The Man Who Shot His Kids And Himself After A Fight With The Kids’ Mother Has Been Identified By Police

webcenterfairbanks.com
Officials: Man admits to shooting strangers he believed were involved in ‘prior criminal activity’
MESA, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) — Police in Arizona arrested a 65-year-old man after they said he shot and killed a woman and injured her son in the parking lot of a store on Monday. Police said the suspect, Kenneth Montgomery, and the victims did not know each other. Around...
AZFamily
City of Mesa to pay $8 million to family of man shot, killed by police in 2016
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
KTAR.com
Peoria police believe noncustodial parents involved in toddler’s kidnapping
PHOENIX – West Valley police are trying to find a toddler they believe was kidnapped by his noncustodial parents. Eighteen-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose is a ward of the state. His mother, 30-year-old Brittany Roberts, allegedly took off with Zachary after a supervised visit near Peoria and 91st avenues on Friday...
Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
AZFamily
Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
AZFamily
Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s...
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after deadly shooting in Pinal County
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted after a deadly shooting Monday night.
Phoenix police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Authorities are looking for the driver who struck and killed a man in west Phoenix Monday evening. Phoenix police said that just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of 35th and Grand avenues to investigate a crash nearby. When officers arrived on the scene,...
12news.com
New details emerge about the tragic shooting of two children in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — New details in the tragic shooting coming out of Chandler. Police are still investigating the deadly incident involving a father and his two children. The two kids involved were initially rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition but are said to be stabilizing and expected to survive.
AZFamily
Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire
Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take...
Phoenix New Times
Sheriff’s Office Admits Botching DUI Case Against Phoenix Cop
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has accepted responsibility for the bungled DUI case against a Phoenix police officer who fought with deputies and has launched an internal investigation to find out what happened. The admission from the sheriff's office came after the Phoenix New Times detailed the case in a...
ABC 15 News
Man shot and killed at a motel in Apache Junction
Apache Junction police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near US60 and Idaho Road at a Motel 6 Sunday. Officials identified the man as Christopher Pascarella. Pascarella was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say a person involved in the shooting was...
KTAR.com
2 kids in stable condition after being shot by father in Chandler
PHOENIX — Two children are in stable condition on Sunday after they were shot by their father, who then killed himself, authorities said. The victims entered the hospital in extremely critical condition after they were shot near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road on Saturday night, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Crash that killed 4-year-old leaves Buckeye family heartbroken
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona family is in mourning, following the death of a little boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police officials, the incident happened around noon on Nov. 20. While the driver stayed on the scene, four-year-old Robbie Mead was pronounced dead at the hospital.
yumadailynews.com
AZDPS trooper goes to hospital after stopping wrong-way driver
ARIZONA - An AZDPS trooper responded to the area of State Route 303 near milepost 135 after they got a lot of phone calls reporting a wrong-way driver traveling south in the north lanes. This happened on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at around 11:30 pm. Once the trooper got there,...
12news.com
Suspect outstanding after fatal shooting in Glendale, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening, a police spokesperson said. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting near Bethany Home Road and North 59th Avenue in Glendale. There, police found a man suffering from...
Police: History of domestic violence from the Chandler father who shot his two children and then himself
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chander man is dead after shooting and critically injuring his two children and then shooting himself Saturday night. Police identified the man as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe. The Chandler Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Queen...
12news.com
'Sham criminal trial': Daniel Shaver's widow says more justice needed after $8 million settlement with Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa has agreed to an $8 million settlement for the widow and children of Daniel Shaver, a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in 2016. Shaver's widow, Laney Sweet, said that while the settlement will ease her family's financial burdens, it does not erase the sudden loss of Shaver in their lives.
12news.com
A father is dead and his two children are in critical condition after he shot them Saturday night
Chandler police say the father shot his two children and then himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the two children are in critical condition.
AZFamily
Pinal County searching for murder suspect
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
