Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Rowland Promptly Gathers Peter Rosenberg For Calling Her Second Fiddle To Beyoncé
Rosenberg has reportedly since issued Rowland an apology.
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music
If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson. Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album. More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Hired For Blue, Rumi and Sir
She’s rich, famous and one-half of one of the most powerful couples on the planet. So it’s only obvious that Beyoncé would need a hand (or two) when it comes to raising her children. The mother of three (Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5)...
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
Kelly Rowland Faces Backlash After Defending Chris Brown At 2022 American Music Awards
Artist Kelly Rowland is facing backlash online for defending Chris Brown at the American Music Awards. Read more inside.
Complex
Meek Mill Responds to Lil Baby Saying He Was One of the First Big Rappers to Co-Sign Him
Lil Baby says Meek Mill was the first big artist to show him support, which was apparently news to the Philly-born rapper. The Quality Control artist made the claim during a recent interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman, when he was asked to recall his first major co-sign. “Meek Mill,...
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Libby Questioned by Fans After Tense Family Scenes
After the scenes of Libby Potthast and Andrei Castravet, one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan wrote: "I can't stand her sisters but they're right."
Glorilla Performs “Tomorrow 2” With Cardi B at the 2022 American Music Awards: Watch
Memphis rapper Glorilla was among the performers tonight (November 20) at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. She performed her breakout single “Tomorrow 2” from this year’s Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. After beginning by rapping the song on a motorcycle, Glorilla was carried by a crowd of backup dancers and walked towards a sports car. It was there that Cardi B made a surprise appearance to rap her verse and join Glorilla for a dance routine. Watch it below.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Tied For the Most Nominations in Grammys History
Beyoncé has been honored by the Recording Academy many times over the years and won several Grammy Awards. She just tied a record long held by her husband Jay-Z.
Complex
Chris Brown Claims the AMAs Scrapped His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Ahead of the American Music Awards, Chris Brown took to Instagram to accuse event organizers of scrapping his Michael Jackson tribute performance. Brown included a lengthy rehearsal clip in which he and others danced to MJ hits like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Wanna Be Starting Somethin’,” and “Thriller.”
Lizzo Joins North West for TikTok Dance Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Courtesy of Kim and North/Instagram A special cameo! North West and Lizzo teamed up to do a viral TikTok dance backstage at the pop star's concert. North, 9, and her friend Ryan performed the "Get Sturdy" dance with the “About Damn Time” singer, 34, in a video shared via North and mom Kim Kardashian’s joint […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown’s Cancelled AMA Performance Explained
Celebrities rallied for the AMAs to explain why they cancelled Chris Brown’s performance. Chris Brown was scheduled to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. However, producers of the show opted to cancel Brown’s performance. Fans were outraged after finding out that Chris Brown’s appearance was canceled.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul
Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
ETOnline.com
Kelly Rowland Doubles Down on Supporting Chris Brown at AMAs: 'Everybody Deserves Grace'
Kelly Rowland is sticking firmly in her support of Chris Brown. The 41-year-old has been facing backlash after sharing loving words for the singer during Sunday's 2022 American Music Awards, but is doubling down on her . "I believe that grace is very real," Rowland explained when approached by a...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1046M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1