Dekalb County, IL

‘We just need South Main to thrive again’: Shop provides camaraderie through free sewing classes

ROCKFORD — The vintage feel of Collettia Berryhill’s new south-side shop harkens back to the heydays on South Main Street. Berryhill, whose friends call her Cleta, ran Ruben’s Pharmacy with her brother Ruben Samuel Jr. for 42 years until his death in May 2019. She remembers the bustling foot traffic, Black-owned clubs and businesses that made the south side thrive decades ago.
ROCKFORD, IL
Where can I get a free Thanksgiving meal in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are several places where residents staying in Rockford for the holiday can get a Thanksgiving meal. Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W State St., is putting on their annual Thanksgiving banquet Wednesday. The mission is inviting people back into the “Great Room” for the first time since the pandemic started. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers

If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
ROCKFORD, IL
Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service. All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.
CALEDONIA, IL
5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County

CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
Sandwich Police Department moves into new building at 1251 E. 6th Street

The Sandwich Police Department on Tuesday moved into its new building at 1251 E. 6th Street. Chief of Police Jim Bianchi says anyone who has business with the police department needs to go to the new location. Bianchi says there will be signs directing people to the new station at the now former police station on E. College Street. The phone number to reach the department at 815-786-7261 is not changing.
SANDWICH, IL
Lino’s expands into Loves Park with unique curbside restaurant

LOVES PARK — The look of Lino’s second location is a departure from the grand decor of its original Rockford restaurant, which famously features a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa inside. But inside the 53-foot-long red shipping container on Riverside Boulevard is the same “secret sauce”—...
ROCKFORD, IL
Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort

CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
FRANKFORT, IL
What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??

It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
CHICAGO, IL
Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing

Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
CHICAGO, IL

