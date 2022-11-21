Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man sentenced in beating, robbery of elderly man
A man accused of beating an elderly West Side man and taking his gun and truck was sentenced Wednesday to a least five years in prison.
WFMJ.com
Suspect accused of shooting Girard man to death indicted
A suspect accused of murdering a Girard man has been indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday. According to court records, 18-year-old Keimariyon Ross was indicted on two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Bystander fatally shot in Cleveland convenience store argument; officers make arrest
The shooting happened "in broad daylight" with about a dozen people inside the store, according to U.S. Marshals.
cleveland19.com
Man shot in broad daylight near Target lot along Cleveland’s West 117th Street
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to the Target location along Cleveland’s West 117th Street for reports of a mid-day shooting on Wednesday. The police activity was first reported at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials told 19 News that a man, believed to be in his 20s, was...
3 teen girls charged in fight at Aliquippa High School; mother of alleged victim speaks out
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Three teenage students at Aliquippa are charged because police said they attacked another student during school. The fight was caught on camera. Channel 11 spoke exclusively with the victim’s mother, who said she thinks there’s a fighting problem at the school. Three teenage...
WYTV.com
Man, teens arrested with loaded guns in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people, all from New Castle, Pa., were taken into custody Tuesday after police found three guns, including an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle, during a traffic stop on the South Side. Booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm...
Titusville man shot in leg after argument in Hydetown
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man is recovering at home after being shot in the leg in Hydetown Boro in Crawford County. Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to the incident at about 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19. The incident reportedly was at Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot on Main Street. The 26-year-old victim reportedly […]
Boardman man declines plea deal in robbery, abduction case
Matthew Reisen, 41, told Judge Maureen Sweeney he understood he faces a potential sentence of 104 months in prison if he is convicted of all the charges he is facing, including third-degree felony counts of robbery and abduction.
I-Team: Man charged in hit-and-run that killed firefighter tried to seal his criminal record
The FOX 8 I-Team did some digging to uncover the story behind the deadly hit-and-run that killed a Cleveland firefighter. When we looked into the driver’s background, we found what he wanted to keep secret.
Two of six people charged for torture, murder of Ohio woman plead guilty
Two of the six people charged in the November torturing and murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in her kidnapping and death, and will likely face life in prison.
Absent victim prompts request to drop charges
Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking to dismiss charges of felonious assault against a Youngstown man because the victim refuses to show up in court.
Man with five active warrants arrested during traffic stop
Two men, including one with five active arrest warrants, were arrested during a traffic stop in Hazelwood Monday night. The car’s registration had been revoked, and the driver’s license had been suspended.
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Meth Overdose Case
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in hot water for allegedly tampering with the victim’s cell phone following a methamphetamine overdose in Oakland Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Shawn Culver, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, November 21:
Traffic stop leads to gun charges in Cortland
A man from Louisiana is in the Trumbull County Jail after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Cortland.
WFMJ.com
Niles mother charged with DUI, child endangering after crash injures son
A Niles mother has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children after crashing her Nissan hatchback with her two other children, ages 14 and 15, and a 22-year-old son. Jennifer Zurick, 48, has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering...
Substance abuse counselor sentenced for vehicular assault, OVI charges
Brian Williams, 47, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge Maureen Sweeney on charges of vehicular assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Lake City woman arrested on warrant after reporting attack
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Lake City woman was arrested after reporting that she was attacked by her girlfriend. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called at about 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 19 to an incident at Middle Road in Girard Township. A 33-year-old Lake City woman reportedly was in a verbal argument with […]
Suspect arrested after missing Ohio man’s body found wrapped in plastic
PARMA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after the body of a 33-year-old missing man was reportedly found wrapped in plastic. In August, the Parma Police Department announced that Ryan Krebs was reported missing. A few months later, on Nov. 16, his body was found inside the basement of a home on the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, WOIO-TV reports. The victim had reportedly died of gunshot wounds.
27 First News
Streetsboro teen who died by suicide was sextortion victim, family says
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — The parents of a Streetsboro teen who died by suicide hope that by telling his story they can save another family from tragedy. Tamia and Timothy Woods said they want children to be able to talk openly with their parents when they’re in crisis. They also want parents to know the circumstances of their son’s death, so they can protect their children from the predators targeting teens online — like those who targeted their son before his death.
Investigators find suspected drugs on I-80 in Trumbull County
According to the TAG Drug Task Force Facebook page, the Trumbull County Sheriffs Office Interdiction Unit along with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County on Friday.
Comments / 3