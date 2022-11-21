ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Suspected Club Q Mass Shooter Identified by Colorado Police

Police officials have identified a 22-year-old man who walked into a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub and began shooting patrons with a long gun. Anderson Lee Aldrich walked into Club Q and, without hesitation, began firing around himself shortly before midnight Saturday, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said during a news conference Sunday morning.
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

