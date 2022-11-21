ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music

If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson.  Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album.  More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Glorilla Performs “Tomorrow 2” With Cardi B at the 2022 American Music Awards: Watch

Memphis rapper Glorilla was among the performers tonight (November 20) at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. She performed her breakout single “Tomorrow 2” from this year’s Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. After beginning by rapping the song on a motorcycle, Glorilla was carried by a crowd of backup dancers and walked towards a sports car. It was there that Cardi B made a surprise appearance to rap her verse and join Glorilla for a dance routine. Watch it below.
Chris Brown’s Cancelled AMA Performance Explained

Celebrities rallied for the AMAs to explain why they cancelled Chris Brown’s performance. Chris Brown was scheduled to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. However, producers of the show opted to cancel Brown’s performance. Fans were outraged after finding out that Chris Brown’s appearance was canceled.
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul

Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
