Thanksgiving Meals Distribution Canceled At Suburban Chicago Food Pantry Following Fire
A suburban nonprofit is now dealing with a devastating loss after a fire damaged their building just days just before Thanksgiving. Together We Cope, located in suburban Tinley Park, has helped tens of thousands of families over the years in the south suburbs, but is now in need of help itself.
rockrivercurrent.com
‘We just need South Main to thrive again’: Shop provides camaraderie through free sewing classes
ROCKFORD — The vintage feel of Collettia Berryhill’s new south-side shop harkens back to the heydays on South Main Street. Berryhill, whose friends call her Cleta, ran Ruben’s Pharmacy with her brother Ruben Samuel Jr. for 42 years until his death in May 2019. She remembers the bustling foot traffic, Black-owned clubs and businesses that made the south side thrive decades ago.
WSPY NEWS
Different foods should be kept separate in the fridge says DeKalb County Health Department
The DeKalb County Health Department is advising Thanksgiving cooks to keep raw, uncooked foods award from ready to eat stuff like salad or deviled eggs. Environmental Health Practitioner Dawn Nance says it's important to prevent cross contamination of foods. The turkey should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165...
Where can I get a free Thanksgiving meal in Rockford?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are several places where residents staying in Rockford for the holiday can get a Thanksgiving meal. Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W State St., is putting on their annual Thanksgiving banquet Wednesday. The mission is inviting people back into the “Great Room” for the first time since the pandemic started. The […]
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
Q98.5
Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers
If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
joliet.gov
Street Closures for Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade, Friday, November 25, 2022
The City of Joliet would like to make residents and visitors aware of the following street closures on Friday, November 25, 2022, due to the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade. Beginning at 8:00 a.m., the following streets will close:. Chicago Street from Jefferson Street to Cass Street. Van...
WIFR
Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service. All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.
Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ returns for 33rd year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Forest City” will light up for the holidays after everyone’s Thanksgiving leftovers are put away Friday. “Festival of Lights” in Sinnissippi Park is back for its 33rd year. The festival had only 11 light displays in its first year, but it is boasting over 100 this year, including 15 brand […]
5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich Police Department moves into new building at 1251 E. 6th Street
The Sandwich Police Department on Tuesday moved into its new building at 1251 E. 6th Street. Chief of Police Jim Bianchi says anyone who has business with the police department needs to go to the new location. Bianchi says there will be signs directing people to the new station at the now former police station on E. College Street. The phone number to reach the department at 815-786-7261 is not changing.
100fmrockford.com
Lino’s expands into Loves Park with unique curbside restaurant
LOVES PARK — The look of Lino’s second location is a departure from the grand decor of its original Rockford restaurant, which famously features a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa inside. But inside the 53-foot-long red shipping container on Riverside Boulevard is the same “secret sauce”—...
Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort
CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
Downers Grove adult day center for those with dementia, Alzheimer's appeals for donations
Community Adult Day Center in Downers Grove gives older adults with cognitive diseases or disabilities a place for interaction, physical and mental stimulation and a sense of community.
947wls.com
What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??
It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
oakpark.com
Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing
Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in Illinois
LOVE PARK, ILLINOIS - It was an eventful tree lighting for the Cities of Loves Park and Machesney Park, Illinois who were hosting their 25th annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade on Sunday, November 20th.
