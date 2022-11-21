ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Shamima Begum was trafficked to Syria for ‘sexual exploitation’ by adult Isis fighters, court hears

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005xoJ_0jIc9SLw00

Shamima Begum was trafficked to Syria to have sex with adult Isis fighters and bear their children in a form of “sexual exploitation”, a court has heard.

Lawyers representing the 23-year-old, who travelled to join Isis in Syria aged 15, argue that she was “groomed” by the terrorist group, but an MI5 agent claimed she “knew what she was doing”.

Ms Begum was married to an Isis fighter quickly, and her first two children died as infants. The third, born shortly after she was found in a detention camp in 2019, died at less than three weeks old.

The British government did not formally assess whether she was a victim of trafficking before putting her in “exile for life” by removing her British citizenship, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission was told.

In the latest stage of Ms Begum's battle against the decision to deprive her nationality on national security grounds, her lawyers told a hearing on Monday that proper assessments were not made.

Then home secretary, Sajid Javid, was accused of acting with “extreme speed” by removing her citizenship days after The Times published an interview with Ms Begum in a detention camp.

Samantha Knights KC, for Ms Begum, said: “This case concerns a British child aged 15 who was persuaded, influenced and affected with her friends by a determined and effective Isis propaganda machine.”

She argued that Mr Javid decided to remove her citizenship in an “extraordinary way” in February 2019, with “inadequate and over-hasty steps taken [to put her] effectively in exile for life”.

In written submissions, Ms Knights said there was “overwhelming” evidence that Ms Begum had been “recruited, transported, transferred, harboured and received in Syria for the purposes of ‘sexual exploitation’ and ‘marriage’ to an adult male”.

The document said the government had confirmed that a man called Mohammed al-Rashed transported Ms Begum and two schoolfriends across the Turkey-Syria border on 20 February 2015.

A book by Richard Kerbaj alleged that he was passing intelligence to Canadian intelligence services at the time but the UK has not confirmed the claim, nor whether British authorities were passed any information before Ms Begum reached Syria.

Lawyers representing the Home Office said there were no errors of law in Mr Javid's decision, and the government did not accept Ms Begum was trafficked.

But a senior official giving evidence to the hearing said that no formal trafficking assessment had been carried out because she was outside the UK’s jurisdiction.

Philip Larkin, deputy head of the Homeland Security Group's special cases unit, said: “No formal trafficking assessment or conclusion was reached, however, the circumstances and factors Ms Begum's representatives would say were relevant were in the home secretary’s advice, and were part of his considerations.”

He said Mr Javid “will have taken a view on the circumstances of her departure from the UK and what had taken place over the intervening four years”.

An MI5 officer, known only as witness E, said the service had made a national security assessment regarding Ms Begum that was considered by Mr Javid.

Asked whether potential trafficking had been considered, he replied: “MI5 are experts in national security threats and not experts on the definition of trafficking or other things.

“Our function was to provide the national security assessment to the Home Office and that's what we did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b7WVT_0jIc9SLw00

Giving evidence behind a screen, witness E said that the Security Service “recognises that victims can very much be a threat, if indeed someone is a victim of trafficking”.

When asked whether MI5 had sought any expert advice before reaching its conclusion that Ms Begum had travelled to Syria voluntarily, Witness E said: “In my mind, it is not conceivable that an intelligent and articulate 15-year-old could not know what Isis was doing, so in some respects, yes, I do believe she would have known what she was doing and had agency in doing so.”

Sir James Eadie KC, for the Home Office, said in written submissions that the security services “continue to assess that Ms Begum poses a risk to national security”.

“This is a case about national security,” he said, later adding: “This is not a case about trafficking.”

The court was presented with a summary of an MI5 assessment saying that Ms Begum had travelled to join Isis and “aligned herself“ with the group.

Sir James argued that she only left its territory for safety reasons as the so-called caliphate fell, and that press interviews after she was discovered in the al-Hol camp “expressed no remorse”.

Ms Begum is also challenging the removal of her British citizenship on the grounds that it made her “de facto stateless” and that the decision was predetermined.

The hearing, before Mr Justice Jay, is due to finish on Friday, and a ruling will be given at a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

German prosecutors call for 97-year-old former secretary to SS commander be convicted

A 97-year-old woman who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is facing calls for conviction for being an accessory to murder by German prosecutors. Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for more than a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany, and prosecutors are arguing for her to be given a two-year suspended sentence.Furchner is being tried in a juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.Prosecutor Maxi Wantzen said in closing arguments that “these proceedings are of outstanding historical significance”, the German news agency dpa...
The Independent

Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 given second life term for prison attack

A convicted killer who wounded a female prison officer in a “frenzied” 10-second attack while serving a life term for shooting a policeman in 2003 has been given a further life sentence.Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a potentially “deadly” homemade pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.Pc Broadhurst was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.A week-long trial at Worcester...
FLORIDA STATE
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
The Independent

Bishop told congregation they’d ‘drop dead’ from Covid if they didn’t buy his £91 protection kits

A preacher who sold bogus £91 kits to ward off coronavirus warned his flock they could die if they didn’t buy them, a court has heard.Bishop Climate Wiseman, 47, who preaches at the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, South London, claimed the kits could cure Covid-19 sufferers and prevent people contracting the illness.The faith healer has gone on trial accused of one count of fraud and two counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice over the year between 23 March 2020 and 24 March 2021.He claimed his mixture, made from cedarwood, hyssop oil and olive oil, had cured at least 10...
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin is an ‘international terrorist’, Zelensky says

