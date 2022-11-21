ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

DUP leader regrets stating NI Protocol led to delay in heart surgeries

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEIEE_0jIc9cEK00

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he regrets making a claim that the Northern Ireland Protocol had delayed some heart surgeries from going ahead.

Sir Jeffrey said he accepted the information about surgeries in Northern Ireland was “not entirely accurate”.

Earlier this month, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said 20 patients were transferred to the care of the Belfast Trust in August after it could not secure needed cardiac replacement kit in the UK or Ireland due to its size.

Speaking at the time, the DUP leader said healthcare “isn’t helped when access to medicines is impaired and inhibited” by the protocol.

That information was not entirely accurate and it was placed in the public domain by me and I regret that this happened.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

He added: “How does that help people waiting on surgery, on life-saving treatment, that the protocol is preventing the health service from getting what it needs to provide that treatment? That’s why we need a solution on this.”

The trust said at the the time that issues securing equipment was not linked to the protocol.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Sir Jeffrey said: “I obviously spoke on the basis of the information that had been given from reliable medical sources.

“That information was not entirely accurate and it was placed in the public domain by me and I regret that this happened.”

He continued: “I accept the trust’s explanation that on this occasion it was the size of the equipment was the issue and they were able to source it from the supplier in Germany – and that the protocol on this occasion was not the problem.”

Sir Jeffrey previously made similar remarks about delays to heart surgeries in Belfast due to the protocol – and the Belfast health trust responded to say there was no substance to his claims.

The DUP has prevented an assembly and executive from being formed in protest over the protocol, which places additional post-Brexit checks on some goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

I should not be making Northern Ireland budget decisions, says Heaton-Harris

The Northern Ireland Secretary has said he should not be the one setting the region’s budget.Chris Heaton-Harris was obliged to step in amid a DUP boycott of devolved government in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not nominate ministers to set up a fresh Executive at Stormont until the UK Government takes action on the post-Brexit trade arrangements.In an interview with the PA news agency, Mr Heaton-Harris said he never wanted to be in the position of setting the Northern Ireland budget.“Setting the budget should be the job for the Executive...
The Independent

Voices: Unlikely as it seems, did Nicola Sturgeon actually get the referendum result she wanted?

Politicians love a victory rally. But I’ve never witnessed one in celebration of defeat before.That’s what happened after the Supreme Court ruled Nicola Sturgeon didn’t have the power to hold a second independence referendum as planned next year: Scotland’s first minister promptly gathered her supporters in Edinburgh to hear tub-thumping speeches about liberating themselves from the English oppressors.Watching the saltire-waving crowd, I was struck by the exuberance of a bunch of people who had just been defeated.And make no mistake, Sturgeon’s response to the Supreme Court ruling – that she’d treat the next general election as a “de facto”...
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
The Independent

Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin

A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
The Independent

4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore

Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
The Independent

Young mother reveals sepsis warning signs after losing both feet and 10 fingers

A young mother lost both her feet and all 10 fingers to sepsis after a significant delay in treatment, an investigation has found.Sadie Kemp has been left permanently disabled from the “dangerous condition”, whilst an NHS hospital probe found a 3.5 hour delay in starting her care.Sadie is now calling for lessons to be learned after the internal report found numerous concerns in her treatment that ultimately led to her needing multiple amputations.Sadie said: “All I can remember was being in absolute agony because of the pain and the next thing I’d woken up in intensive care.“Even now after all...
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 21, 2022. It has since been updated. Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and 5 days the babies were born so prematurely the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
BBC

'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic

Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
Daily Mail

British father-of-three John McFall, 41, who had his right leg amputated following a motorcycle accident and won bronze medal at the Beijing Paralympics makes history as he is named world's first 'parastronaut'

The world's first 'parastronaut' has been announced as John McFall - a British father-of-three, surgical trainee and Paralympic medallist. Mr McFall lost his right leg following a motorcycle accident when he was 19, but learnt to run again and eventually became a professional sprinter. He won a bronze medial at...
The Independent

Brexiteer encourages Chancellor to lead debate on Brexit and ‘no turning back’

A Tory Brexiteer and former minister sent a less-than-subtle message in the Commons to Jeremy Hunt against “turning back” on Brexit.It comes after the Chancellor was forced to deny he was the source of suggestions that the Government was considering pursuing a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.Peter Bone told the Commons during a session of House business questions that Mr Hunt should lead a debate called “Brexit a roaring success, no turning back”.Speaking about the Brexit campaign group GrassRootsOut, Mr Bone said: “We wanted to end the free movement of people, we wanted to stop sending billions of pounds to...
The Independent

‘I want to hear them apologise’: Grieving wife of man who died in November 2021 Channel tragedy searches for answers

The grieving wife of one of the 27 people who died in the November 2021 Channel tragedy has hit out at the government for a lack of contact in the year following her husband’s death.Emebet, who lost her husband Fikeru in the incident, is calling on the government to apologise to those who lost loved ones in the incident.“Still, we have heard nothing from the authorities,” Emebet said. “Noone has spoken to me for evidence – we are just waiting for news. I want to hear them apologise – and for them to say ‘Nobody deserves that.’”“What hurts me,...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt says Boris Johnson’s £840-a-roll ‘gold’ wallpaper already peeling

