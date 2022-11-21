ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 5

Related
truecrimedaily

Father sentenced for killing girlfriend in front of children after she asked him to buy milk

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old father was recently sentenced to 17 years to life in prison after fatally stabbing his girlfriend in 2020 in front of their children. In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2020, Dayton Police Department officers responded to a home on North Smithville Road to a report of a stabbing, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said in a news release. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found the victim, Amber Smith, 25, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
DAYTON, OH
truecrimedaily

Florida man sentenced to life for fatally beating victim in 2001 cold case

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to life in prison nearly two decades after fatally beating a victim. According to a news release from the New Port Richey Police Department, on Nov. 28, 2001, officers responded to a home under construction on Sanctuary Drive to a report of a death investigation. At the scene, Simon Clarke was found deceased in a room.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
NJ.com

Mom sentenced to life in prison after suffocating 17-month old son

A mother convicted earlier this year of killing her 17-month old son in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, authorities said. Heather Reynolds suffocated her son — named Axel — by holding a cleansing wipe over his nose and mouth in May 2018 because she felt the 17-month-old boy was getting in the way of her extramarital affair, according to prosecutors. She was arrested and charged in an indictment in June 2019.
truecrimedaily

Texas man who impregnated 12-year-old child sentenced to life

BRYAN, Texas (TCD) -- A 79-year-old man who impregnated a 12-year-old child nearly three decades ago was recently sentenced to life in prison. In 1995, Robert Crawford impregnated a 12-year-old girl and brought the child to an abortion clinic upon learning about the pregnancy, the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. The pregnancy was reportedly terminated, and the crime was not reported at the time.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate

A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Three Ex-Pennsylvania Cops Plead Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

Three former police officers in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment on Thursday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last year, according to CNN. Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney were officers in Sharon Hill Borough when a gun one of them fired in the heat of gunfire following an August 2021 football game struck Fanta Bility in the back, killing her. The officers were charged with the reckless endangerment counts, along with manslaughter charges, in January after Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsheimer initially charged two teens with her death. The officers were later fired from their job. As part of the plea, the manslaughter charges were dropped. “As we have endeavored to achieve justice in the midst of such a tragedy, my office has remained in close communication with the family to ensure that their feelings were heard and respected,” Stollsheimer said in a statement.Read it at CNN
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Vegas Woman Who Said She’s Too ‘Pretty’ to Be Arrested Is Arrested for Killing Her Mom

A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she killed her mother—just months after she reportedly told police she was too good looking to be arrested.Hend Bustami was nabbed in California, shortly after police responded to a 2:34 a.m. call from a “frantic female” who told dispatchers that her mother was dead then hung up, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dave Valenta said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.In a statement, police said Bustami had been involved in a “verbal dispute” with her mom, who was later found in a Vegas residence with “multiple lacerations.” She was pronounced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Locked Up 8-Year-Old Who’s ‘Never Seen the Outside World’ Finally Freed, Authorities Say

The mother and grandparents of an 8-year-old German girl are accused of locking her away in a room for nearly her entire life, stunting her development so much that she now struggles to walk up stairs or “overcome uneven ground,” local authorities say.The child, referred to only as “Maria” by German media, was reportedly freed on Sept. 23 after being cut off from society for seven years.“The girl has never seen the outside world,” senior prosecutor Patrick Baron Von Grotthuss told the German news agency DPA.Maria was freed after cops caught wind of a rumor earlier this year that a...
Daily Mail

Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes

In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
truecrimedaily

California mother accused of suffocating twins while trying to breastfeed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother has been arrested after allegedly killing one of her 8-month-old twins while trying to breastfeed them. In the afternoon of Nov. 4, San Jose Police responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way to a report of unconscious infant twins, the department said in a news release. At the scene, officers reportedly began performing CPR on one of the infants, who was not breathing.
SAN JOSE, CA
People

Boy Evades Potential Kidnapping by Asking Cashier to Pretend She's His Mom

The Pottstown, Pennsylvania fourth-grader was able to outsmart a woman who had been following him by employing a strategy taught to him by his father A quick-thinking 10-year-old in Pennsylvania recently thwarted his own potential kidnapping. Sammy Green was walking home from school in Pottstown on Friday, when a woman began following him, reported ABC 6 Philadelphia.  "(She) started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was," Sam Green, the boy's father, told the station Tuesday. The woman then tried to lure Sammy into a nearby convenience...
POTTSTOWN, PA
truecrimedaily

S.C. mother arrested after allegedly leaving 3 children in bathtub, killing baby

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A mother was arrested and charged after her 1-year-old child was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub and later died. In August, Jenna Feathers left three of her children, including two toddlers and the 1-year-old, in a bathtub at her home on Lemans Drive, WYFF-TV reports. Other family members allegedly returned home and found the unresponsive 1-year-old victim and called 911.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy