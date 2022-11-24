Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

Black Friday is fast approaching, with the annual sales extravaganza happening this week. If you can’t wait until 25 November, there are lots of early deals to be shopped ahead of time, from retailers such as Boots , Currys , Very , Amazon and John Lewis .

Popular brands such as Apple , Nintendo , Lego , Shark , Ninja and Dyson are all serving up serious savings, and the expert shopping team at IndyBest is here to bring you the biggest discounts. There are deals to dive into across all categories, from home appliances and tech to toys , TVs and laptops .

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

While there’s no better time to bag investment items such as mattresses at bargain prices, the sale event also slots in well with Christmas shopping.

Whether you’re looking to earn Santa points by picking up an excellent present for a loved one or fancy spoiling yourself, Black Friday offers the perfect opportunity to save cash in the process.

Ugg boots and slippers often top our wish list as a treat buy, particularly during the colder months. The sheepskin footwear brand has been a cult classic since the Noughties, yet the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too and have been seen sported by celebs, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. We found out more about Ugg’s upcoming Black Friday offerings, so you can get set to bag a sheepskin bargain.

Read more:

Does Ugg take part in Black Friday?

Yes, and the good news is, if you’re a subscriber or sign up to the mailing list , you can gain access to early Ugg Black Friday discounts now. Excitingly, the Ugg Black Friday sale continues right through until Cyber Monday (28 November) too, so we’ll be keeping a keen eye all weekend, to bring you the latest deals as they launch.

There are massive price-cuts during the Ugg VIP exclusive Black Friday sale, including the women’s classic ultra mini logo boot reduced by nearly £50 (was £130, now £80.99 for subscribers, Ugg.com ).

Meanwhile, for a classic option, the women’s essential short boot has a sizeable saving too (was £170, now £134.99 for subscribers, Ugg.com ).

This winter has heralded the dawn of Tasman’s (£95, Ugg.com ) sell-out popularity as a slide-on shoe slipper hybrid as showcased by Instagram influencers. We’ve spotted a broken logo Tasman pair reduced for subscribers in the early Ugg Black Friday access event (was £95, now £58.99 for subscribers, Ugg.com ).

Finally, when Friday 25 November rolls around, we’ll be hoping to find savings on timeless Ugg picks such as the classic mini II boot (£155, Ugg.com ), which we included in our best Uggs guide where our tester said: “these boots have barely left our feet since we first put them on”. They continued: “Ideal for wearing indoors and out, the thick sheepskin lining makes it feel like you’re wearing a pair of slippers, while the thick sole provides great traction.” That’s high winter footwear praise indeed.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday is on Friday 25 November this year, and it always lands the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday. The sale event extends across the entire weekend, right through until Cyber Monday. However, many brands offer big savings before the day itself and there are deals to spot in the lead-up too.

When is Cyber Monday 2022 and does Ugg take part?

The Monday after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday, which this year is Monday 28 November. It marks the last day of this annual sales extravaganza and a final opportunity to bag a bargain. Ugg is set to run reductions across the entire Black Friday weekend, right through to Cyber Monday. In fact, Ugg has stated on its website that the sale will run until Tuesday 29 November at 5:30am.

When will Ugg’s Black Friday 2022 sale start?

Although Ugg’s official Black Friday sale begins on 25 November, there are deals for subscribers to snap up already. By signing up to the mailing list you can see early access deals across boots, slippers, slides, clothing and accessories to buy before the event begins.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across clothing and accessories, and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners