alive in his yard.
Pa. man reportedly gets 20 years for torturing mom to death, taking nearly 300 selfies with her body
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man who reportedly beat his mother to death in 2019 and took pictures with her body was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal. On Sept. 2, 2019, South Fayette Police Department officers conducted a welfare check at...
Sailor convicted of fatally stabbing woman pregnant with twins after thinking he was the father
The state said the convicted murderer's DNA was found underneath the woman's fingernails, allegedly from scratching and clawing at him when she was being attacked.
Vegas Woman Who Said She’s Too ‘Pretty’ to Be Arrested Is Arrested for Killing Her Mom
A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she killed her mother—just months after she reportedly told police she was too good looking to be arrested.Hend Bustami was nabbed in California, shortly after police responded to a 2:34 a.m. call from a “frantic female” who told dispatchers that her mother was dead then hung up, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dave Valenta said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.In a statement, police said Bustami had been involved in a “verbal dispute” with her mom, who was later found in a Vegas residence with “multiple lacerations.” She was pronounced...
Locked Up 8-Year-Old Who’s ‘Never Seen the Outside World’ Finally Freed, Authorities Say
The mother and grandparents of an 8-year-old German girl are accused of locking her away in a room for nearly her entire life, stunting her development so much that she now struggles to walk up stairs or “overcome uneven ground,” local authorities say.The child, referred to only as “Maria” by German media, was reportedly freed on Sept. 23 after being cut off from society for seven years.“The girl has never seen the outside world,” senior prosecutor Patrick Baron Von Grotthuss told the German news agency DPA.Maria was freed after cops caught wind of a rumor earlier this year that a...
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
Fatally abused 3-year-old's guardian held for trial, but social worker's murder charge dismissed
A Philadelphia woman has been held on third-degree murder charges for the beating death of a 3-year-old girl last summer, but the social worker who was also charged had murder offenses dismissed on Monday.
California mother accused of suffocating twins while trying to breastfeed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother has been arrested after allegedly killing one of her 8-month-old twins while trying to breastfeed them. In the afternoon of Nov. 4, San Jose Police responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way to a report of unconscious infant twins, the department said in a news release. At the scene, officers reportedly began performing CPR on one of the infants, who was not breathing.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Disturbing Story Of Suzanne Capper, The British Teen Who Was Tortured To Death By Her ‘Friends’
In December 1992, Suzanne Capper endured a week of relentless torture in Greater Manchester, England. Then, she was burned alive. Suzanne Capper was only 16 when she died, but while the circumstances surrounding her death were horrific, her murder was largely overshadowed in the press by the murder of two-year-old James Bulger two months later.
Father accused of shooting daughter’s boyfriend in back of head because he was allegedly abusive
BRAINERD, Minn. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend and burying him because the victim was allegedly abusing his daughter. According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 28, Bryce Brogle was reported missing by his girlfriend, Cordelia Laflex, after he had gone to...
Boy Evades Potential Kidnapping by Asking Cashier to Pretend She's His Mom
The Pottstown, Pennsylvania fourth-grader was able to outsmart a woman who had been following him by employing a strategy taught to him by his father A quick-thinking 10-year-old in Pennsylvania recently thwarted his own potential kidnapping. Sammy Green was walking home from school in Pottstown on Friday, when a woman began following him, reported ABC 6 Philadelphia. "(She) started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was," Sam Green, the boy's father, told the station Tuesday. The woman then tried to lure Sammy into a nearby convenience...
S.C. mother arrested after allegedly leaving 3 children in bathtub, killing baby
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A mother was arrested and charged after her 1-year-old child was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub and later died. In August, Jenna Feathers left three of her children, including two toddlers and the 1-year-old, in a bathtub at her home on Lemans Drive, WYFF-TV reports. Other family members allegedly returned home and found the unresponsive 1-year-old victim and called 911.