Volodymyr Zelensky hit out against Russia’s “formula of terror” after Ukraine was battered with over 70 missiles in just one day.The Ukrainian president appealed to the United Nations to take action against Vladimir Putin’s strategy of wiping out vital energy infrustaructure, leaving Ukrainians freezing and without power this winter.“Today is just one day but we have received 70 missiles. That’s the Russian formula of terror,” Zelensky said via video link to the council chamber in New York.Hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure and residential areas had also all been hit by Russian strikes.Ukraine is waiting to see “a very firm reaction”...
The Independent

‘I want to hear them apologise’: Grieving wife of man who died in November 2021 Channel tragedy searches for answers

The grieving wife of one of the 27 people who died in the November 2021 Channel tragedy has hit out at the government for a lack of contact in the year following her husband’s death.Emebet, who lost her husband Fikeru in the incident, is calling on the government to apologise to those who lost loved ones in the incident.“Still, we have heard nothing from the authorities,” Emebet said. “Noone has spoken to me for evidence – we are just waiting for news. I want to hear them apologise – and for them to say ‘Nobody deserves that.’”“What hurts me,...
The Independent

UK’s asylum system ‘collapses’ as 140,000 people face soaring waiting times

The number of people waiting on asylum claims has reached more than 140,000, new figures show, as Labour said the decision-making system had “collapsed”.Outstanding pplications have reached their highest point on record – rising by over 20,000 in the last three months alone, and are three times higher than the same point in 2019.Amid mounting pressure on hotels and processing centres, critics have said the Home Office needs an “urgent overhaul” after the number of claims being processed plummeted despite rocketing English Channel crossings.Figures show the proportion of asylum applications granted is the highest for 32 years, at 77 per...
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
The Independent

Moment Ukrainian soldiers blow up Russian tank with anti-tank missile system

Ukrainian forces have shared footage of the moment they blew up a Russian tank using an anti-tank missile system. This video shows the moment of impact, according to the 30th Mechanized Brigade, on Sunday, 20 November. In a statement, the brigade said: "It's burning! ... The tank of the Russian invaders. They brazenly tried to attack the positions of 30th Mechanized Brigade, but received a powerful response. "Just look at how efficiently and effectively our guys work with the Javelin ATGM anti-tank guided missile."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedMoment family miraculously survives semi-truck rollover crashMick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’
The Independent

Stalking super-complaint filed against police over ‘failure’ to protect victims

Anti-stalking campaigners have launched a super-complaint against police over what they say are failures in their approach to tackling the crime. A group of 21 expert individuals and organisations, called the National Stalking Consortium, says there are systemic issues in how stalking is dealt with, with only 5 per cent of cases in England and Wales ending with a charge.They say police are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Suky Bhaker, CEO of the Suzy Lamplugh Trust that set up the consortium, said a significant number of stalking victims were being let down by the police.The...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak news - live: Jeremy Hunt denies Brexit ‘will make UK poorer’ ‘in fractious interview

Jeremy Hunt has insisted he does not believe Brexit will make the UK poorer in a fractious interview on the topic. The chancellor was asked about his own watchdog’s analysis that leaving the EU would swipe £100bn from output and £40bn from revenues by the decade’s end.But he told Sky News he did not accept the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast of a 4 per cent GDP slump.Mr Hunt added: “I don’t accept that the long-term impact of that decision [leaving the EU] will be to make us poorer.”In other news, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have joined Tory...
The Independent

Universities will go bust if foreign students barred, government adviser warns

Universities will go bankrupt if the government shuts out foreign students in a frantic bid to cut immigration, an adviser has warned – with poorer areas most at risk.The chair of the Migration Advisory Committee raised the alarm after No 10 – under pressure from Tory MPs to act on rising numbers – said it is exploring excluding overseas students from “low-quality” degrees.One suggestion is they would only be allowed a place at an “elite” university, which could mean only London, Cambridge and Oxford, Brian Bell said.The King’s College professor pointed out foreign students keep many universities afloat in...
The Independent

Iran arrests outspoken player amid World Cup scrutiny

Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup.The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government."Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a longstanding ban on women spectators at men's soccer matches as well as Iran's confrontational...
The Independent

Nurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay row

Nurses are set to strike for two days next month in a dramatic escalation in an ongoing pay dispute across the NHS. The Royal College of Nursing has announced the industrial action after they said the government turned down their offer of negotiations. It will take place on 15 and 20 December in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Strikes have been paused in Scotland after pay negotiations in the country were reopened. RCN say experienced nurses are still 20 per cent worse off in real terms due to "below inflation" awards since 2010. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strikes across UK as inflation leads to industrial actionMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pondJudge filmed laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing
The Independent

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses bid to cut abortion limit on babies with condition

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth.Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.Judges ruled last September that the legislation is not unlawful and aims to strike a balance between the rights of the unborn child and of women.The case was reconsidered by the Court of Appeal at a hearing in July.In England, Wales...
The Independent

Two Swedish men charged with spying for Russia go on trial

A trial opened Friday in Sweden in the case of two Iranian-born Swedish brothers who have been charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade.Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared before the Stockholm District Court to face accusations of having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021.Between 2014 and 2015, Peyman Kia worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency but also for Sweden’s armed forces. Sweden's prosecutors allege that the data they gave the Russians originated from several authorities within the Swedish security and...
The Independent

The Independent

935K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy