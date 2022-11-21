Read full article on original website
A rail strike before the holiday season is a real possibility after a major union rejects contract brokered by the White House
One of the largest rail worker unions in the country has rejected a contract that was brokered by the White House, which could result in a strike as early as midnight Dec. 9, costing the economy as much as $2 billion per day and putting a chokehold on supply lines right in the heart of the holiday season.
Railway Union Refuses White House Deal, Raising Possibility Of Catastrophic Strike
Train and engine service members of the SMART Transportation Division (SMART-TD) narrowly rejected a White House-brokered deal, sending the union back to the bargaining table with railroads before a Dec. 8 strike deadline. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and SMART-TD each concluded
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
A weekend vote left rail unions divided over a government-backed labor agreement, divisions that could led to a crippling strike before the year-end holidays.
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation.
A staggering 1.7million workers could go on strike soon – welcome to the second Winter of Discontent
THE comrades are on the march. Against the backdrop of economic turmoil and soaring inflation, a mood of rebellion is spreading across the country. So far this autumn, 1.7million workers on the state payroll have either voted for industrial action or are currently being balloted. This week the Rail, Maritime...
Investopedia
Potential Rail Strike Looms After Union Rejection
The U.S. now faces what could potentially become a crippling railroad strike in two weeks after one of the country’s largest rail unions rejected a contract offer brokered by the White House. The union, SMART Transportation Division, which represents about 28,000 freight conductors, rejected the tentative labor deal. The...
Rejected rail contract could lead to strike and economic hit in a few weeks, negotiations continue
If a resolution isn't reached soon, Americans could see a strike in two weeks.
Investopedia
Starbucks Workers Stage Nationwide Strike in Union Push
More than 1,000 Starbucks workers at 125 U.S. stores from Times Square to Disneyland walked off the job on Thursday in a push for unionization they dubbed a "Red Cup Rebellion" to mark the day the coffee behemoth hands out reusable scarlet cups emblazoned with the company's logo. Baristas and...
America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal
America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks. The rank-and-file members of the nation's largest rail union, which represents the industry's conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday.
Largest rail union rejects contract, stoking fears of a strike
The rail union representing 28,000 freight rail conductors, brakemen and yardmen has voted down the contract deal brokered by the Biden administration back in September.
Buttigieg warns looming rail strike 'would not be good' for economy
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg believes a rail worker strike "would not be good" for the economy.
Unions vote down contracts, renewing threat of rail shutdown
For about 24 hours in September, railroads reluctantly put themselves in the national spotlight. After years of fruitless negotiations with labor unions on a new contract, the industry was rapidly approaching a midnight deadline to avoid a national strike or lockout, which would have crippled an American economy already hobbled by record-breaking inflation, the lingering effects of the pandemic and a labor shortage. For a brief moment, the railroad industry — which often tries its best to stay out of the public eye — was above the fold in the New York Times, the Washington Post and other news sites, alongside the war in Ukraine and R. Kelly.
Gizmodo
Two of America's Largest Rail Unions Are Split on Tentative Agreement
Amidst ongoing tension between the nation’s railroad workers and the Department of Labor, a strike may be looming at the end of the tunnel. In a split decision, two rail unions have made two polar opposite agreements over White House-brokered bargaining agreements. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers...
With a strike looming, railroad unions and management head back to negotiating table
With a crippling freight rail strike looming in two weeks, leaders of four railroad unions and management of the major US freight railroads are due back at the negotiating table Tuesday afternoon.