The eye-wateringly expensive ‘gold’ wallpaper used by Boris Johnson in an infamous makeover of his Downing Street flat when he was prime minister is already peeling off, says Jeremy Hunt.Mr Johnson hit the headlines in April last year when it emerged that he and his wife Carrie spent tens of thousands of pounds on a luxury revamp of the flat above No 11 Downing Street.It later came to light that the work, inspired by upmarket interior eco designer Lulu Lytle, had been paid in part by Lord Brownlow, a Conservative Party peer, sparking claims that Mr Johnson broke spending...
The Independent

Relatives of dinghy victims demand politicians end ‘poisonous rhetoric’

Sixteen relatives of the asylum seekers who died when their dinghy capsized in the English Channel have demanded the Prime Minister makes changes to prevent future tragedies.In a letter to Rishi Sunak, they called for politicians – including Home Secretary Suella Braverman – to end their “poisonous rhetoric” which they said “breeds fear and division”.On the first anniversary of their deaths on Thursday, their demands came as an official report found their inflatable had reached UK waters and amid concerns French rescue services had failed to respond adequately.We demand answers to why French and British authorities failed desperate people who...
The Independent

NHS bosses do not make Government policy – Sturgeon

NHS leaders do not make Scottish Government policy, Nicola Sturgeon said as she was questioned on reports suggesting discussion of a “two-tier” health service.On Monday, the BBC reported NHS managers had met in October to examine ideas for reforming a health service in crisis.One of the ideas put forward was to “design a two-tier system where the people who can afford to, go private”.The report sparked outrage, but the Scottish Government – including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf – were quick to deny there is any plan for such a system.NHS leaders, however much respect I...
The Independent

Train strikes: RMT boss Mick Lynch says employers aren’t ‘prepared’ to stand in front of him

Mick Lynch says employers aren't "prepared" to stand in front of him to settle a bitter rail industrial dispute. Speaking to Sky News, the RMT boss said: "I'm responsible for my union, and I stand in front of you taking whatever you want to throw at me. “Nobody from the employers is prepared to stand in front of me and take the responsibility."Lynch said the situation was like "riding a bicycle without any peddles."Despite a "positive meeting" with transport secretary Mark Harper, he said the union is no closer to calling off the industrial action. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More RMT boss Mick Lynch announces 'a series of 48-hour strikes' across December and JanuaryMick Lynch jokes he won’t talk to GB News during press conference: ‘Is Farage here?’Mick Lynch apologises for Christmas disruption in upcoming train strikes
The Independent

‘Once bitten, twice shy’: Mick Lynch says rail strikes won’t be suspended after meeting transport secretary

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, has hinted that the upcoming train strikes won’t be called off after he met with the new transport secretary.Arriving at the Department for Transport (DfT) HQ in central London at 11.30am this morning, Mr Lynch said that he was expecting a “constructive meeting”.However, following the meeting with Mark Harper, he rejected an invitation to call off the eight days of walk-outs announced for December and January that are currently planned.Asked if the RMT would call off the strikes before Christmas, he said: “Well, we called the strikes off two weeks ago, we...
The Independent

They endured chronic pain and constant blood transfusions. Now a breakthrough drug has given them a new lease of life

Gloria Ademolu would wake every morning in pain. The 26-year-old would need five prescription painkillers a day to cope with the agony caused by sickle cell disease. The engineering student is one of about 15,000 people in England with the genetic, lifelong condition, in which red blood cells are shaped like a crescent (or sickle) rather than a disc.As well as episodes of extreme pain, Gloria, from Manchester, would need to receive eight bags of blood every six weeks during red blood cell exchange procedures that left her exhausted. The disease, which mainly affects people of Black, Asian and ethnic...
The Independent

Striking teachers voice anger at latest pay offer as rally held outside Holyrood

Teachers were angered by the “shoddy” pay offer they received from the Scottish Government earlier this week, the head of the largest teaching union has said.As thousands of striking teachers held a rally outside the Scottish Parliament to push for an improved pay offer, EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said they are “determined” to make their case.Scotland’s first national teacher strike in almost 40 years took place on Thursday, with all mainland schools closing.Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has said the 10% pay claim being sought by the unions is “unaffordable” without cuts elsewhere.Speaking at the rally, Ms Bradley told...
The Independent

Voices: Voted Brexit? Bet you’re regretting that now

Not that I’d want to make any true Brexiteers hyperventilate or anything, but the much-quoted figure of a record half-million people adding to the population of the UK in the last year is only about half the story.That’s because it is only the net number. A grand total of 1.1 million people are likely to have turned up in the UK in the year to June. More than a million! These are the people the anti-migration folk should arguably be concentrating on.They are all legal, and the majority – 704,000 – from outside the EU. The number of “legal”...
The Independent

The Independent

933K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy