ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
The Independent
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpdDi_0jIc9ZX100

Black Friday is fast approaching, with the annual sales extravaganza happening this week. If you can’t wait until 25 November, there are lots of early deals to be shopped ahead of time, from retailers such as Boots , Currys , Very , Amazon and John Lewis .

Popular brands such as Apple , Nintendo , Lego , Shark , Ninja and Dyson are all serving up serious savings, and the expert shopping team at IndyBest is here to bring you the biggest discounts. There are deals to dive into across all categories, from home appliances and tech to toys , TVs and laptops .

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

While there’s no better time to bag investment items such as mattresses at bargain prices, the sale event also slots in well with Christmas shopping.

Whether you’re looking to earn Santa points by picking up an excellent present for a loved one or fancy spoiling yourself, Black Friday offers the perfect opportunity to save cash in the process.

Ugg boots and slippers often top our wish list as a treat buy, particularly during the colder months. The sheepskin footwear brand has been a cult classic since the Noughties, yet the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too and have been seen sported by celebs, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. We found out more about Ugg’s upcoming Black Friday offerings, so you can get set to bag a sheepskin bargain.

Read more:

Does Ugg take part in Black Friday?

Yes, and the good news is, if you’re a subscriber or sign up to the mailing list , you can gain access to early Ugg Black Friday discounts now. Excitingly, the Ugg Black Friday sale continues right through until Cyber Monday (28 November) too, so we’ll be keeping a keen eye all weekend, to bring you the latest deals as they launch.

There are massive price-cuts during the Ugg VIP exclusive Black Friday sale, including the women’s classic ultra mini logo boot reduced by nearly £50 (was £130, now £80.99 for subscribers, Ugg.com ).

Meanwhile, for a classic option, the women’s essential short boot has a sizeable saving too (was £170, now £134.99 for subscribers, Ugg.com ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pOwr_0jIc9ZX100

This winter has heralded the dawn of Tasman’s (£95, Ugg.com ) sell-out popularity as a slide-on shoe slipper hybrid as showcased by Instagram influencers. We’ve spotted a broken logo Tasman pair reduced for subscribers in the early Ugg Black Friday access event (was £95, now £58.99 for subscribers, Ugg.com ).

Finally, when Friday 25 November rolls around, we’ll be hoping to find savings on timeless Ugg picks such as the classic mini II boot (£155, Ugg.com ), which we included in our best Uggs guide where our tester said: “these boots have barely left our feet since we first put them on”. They continued: “Ideal for wearing indoors and out, the thick sheepskin lining makes it feel like you’re wearing a pair of slippers, while the thick sole provides great traction.” That’s high winter footwear praise indeed.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday is on Friday 25 November this year, and it always lands the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday. The sale event extends across the entire weekend, right through until Cyber Monday. However, many brands offer big savings before the day itself and there are deals to spot in the lead-up too.

When is Cyber Monday 2022 and does Ugg take part?

The Monday after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday, which this year is Monday 28 November. It marks the last day of this annual sales extravaganza and a final opportunity to bag a bargain. Ugg is set to run reductions across the entire Black Friday weekend, right through to Cyber Monday. In fact, Ugg has stated on its website that the sale will run until Tuesday 29 November at 5:30am.

When will Ugg’s Black Friday 2022 sale start?

Although Ugg’s official Black Friday sale begins on 25 November, there are deals for subscribers to snap up already. By signing up to the mailing list you can see early access deals across boots, slippers, slides, clothing and accessories to buy before the event begins.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across clothing and accessories, and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
TechRadar

Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV

The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.
WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
intheknow.com

8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
The Independent

Aldi has launched festive sleeved blankets for Christmas – and they cost just £12.99

Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have...
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Digital Trends

This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Independent

The Independent

933K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy