ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Margot Robbie’s new ‘style era’ hailed by fans after latest look

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nk4D4_0jIc9ezm00

Fans have praised Margot Robbie ’s “style overhaul” after the actor stepped out in a number of Bottega Veneta looks in recent days.

The Suicide Squad actor arrived at the 2022 Governor Awards in Los Angeles on 19 November wearing a full green look from the Italian brand’s Resort 2023 collection.

Robbie turned heads in a floor-length gown featuring a cutout on the waist, one shoulder design and ruching. She accessorised with a stack of gold bangles from Sidney Garber, and nude-toned makeup completed the look.

It marked the second time Robbie had been spotted in a Bottega Veneta look in recent days. Last week, she was spotted wearing an ensemble from the designer’s 2022 Ready to Wear collection.

She was photographed leaving a hotel in a white tank top and leather trousers, worn with an oversized pinstriped blazer. She also carried the brand’s “Cassette” bag in its signature green hue.

Robbie’s recent appearances have earned high praise from fans, who are describing it as a style overhaul. It comes after Robbie was photographed in several Chanel looks in recent years during a contract as an ambassador for the French brand.

One social media user described Robbie in Bottega Veneta as a “match made in heaven”.

“Margot Robbie being a Bottega girl makes so much sense,” another person said.

A third person wrote on Twitter: “I think Margot is free from Chanel. Margot Robbie Bottega era, I AM HERE FOR IT.”

“As much as I like Chanel, Margot looks much more radiant, confident and beautiful in Bottega whereas she looks uncomfortable and monotone in Chanel,” another person said.

In an interview with Variety earlier this month, Robbie revealed that the intense fame she gained after her role in Wolf of Wall Street was one of her “lowest moments”.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this,’” Robbie said.

“And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realised the only way was forward.”

Robbie added that she now feels more comfortable in the spotlight.

“I know how to go through airports, and now I know who’s trying to f*** me over in what ways,” Robbie said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
wmagazine.com

Olivia Wilde Goes Solo on the Red Carpet in a Bandeau

On Saturday, Olivia Wilde stepped out in West Hollywood for the annual Baby2Baby Gala in what can only be described as a formal bandeau. The actress stood tall as she posed on the red carpet, showing off her toned stomach in the two-piece set that toed the line between beach and formalwear.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Hypebae

Who Needs Pants? Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Proves Tights Are In

Kendall Jenner has gone through multiple style eras these past few years — 2022, in particular, was all about her copper red hair at her Prada debut and bleached eyebrows on the Met Gala red carpet. Welcoming the fall weather, it seems like the model is out to set another trend for the season, leaving her pants at home for her latest street style moment.
Inquisitr.com

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots

The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
POPSUGAR

The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo

Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
HollywoodLife

Sadie Sink Is Pretty In Tulle Dress With Embroidery For Governors Awards: Photos

Sadie Sink, 20, was a gorgeous sight to see at the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday night. The Stranger Things star showed up to the star-studded event in a long white sleeveless sheer gown with silver patterns on it and matching heels as she confidently posed on the carpet. She had her long ginger hair down and parted in the middle and accessorized her look with a few necklaces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Taylor Swift fan says she waited eight hours and was charged 14 times for tickets she never received

A Taylor Swift fan claimed that she waited eight hours in a virtual queue only to be charged 14 times without receiving any tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour.Speaking to Insider, Sydney Wallace, 25, said that she added her credit card details into SeatGeek ahead of the sale to quicken the process when it came to buying tickets.When it came to checkout, Wallace said she tried to complete a purchase of two tickets several times, and afterwards her bank account had frozen, with 14 overdraft fees and almost $9,000 (£7,569) in pending charges.Sign up for our newsletters.
HollywoodLife

Margot Robbie Stuns In Green Dress With Cutouts At Governors Awards: Photos

Margot Robbie, 32, dazzled at the 13th annual Governors Awards on Nov. 19! The actress showed up to the event, which celebrated awards granted by the Academy’s Board of Governors, including the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Honorary Award, in a satin green dress and posed on the carpet. The fashion choice included a cutout section in the middle and one over the shoulder sleeveless section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inquisitr.com

Scarlett Johansson Looks Stunning In A Swimsuit

Scarlett Johansson just turned 38, and her beauty has defied the odds of aging. We can boldly confirm that the actress is aging backward as the days goes by. Her immaculate body with the perfect hourglass shape is the cherry on top. Her beauty stuns in this black swimsuit that...
Women's Health

Kendall Jenner’s Off-Duty Style Includes Sheer Tights And No Pants

Fall is usually when we start to pile on layer upon layer of cozy knits and long jackets. But Kendall Jenner is here to subvert that sartorial expectation. The model and 818 founder left a photo shoot in Los Angeles looking ultra-stylish in a black knit sweater, sheer black Calzedonia tights … and no pants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jessica Chastain Pops in Vibrant Green Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘George & Tammy’ LA Premiere

Jessica Chastain was a scene in green at the “George & Tammy” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night. The Academy Award-winning actress stars in the new Showtime drama miniseries, which premieres on Dec. 4. Arriving at the Goya Studios, Chastain appeared on the black carpet in a vibrant green gown from the Michael Kors collection. The backless piece featured a cowl neckline, thin spaghetti straps, a ruffled hem and a modest train. To let her look do all of the talking, the “Zero Dark Thirty” star styled her hair in a ponytail and accessorized with dainty dangling earrings by Gucci. Unfortunately, Chastain’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Women's Health

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Sculpted 🍑 And Abs In A Glittering Fishnet Dress

Sydney Sweeney's ethereal style has reached new heights. On Instagram, the Euphoria star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a new look she wore to attend an Acqua for Life event hosted by Armani Beauty. The actress dazzled in a glittering purple-and-blue fishnet maxi dress, which included a purple bandeau with...
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates His Grammy Nomination With Megan Fox in Studded Suit & Platform Sneakers

Machine Gun Kelly suited up while receiving his first-ever Grammy Award nomination. The star is officially a nominee for the 2022 ceremony’s Best Rock Album award, for his record “Mainstream Sellout.” Kelly shared snapshots of his attire worn when receiving the nomination, composed of a black pinstriped suit. The blazer featured silver spike accents and distressed fraying, while the trousers featured asymmetric silver zippers. Styled sans shirt by Kelly’s longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, the ensemble was paired with a silver chain necklace and bracelets, pearl-studded huggie earrings and a bright yellow manicure. Megan Fox was also on-site for the special moment —...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Means Business in Mauve Blazer With Matching Skirt & Suede Thigh-High Boots on ‘Today’ Show

Tia Mowry was photographed leaving the NBC studios on Nov. 16 in New York after her appearance on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The “Sister, Sister” actress’ look centered around the color mauve, with the hue carried down to her feet. Mowry meant business in an oversized blazer, which she wore overtop a white top. On bottom, the author got into a breezy slip skirt with a silky finish. Over her shoulder, the former Disney Channel cast member slung on a black chain bag with gold hardware. Mowry adorned her braided back hair with puka shells and accessorized her look...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

933K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy