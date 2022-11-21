ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Investopedia

Potential Rail Strike Looms After Union Rejection

The U.S. now faces what could potentially become a crippling railroad strike in two weeks after one of the country’s largest rail unions rejected a contract offer brokered by the White House. The union, SMART Transportation Division, which represents about 28,000 freight conductors, rejected the tentative labor deal. The...
Investopedia

Starbucks Workers Stage Nationwide Strike in Union Push

More than 1,000 Starbucks workers at 125 U.S. stores from Times Square to Disneyland walked off the job on Thursday in a push for unionization they dubbed a "Red Cup Rebellion" to mark the day the coffee behemoth hands out reusable scarlet cups emblazoned with the company's logo. Baristas and...
MAINE STATE
Montana Free Press

Unions vote down contracts, renewing threat of rail shutdown

For about 24 hours in September, railroads reluctantly put themselves in the national spotlight. After years of fruitless negotiations with labor unions on a new contract, the industry was rapidly approaching a midnight deadline to avoid a national strike or lockout, which would have crippled an American economy already hobbled by record-breaking inflation, the lingering effects of the pandemic and a labor shortage. For a brief moment, the railroad industry — which often tries its best to stay out of the public eye — was above the fold in the New York Times, the Washington Post and other news sites, alongside the war in Ukraine and R. Kelly.
MONTANA STATE
borderreport.com

Lawmakers: Immigrants can help aid U.S. healthcare crisis

WASHINGTON (Nexstar)– With an aging population and a shortage of all types of medical professionals, the U.S. is facing a healthcare crisis. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe immigrants are part of the solution. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) says the nation is facing a shortage of up...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

DOE rejects funding for Palisades nuclear plant

(The Center Square) – The Department of Energy has rejected the Palisades nuclear plant’s application for federal funding. Palisades was sold to Holtec Decommissioning International in June 2022, which applied for a federal Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 to reopen Palisades. “We appreciate the consideration that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

Two of America's Largest Rail Unions Are Split on Tentative Agreement

Amidst ongoing tension between the nation’s railroad workers and the Department of Labor, a strike may be looming at the end of the tunnel. In a split decision, two rail unions have made two polar opposite agreements over White House-brokered bargaining agreements. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers...
freightwaves.com

NYC judge demands Amazon stop firing workers for organizing

Like hundreds of thousands of workers throughout the tech industry, Amazon workers face an uncertain future, with layoffs, hiring freezes and union activity all hitting the company at once. A cease-and-desist order is the latest development in the saga. On Friday, District Judge Diane Gujarati filed a court order with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

